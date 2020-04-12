A Muslim mob came out onto the streets at Balbhoonpura in Haldwani, Uttarakhand after a team of the health department had visited the area in order to quarantine an Imam. Hundreds of Muslims came out onto the streets to prevent the Islamic cleric from being quarantined. Some others were also to be quarantined. So far, 15 people in the area have been confirmed to have tested positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus, which includes 8 persons who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi. The Imam and 14 other persons had come into contact with those COVID-19 patients, and that’s why they are needed to be quarantined and tested.

बड़ी खबर: इमाम को क्वारंटाइन करने पर बवाल, लोगों ने पुलिस और स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम को घेरा… pic.twitter.com/RJBqCyDMDn — News18 Uttar Pradesh (@News18UP) April 12, 2020

It is also reported that a rumour was circulated among the people that the Police had misbehaved with certain individuals and within minutes, the rumour had spread widely among the local Muslim population. Consequently, they came out onto the streets. Hundreds and thousands of people came out onto the streets in protest. Fourteen other people apart from the Imam had to be quarantined but the Muslim mob did not consent to the Imam being quarantined. The Imam is believed to have come in contact with the people from in Balbhoonpura who had tested positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus.

As per News18 Uttar Pradesh, the people could not be quarantined as of the time of their report. The Police were taking help of local Islamic clerics and politicians in order to curb the menace. The SDM of the area told the news channel that people were being screened for the Wuhan Coronavirus when a misconception spread that they were being targeted. He said that some Maulvis and Maulanas were being screened, as a consequence of which, matters escalated. However, he ensured that the situation has been brought under control and the people have been sent home.

The Muslim mob had taken over the entire road in Balbhoonpura and completely surrounded the Police and the medical team which had visited the area. Ultimately, appeals had to be made through Islamic clerics to bring the mob under control. The help of Muslim politicians in the area also had to be sought. The mob was also raising slogans against the Police. It is also reported that a lot of people associated with the Tablighi Jamaat and the Deobandi School of Islam live in the area. The SDM also said that the sentiments of the people had to be respected and therefore, efforts were being made to quarantine the COVID-19 suspects after consultation with the community.

#NewsAlert | Crowd protests bid to quarantine Imam in Haldwani. The Imam and 13 others had come in contact with a COVID patient.



Shailendra Singh Negi brings us more details. #IndiaFightsCOVID19 | #TotalLockdown pic.twitter.com/QPVi1eGlEn — CNNNews18 (@CNNnews18) April 12, 2020

Banbhoonpura in Haldwani has emerged as a hotspot for the Wuhan Coronavirus after seven people associated with the Tablighi Jamaat tested positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus in the area. It was mandated that not even a single shop would open in the area. 17 people were quarantined within 12 hours as well. However, given the events of today, the efforts of the administration have been severely jeopardized. Quite obviously, no social distancing measures were followed by the mob. Given the highly contagious nature of the virus, the fallout of today’s event remains to be seen.