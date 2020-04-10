Lashing out against the organisers of controversial Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi’s Nizamuddin Markaz, Waseem Rizvi, the chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Central Shia Waqf Board said the Tablighi Jamaat had planned a ‘fidayeen’ (suicide) attack on India by spreading the deadly coronavirus, reports News State.

Rizvi, in a statement today, alleged a conspiracy against the country, stating that the Tablighi Jamaat had planned an attack against India by spreading the deadly coronavirus.

“Jamaatis had planned to kill over one lakh persons by spreading the virus,” Rizvi alleged.

He added, “This was designed to disturb the Modi government and was actually a conspiracy against the Prime Minister.”

Rizvi also said that there is a distinct possibility of radical Islamist Zakir Naik being involved in Tablighi Jamaat conspiracy to spread coronavirus in the country. He added that the involvement of Zakir Naik cannot be ruled out as large number of positive cases emerged from the event were from Malaysia.

Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board Waseem Rizvi also attacked the organisers of the Tablighi Jamaat event for not following to the restrictions imposed by the government in view of the coronavirus outbreak. He said that organisers of the religious congregation in Delhi last month should face the law and be punished.

He also slammed the Jamaatis for misbehaving with the medical staff and accused them of attacking the frontline workers in order to demoralise the medical fraternity so that they stop treating the corona patients. “This was a conspiracy against the nation and stern punishment must be ensured for the accused,” he said.

The Nizamuddin Markaz of the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi has been the epicentre of the spread of Wuhan Coronavirus all across India. The role of the Tablighi Jamaat in the spreading of the Wuhan Coronavirus in India came to light when thousands of Jamaatis were found holed up in the Markaz Nizamuddin in violation of all guidelines and orders. Subsequently, numerous people across numerous states of India who had attended the Islamic event at the Markaz Nizamuddin tested positive for the virus.