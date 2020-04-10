Friday, April 10, 2020
Home News Reports Tablighi Jamaat had planned a 'fidayeen' attack on India by spreading the deadly coronavirus:...
News Reports

Tablighi Jamaat had planned a ‘fidayeen’ attack on India by spreading the deadly coronavirus: UP Shia Waqf Board chief Waseem Rizvi

"Jamaatis had planned to kill over one lakh persons by spreading the virus," Rizvi alleged.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Shia Board Chief Rizvi says Tablighi Jamaat's coronavirus spread was deliberate, a planned attack on India
Waseem Rizvi, image via Twitter
4

Lashing out against the organisers of controversial Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi’s Nizamuddin Markaz, Waseem Rizvi, the chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Central Shia Waqf Board said the Tablighi Jamaat had planned a ‘fidayeen’ (suicide) attack on India by spreading the deadly coronavirus, reports News State.

Rizvi, in a statement today, alleged a conspiracy against the country, stating that the Tablighi Jamaat had planned an attack against India by spreading the deadly coronavirus.

“Jamaatis had planned to kill over one lakh persons by spreading the virus,” Rizvi alleged.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

He added, “This was designed to disturb the Modi government and was actually a conspiracy against the Prime Minister.”

Rizvi also said that there is a distinct possibility of radical Islamist Zakir Naik being involved in Tablighi Jamaat conspiracy to spread coronavirus in the country. He added that the involvement of Zakir Naik cannot be ruled out as large number of positive cases emerged from the event were from Malaysia.

Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board Waseem Rizvi also attacked the organisers of the Tablighi Jamaat event for not following to the restrictions imposed by the government in view of the coronavirus outbreak. He said that organisers of the religious congregation in Delhi last month should face the law and be punished.

He also slammed the Jamaatis for misbehaving with the medical staff and accused them of attacking the frontline workers in order to demoralise the medical fraternity so that they stop treating the corona patients. “This was a conspiracy against the nation and stern punishment must be ensured for the accused,” he said.

The Nizamuddin Markaz of the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi has been the epicentre of the spread of Wuhan Coronavirus all across India. The role of the Tablighi Jamaat in the spreading of the Wuhan Coronavirus in India came to light when thousands of Jamaatis were found holed up in the Markaz Nizamuddin in violation of all guidelines and orders. Subsequently, numerous people across numerous states of India who had attended the Islamic event at the Markaz Nizamuddin tested positive for the virus.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termscoronavirus cases, Tablighi Jamaat terrorists, coronavirus deaths

Latest News

News Reports

Tablighi Jamaat had planned a ‘fidayeen’ attack on India by spreading the deadly coronavirus: UP Shia Waqf Board chief Waseem Rizvi

OpIndia Staff -
Rizvi also said that there is a distinct possibility of radical Islamist Zakir Naik being involved in Tablighi Jamaat conspiracy to spread coronavirus in the country.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus positive Jamaati in Haryana hid travel history, smoked hukkah with people, visited several homes: Report

OpIndia Staff -
In the recent days, the man has reportedly visited several families in 4 villages and has been in close contact with dozens, all the while hiding his travel history or links with the Tablighi Jamaat.
Read more
News Reports

Official Twitter account of The White House follows PM Modi and President​ Kovind, first global leaders and non-American accounts to be followed

OpIndia Staff -
The White House follows only 19 accounts on Twitter of which no other non-American leader is followed except PM Modi and President Kovind
Read more
News Reports

Scam accused Wadhawans given special pass by Maharashtra govt to vacation in farmhouse, detained, Principal Secretary sent on ‘compulsory leave’

OpIndia Staff -
Wadhawans had reached Mahabaleshwar on the morning of 9 April and were travelling on a pass obtained under the garb of 'family emergency'
Read more
News Reports

Blood cancer patient woman orders wine during the lockdown, fraudster dupes her of Rs 60,000

OpIndia Staff -
The fraudster convinced the woman to share her credit card details and two OTPs in the pretext of delivering wine during lockdown
Read more
News Reports

Japan to fund its manufacturers to shift production out of China after coronavirus disrupts supply chain

OpIndia Staff -
Japan has earmarked $2.2 billion to help its manufacturers in shifting production out of China due to Coronavirus outbreak
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Did you know that the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund had the President of Congress party in its managing committee

OpIndia Staff -
After PM Modi launched PM CARES Fund, a lot has been discussed about similarities and differences between PM CARES Fund and PMNRF
Read more
News Reports

As India fights Wuhan Coronavirus, here is a list of prominent Hindu Temples and religious leaders helping India through donations and welfare

OpIndia Staff -
In the wake of the Coronavirus crisis, numerous Hindu temples have come forward to contribute generously, both in terms of food and welfare, to help the country.
Read more
Opinions

Yes, Nandita Das, there are two Indias that exist – one where the labourers live and the other, from where your father was evicted

Editorial Desk -
About how the Coronavirus lockdown has impacted migrant labourers, Nandita Das said that there exists two Indias
Read more
News Reports

Islamists attack Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal after he asks them to stay at home on Shab-e-Baraat

OpIndia Staff -
AAP Supremo took to social media to request Muslims to stay at home for Shab-e-Baraat, which is being celebrated on the intervening night of 8th and 9th April.
Read more
News Reports

Mamata Banerjee’s parallel Coronaverse: Upset over ‘yellow’ colour of PPEs, questions Centre’s choice

OpIndia Staff -
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said she was surprised by the yellow colour of PPEs and said that doctors usually wear white or blue kits.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

218,238FansLike
277,857FollowersFollow
215,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com