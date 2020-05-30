Advertisements
Saturday, May 30, 2020
Home News Reports 513 domestic flights carrying over 39,900 passengers operated on Friday, informs Hardeep Singh Puri
News Reports
Updated:

513 domestic flights carrying over 39,900 passengers operated on Friday, informs Hardeep Singh Puri

The Aviation Minister assured that the sector which had suffered losses amidst the lockdown would recover fast, owing to a huge captive market and the need for passengers to travel.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri
Aviation Minister Hardeep S Puri, image via Twitter
37

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri informed on Saturday that a total of 513 domestic flights were operated on May 29 and a total of 39,969 passengers were transported via these flights. Moreover, a total of 79,941 people have been to airports on the same day. Between May 25 and May 28, a total of 1,827 flights were reportedly operated. This includes 428 flights on Monday, 445 flights on Tuesday, 460 flights on Wednesday, and 494 flights on Thursday.

Aviation industry sources had revealed that around 3,000 flights operate in India on a daily basis, prior to the nationwide lockdown that was imposed owing to the Coronavirus outbreak. As per the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), about 4.12 lac passengers commuted daily via flights during the said period.

States with a high number of active Coronavirus cases have been directed to operate limited flights. They include West Bengal, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu. Owing to the relief work carried out in the State following cyclone Amphan, it meant that West Bengal began operating flights only on May 28. As per reports, 16 asymptomatic Coronavirus patients had been identified on 7 different flights, since the operations began.

Domestic Operations to normalise, post Diwali, says Hardeep Singh Puri

In an interview with the Economic Times, Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had informed that domestic flight operations would normalise by Diwali i.e. in the month of November. He said, “We will have all our 650 flights operated by Indian carriers.” Puri also stated that the recovery rate from the deadly Coronavirus was higher in India than that of other countries.

The Aviation Minister assured that the sector which had suffered losses amidst the lockdown would recover fast, owing to a huge captive market and the need for passengers to travel. He, however, conceded that the disinvestment plan regarding India’s national carrier, Air India, might be differed.

Interestingly, on Thursday, Karnataka urged the Union Government to reduce the number of incoming flights from the Coronavirus-affected States such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. International flights were restricted on March 14 whereas domestic flight operations remained suspended from March 25 to May 24.

Domestic Flights resume Operations in India

On May 20, the Narendra Modi Government had announced that domestic flight operations would resume operations, in a calibrated manner, from 25 May. The Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that all the standard operating protocols (SOPs) for passenger movement was also being separately issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation. The SOP stated that initially only one terminal should be used in airports, with more than one terminal. The larger terminal would be reduced to ensure proper sanitation, considering the limited availability of material resources.

Advertisements

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsflights india

Latest News

News Reports

Spy network using illegal VOIP exchange to gather information on Indian Army’s movement busted in Mumbai

OpIndia Staff -
Calls from Pakistan were converted to local calls and diverted to Kashmir and Ladakh using spy network's illegal VOIP exchange
Read more
News Reports

Three Indian Companies get licenses from NASA to manufacture ventilators developed by the space agency for coronavirus patients

OpIndia Staff -
NASA has developed a ventilator, especially for coronavirus patients, at its Jet Propulsion Laboratory in South California
Read more
News Reports

513 domestic flights carrying over 39,900 passengers operated on Friday, informs Hardeep Singh Puri

OpIndia Staff -
Hardeep Singh Puri assured that the aviation sector would recover fast, owing to a huge captive market.
Read more
News Reports

Army hands over minor girl gang-rape accused Shahnawaz Sheikh to police, moved from Siliguri to Sahibganj

OpIndia Staff -
Ekramul Sheikh, Idgar Sheikh and Shahnawaz Sheikh had ambushed a Hindu minor girl in Sahibganj on May 25 to gang-rape her
Read more
Opinions

How six years of Modi Sarkar shifted the Overton Window of the country towards Hindutva dominance

K Bhattacharjee -
The first year of Modi Sarkar has been the most historic of any government in the history of independent India.
Read more
Editor's picks

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot peddles lie about Shramik Special Train taking 9 days to reach destination days after the fake news was debunked by...

OpIndia Staff -
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot attacks Railways with lies on Shramik Special trains which are already debunked by the Railways
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

ISKCON rejects Shemaroo Entertainment’s ‘apology’, to proceed with legal action against comedian Surleen Kaur for abusive, derogatory statements

OpIndia Staff -
A complaint had been filed by ISKCON organisation against comedian Ms Surleen Kaur and Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd for her abusive, derogatory remarks against the organisations, saints and Hindus.
Read more
News Reports

ISKCON files complaint against comedian Surleen Kaur and Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd for a video where ISKCON devotees were called ‘harami porn-waley’

OpIndia Staff -
Surleen Kaur had said in the video published by Shemaroo ‘no doubt we are from ISKCON, but from inside we are all harami porn lovers’.
Read more
News Reports

Woman raped by Moulvi Aslam, media gives it a ‘Hindu spin’ by using image of a saffron-clad Hindu priest and describing the perpetrator as...

OpIndia Staff -
A Muslim sorcerer claiming to relieve people of their miseries through his wizardry was depicted as a Hindu priest by media organisations
Read more
News Reports

Twist in the tale: ISKCON accepts apology of Shemaroo, says won’t pursue its case against the company for Surleen Kaur video that insulted ISKCON...

OpIndia Staff -
ISKCON further stated that it does not believe in vengeance and instead acts in accordance to moral, ethical and legal values.
Read more
Social Media

Zaira Wasim, who had left acting for Islam, now quotes the Quran to insinuate that locust infestation in Rajasthan is ‘Allah’s wrath’

OpIndia Staff -
Several areas in Eastern Africa, Pakistan, and India have seen attacks by massive swarms of locusts recently. However, it is not understood why the former actress is insinuating these locust attacks as some sort of Islamic curse upon a specific group of people whom she refers to as 'arrogant'.
Read more
Advertisements

Connect with us

228,708FansLike
355,999FollowersFollow
244,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com