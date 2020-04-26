Sunday, April 26, 2020
Home News Reports Bihar: FIR filed against Hindu shop owners for hoisting saffron flags accusing them of...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Bihar: FIR filed against Hindu shop owners for hoisting saffron flags accusing them of rioting, disturbing communal harmony, hurting religious feelings etc

The police have pressed charges under several Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections such as 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 153A (promoting enmity between religions), 188 (Disobedience) and 295A (Malicious act to outrage religious feelings)

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
192

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against some shop owners in Nalanda in Bihar, for sporting saffron flags on the shops. The FIR was lodged after a complaint was lodged by a block officer named Rajiv Ranjan at the Laheri Police station in Biharsharif on April 20.

He has alleged that the local Bajrang Dal members have urged Hindus in the area to buy essential commodities such as fruits, vegetables, and ration from shops that have sported saffron flags or are run by other Hindus. Rajiv has also claimed in his police complaint that such alleged activities may disturb the ‘communal harmony’ in the locality.

He has further accused one Twitter user (@RahulPrince1432) of asking people to sport saffron flags and uploading several pictures of such Hindu shops. Rajiv had asked the cops, in his letter, to lodge an FIR against the Twitter user and 5 unidentified people.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The police have pressed charges under several Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections such as 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 153A (promoting enmity between religions), 188 (Disobedience) and 295A (Malicious act to outrage religious feelings). OpIndia could not reach the SHO of Laheri Police Station, despite several attempts. Swarajya magazine journalist Swati Goel Sharma, has said that the officer disconnected her on being asked about Section 295 A.

‘Hindu banners’ removed in Jharkhand

This is the second such incident of action taken against shops this week for displaying Hindu signages. On Saturday, a group of fruit sellers in Jamshedpur were booked by the city police for writing “Vishwa Hindu Parishad ki anumodit Hindu fal Dukan” which translates to “Hindu fruit shop approved by Vishwa Hindu Parishad”. In addition, the banners of the shop also carried the photos of Hindus deities– Lord Shiva and Lord Rama along with the phone numbers of the shop owners.

However, wearing one’s identity on their sleeves did not sit well with the Jamshedpur police which acted on a complaint raised by one Twitter user, Ahsan Razi, about the overt manifestation of religion by the shop owners. The police reached the spot and got the banners removed.

Both the incidents have created massive outrage on Social Media, with users pointing out that there are numerous shops everywhere in India which sport religious names and symbols. There are shops with names like Muslim Hotel, Jain Hotel etc. Shops owned by Muslims also generally have the number 786 written on their signage, but now police action being taken against Hindu shopowners for carrying religious identity.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

BJP leader and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das informed that he met the fruitsellers and had a word with the authorities. “We have assured them of all possible help. Also talked to the police officers and there will not be any case on the fruit vendors,” he tweeted.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

“They kicked plate filled with food, demand biryani, non-vegetarian”: Quarantined Tablighi Jamaat members in Kanpur continue to misbehave

OpIndia Staff -
Despite being given full meals twice a day along with fruits and snacks, the Tablighi Jamaat members at Kanpur hospital continue to create troubles
Read more
News Reports

India Today does it again – Shows a distorted map of India without POK and Pakistan Map with Indian Kashmir

OpIndia Staff -
India Today also displayed the map of Pakistan by including the Indian territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
Read more
News Reports

Bihar: FIR filed against Hindu shop owners for hoisting saffron flags accusing them of rioting, disturbing communal harmony, hurting religious feelings etc

OpIndia Staff -
After Jharkhand, now FIR filed against Hindu shopowners in Bihar for displaying religious identity, shops had saffron flags
Read more
News Reports

Fresh meat brand Licious says that they have decided to supply only Halal meat as business policy

OpIndia Staff -
The brand was responding to a customer who had sent a query to the company after a Twitter outrage over ‘halal economics’.
Read more
News Reports

As state govts take efforts to address migrant labour issue, centre decides to check the feasibility of labourer mobility across states

OpIndia Staff -
Central government discussed the feasibility of allowing migrant labourers to move back to their home states amidst the lockdown
Read more
News Reports

Rajdeep Sardesai lies that Punjab government received only Rs 71 crore from the centre to fight coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Punjab govt has received Rs 247 crore from center contrary to claims of Rajdeep Sardesai & Punjab Finance Minister
Read more

Recently Popular

Opinions

Halal certification of vegetarian products: It’s no longer about choice, but making others pay for your beliefs

K Bhattacharjee -
The Halal Debate was once again reignited when a person on social media discovered that the packet of Maida (Flour) she had purchased had halal certification.
Read more
Opinions

Here is why it is necessary to call out the Muslim community after the Tablighi Jamaat fiasco

Nupur J Sharma -
After the Tablighi Jamaat event undermined India's fight against Coronavirus, the criticism not only of the Tablighi Jamaat, but the Muslim community, on the whole, has seen an unprecedented upswing.
Read more
News Reports

NCP leader’s arrival energised the mob which chanted “Dada aala dada aala”: Sarpanch recalls the Palghar mob-lynching incident

OpIndia Staff -
BJP Sarpanch, Chitra Choudhary makes a shocking revelation about the Palghar mob getting energised seeing the NCP leader
Read more
News Reports

Hindu Sadhus were killed for political reasons, Christian missionaries supported by left, NCP behind Palghar lynching, finds report: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
An investigative report by Zee News suggests that the Palghar lynching was intentional and it was done due to political reasons.
Read more
Specials

What is Halal meat? Only Muslims allowed from slaughter to labelling, must chant Bismillah Allahu Akbar or meat becomes ‘non-Halal’

OpIndia Staff -
The Halal controversy erupted after Zomato attempted a PR stunt on Twitter.
Read more

Connect with us

221,242FansLike
303,471FollowersFollow
225,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com