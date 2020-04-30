Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor dies

Bollywood superstar Rishi Kapoor passed away on Thursday.

Rishi Kapoor was admitted to H N Reliance hospital on Wednesday where he breathed his last.

Rishi Kapoor, the actor

Kapoor was suffering from cancer and was admitted to the hospital after he developed breathing problems. He was undergoing treatment for cancer in the US and had returned to India in September 2019. In February, he was admitted to hospital twice. Kapoor’s death comes a day after Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan breathed his last.

Tributes pour in for Rishi Kapoor

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to announce Kapoor’s passing and grieve.

T 3517 – He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away ..

I am destroyed ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 30, 2020

#RishiKapoor A series of shocks..

Chintuji – bebaak, garamjosh aur zindadil. We grew up with his cinema and I was privileged that we worked on many films together – Hum Tum , Fanaa Delhi 6 . Will miss his warm hugs. Rest in Peace @chintskap — Prasoon Joshi (@prasoonjoshi_) April 30, 2020

It seems like we’re in the midst of a nightmare…just heard the depressing news of #RishiKapoor ji passing away, it’s heartbreaking. He was a legend, a great co-star and a good friend of the family. My thoughts and prayers with his family 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 30, 2020

Lyricist Prasoon Joshi too expressed his grief.

Kapoor is survived by his wife Neetu Singh and two children, daughter Riddhima and son Ranbir, who is also an actor.