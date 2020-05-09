Saturday, May 9, 2020
Home News Reports AAP MLA Prakash Jarval arrested from Saket after a Delhi doctor committed suicide blaming...
News Reports
Updated:

AAP MLA Prakash Jarval arrested from Saket after a Delhi doctor committed suicide blaming him

The Saket court had issued a non-bailable warrant against Deoli MLA and the other accused from the Aam Aadmi Party

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
129

Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Deoli assembly constituency, Prakash Jarval has been reportedly arrested by the Delhi police on Saturday evening. The MLA accused of abetting a doctor to suicide has been arrested from Saket of Delhi. The Delhi court had issued a non-bailable warrant against him that led to his arrest.

DCP South Atul Kumar Thakur said that the two accused including the MLA have been arrested. Both are under investigation.

The Saket court had issued a non-bailable warrant against Deoli MLA and the other accused from the Aam Aadmi Party. On the other hand, the MLA petitioned the court for anticipatory bail, which is set to be heard on Tuesday.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

According to police officials, a team of about 15 policemen including ACP Sudhanshu Dhama, Vijay Chandel, and Neb Sarai’s SHO Naresh Solanki raided the MLA’s residence in Tigri on Friday afternoon. Govindpuri, Rohini, and other areas of Delhi were also raided. During this time, the assistants and others found at the MLA’s house were also interrogated.

Doctor had committed suicide on 18 April, blamed AAP MLA

The deceased doctor, identified as Dr. Rajendra Singh, was a resident of the Deoli neighbourhood in South Delhi and had committed suicide on the 18th of April. In his suicide note, he accused Prakash Jarwal and his associate Kapil Nagar of harassment and blamed them for his decision to take the drastic step. Consequently, the Police had registered an abetment of suicide case against the AAP MLA and his associate and others in the matter.

The police had stated, “On reaching the spot it was found that Rajendra Singh had committed suicide by hanging on the rooftop of his house. In a suicide note found at the spot, the doctor alleged harassment and extortion by the MLA. The note has been sent to the forensic lab for investigation.”

Already convicted in two cases

In October 2018, Prakash Jarval was convicted for assaulting a woman and her family in Delhi. AAP MLA had allegedly forcefully entered victim’s house along with his other supporters and assaulted the woman along with her husband with an intent to outrage her modesty.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

After that he was also convicted in a 2013 rioting case in February 2019. He was held guilty of assaulting cops and damaging public property by a Delhi court.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

PIL filed in Delhi High Court seeking SIT, CBI probe in ‘Bois Locker Room’ case

OpIndia Staff -
The plea said that the offenders in the 'Bois Locker Room' case belong to the high-profile families, can avoid arrest.
Read more
News Reports

PIL filed in SC seeking directives for centre to move International Court of Justice against China for spreading coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
The petitioner has asked the centre to approach ICJ and seek damages worth $ 600 billion from China for spreading coronavirus
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal government has not approved any Shramik Express train from coronavirus-ravaged Maharashtra: Indian Railways

OpIndia Staff -
West Bengal govt has left migrant workers from the state stuck in Maharashtra in the lurch as the govt has not approved trains from there
Read more
News Reports

AAP MLA Prakash Jarval arrested from Saket after a Delhi doctor committed suicide blaming him

OpIndia Staff -
AAP's Deoli MLA Prakash Jarval accused of abetting a doctor to suicide has been arrested from Saket in Delhi
Read more
News Reports

Congress picks Coronavirus data of four random countries to prove that India has the highest number of cases, fails in that too

OpIndia Staff -
Even in five countries picked by Congress party, India has the lowest per capita Coronavirus cases, even though the absolute number is most
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

On the day PM Modi holds a meeting of NDMA with Amit Shah present, rumours of Shah’s ill health peddled by vested interests

OpIndia Staff -
The allegations that Amit Shah is unwell and he is missing from action are not true, vested interests spreading baseless rumours
Read more
News Reports

“He was not a rapist, stop calling him that,” brother of the Class 12 boy who committed suicide says that social media made him...

OpIndia Staff -
A class 12 boy in an upscale residential area of Gurugram jumped from the balcony of his flat on 11th floor at around 11 PM on Tuesday
Read more
Social Media

AAP cheerleader and NRI ‘Journalist’ of US-based news portal wishes cancer and death upon Home Minister Amit Shah

OpIndia Staff -
Spewing her inner vitriol against the Home Minister, Nadar said that his death that ought to be "celebrated in the larger interest of humanity."
Read more
Social Media

‘COVID, cancer or both’: Another ‘journalist’ previously associated with TOI, DNA found wishing death upon the Home Minister

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier an NRI 'journalist' had wished death upon HM Amit Shah by stating that his lipoma surgery transformed into a “full-blower cancer"
Read more
News Reports

Parents of Class 12 boy who committed suicide over unsubstantiated rape allegations file complaint: Read full details

OpIndia Staff -
A complaint has been filed in the suicide case of -Manav Singh who took his life after being accused of sexual abuse on social media.
Read more

Connect with us

224,096FansLike
323,231FollowersFollow
231,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com