Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Deoli assembly constituency, Prakash Jarval has been reportedly arrested by the Delhi police on Saturday evening. The MLA accused of abetting a doctor to suicide has been arrested from Saket of Delhi. The Delhi court had issued a non-bailable warrant against him that led to his arrest.

DCP South Atul Kumar Thakur said that the two accused including the MLA have been arrested. Both are under investigation.

The Saket court had issued a non-bailable warrant against Deoli MLA and the other accused from the Aam Aadmi Party. On the other hand, the MLA petitioned the court for anticipatory bail, which is set to be heard on Tuesday.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

According to police officials, a team of about 15 policemen including ACP Sudhanshu Dhama, Vijay Chandel, and Neb Sarai’s SHO Naresh Solanki raided the MLA’s residence in Tigri on Friday afternoon. Govindpuri, Rohini, and other areas of Delhi were also raided. During this time, the assistants and others found at the MLA’s house were also interrogated.

Doctor had committed suicide on 18 April, blamed AAP MLA

The deceased doctor, identified as Dr. Rajendra Singh, was a resident of the Deoli neighbourhood in South Delhi and had committed suicide on the 18th of April. In his suicide note, he accused Prakash Jarwal and his associate Kapil Nagar of harassment and blamed them for his decision to take the drastic step. Consequently, the Police had registered an abetment of suicide case against the AAP MLA and his associate and others in the matter.

The police had stated, “On reaching the spot it was found that Rajendra Singh had committed suicide by hanging on the rooftop of his house. In a suicide note found at the spot, the doctor alleged harassment and extortion by the MLA. The note has been sent to the forensic lab for investigation.”

Already convicted in two cases

In October 2018, Prakash Jarval was convicted for assaulting a woman and her family in Delhi. AAP MLA had allegedly forcefully entered victim’s house along with his other supporters and assaulted the woman along with her husband with an intent to outrage her modesty.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

After that he was also convicted in a 2013 rioting case in February 2019. He was held guilty of assaulting cops and damaging public property by a Delhi court.