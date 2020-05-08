Friday, May 8, 2020
Non-bailable warrant issued against AAP MLA in connection with suicide of doctor in South Delhi

The deceased doctor, identified as Dr. Rajendra Singh, is a resident of the Deoli neighbourhood in South Delhi and had committed suicide on the 18th of April.

Image Credit: Prakash Jarwal/Twitter
A non-bailable warrant has been issued against Aam Aadmi Party MLA Prakash Jarwal and his associate by a Delhi Court in connection with the suicide of a doctor in South Delhi, Indian Express has reported. The Delhi Police has also received a search warrant from the Court and is all set to conduct a raid at the house of the AAP MLA.

Prakash Jarwal is an elected representative from the Deoli Assembly Constituency. On Thursday, his father and brothers were questioned by the Delhi Police in connection with the suicide. The deceased doctor was only 52 years old.

The Doctor had blamed Prakash Jarwal in Suicide Note

The deceased doctor, identified as Dr. Rajendra Singh, is a resident of the Deoli neighbourhood in South Delhi and had committed suicide on the 18th of April. In his suicide note, he accused Prakash Jarwal and his associate Kapil Nagar of harassment and blamed them for his decision to take the drastic step. Consequently, the Police had registered an abetment of suicide case against the AAP MLA and his associate and others in the matter.

“On reaching the spot it was found that Rajendra Singh had committed suicide by hanging on the rooftop of his house,” the police had said regarding the matter. “In a suicide note found at the spot, the doctor alleged harassment and extortion by the MLA. The note has been sent to the forensic lab for investigation,” the police had stated. 

The statement by the AAP MLA

Prakash Jarwal had also issued a staement over the matter. He had said, “I have received this information through media that a doctor, who used to have a business in water tankers, has committed suicide and has mentioned my name in his suicide note. I would like to state that I am innocent. I haven’t met or spoken to him in the last 8-10 months. In 2017, Zee News and IBN7 had done a sting against tanker mafia which featured his name following which all their vehicles were blacklisted. I have full faith in the judiciary and I am ready to face any investigation. I would only like to say that there have been attempts to trap me in the past and similar attempts are being made now too. Just like I have proved myself innocent in the past and I will do so now too. I am ready to cooperate with police in any kind of investigation. Thank you.”

