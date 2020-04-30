Thursday, April 30, 2020
Home News Reports Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor dies
Editor's picksEntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor dies

Kapoor was suffering from cancer and was admitted to the hospital after he developed breathing problems.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor dies (image courtesy: firstpost.com)
157

Bollywood superstar Rishi Kapoor passed away on Thursday.

Rishi Kapoor was admitted to H N Reliance hospital on Wednesday where he breathed his last.

Rishi Kapoor, the actor

Kapoor was suffering from cancer and was admitted to the hospital after he developed breathing problems. He was undergoing treatment for cancer in the US and had returned to India in September 2019. In February, he was admitted to hospital twice. Kapoor’s death comes a day after Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan breathed his last.

Tributes pour in for Rishi Kapoor

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to announce Kapoor’s passing and grieve.

Lyricist Prasoon Joshi too expressed his grief.

Kapoor is survived by his wife Neetu Singh and two children, daughter Riddhima and son Ranbir, who is also an actor.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsrishi kapoor dies, rishi kapoor death, rishi kapoor

Latest News

News Reports

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor dies

OpIndia Staff -
Rishi Kapoor was admitted to H N Reliance hospital on Wednesday where he breathed his last.
Read more
News Reports

Uddhav Thackeray calls PM Modi, seeks his help to save his CM post as 6-month tenure nears completion

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, Thackeray could not get elected to the council through biennial polls as the elections were postponed due to coronavirus outbreak. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari is yet to decide on his nomination.
Read more
News Reports

‘How troublesome are these Sadhus, just burn and kill them’: Mob in Haryana’s Mewat attacks Mahant Ramdas of Muktidham Ashram

OpIndia Staff -
Mahant Ramdas of Muktidham Ashram in Haryana's Mewat was attacked where a mob misbehaved, beat him up and also threatened to kill him.
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi High court adjourns bail plea hearing of anti-CAA shooter Shahrukh Pathan

OpIndia Staff -
Shahrukh Pathan was arrested after he fired 8 bullets at the police personnel during anti-Hindu Delhi riots.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Man leaves for the market to buy vegetables but returns with bride, family denies entry

OpIndia Staff -
After UP man returns home with bride during lockdown, family went to police, but police refused to interfere as both are adults
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Film actor Irrfan Khan dies at 54

OpIndia Staff -
Irfan Khan was rushed to Kokilaben Ambani hospital on Tuesday following colon infection where he breathed his last.
Read more
News Reports

Comic artist wishes death on Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar while mourning actor Irrfan Khan’s demise

OpIndia Staff -
"Take back Akshay Kumar and give us Irrfan Khan back", wrote Rachita Taneja who deactivated her account a little later after tweet
Read more
News Reports

Islamists celebrate the untimely demise of actor Irrfan Khan, calls it ultimate punishment in Ramzan for his progressive views

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan faces the ire of radical Islamists on social media after his untimely death for his progressive thinking
Read more
News Reports

Irrfan Khan’s Islam: Read how the seasoned actor believed that faith is about introspection, criticised practices of killing goats for ‘Qurbani’

OpIndia Staff -
In 2016, Irrfan Khan had to face the anger or Islamic fundamentalists for questioning the practice of killing goats for Bakrid.
Read more
News Reports

Nirmala Sitharaman schools Rahul Gandhi after he spreads misinformation again by terming ‘bad loan write off’ by banks as ‘loan waiver’

OpIndia Staff -
Nirmala Sitharaman asks Rahul Gandhi to consult Manmohan Singh to know the difference between loan write off and waiver
Read more

Connect with us

221,959FansLike
309,194FollowersFollow
227,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com