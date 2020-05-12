On Monday, Congress leader and Leader of Congress party in Lok Sabha – Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury took to Twitter to issue some warnings to China and praise the Indian forces. However, he soon deleted the tweet.

The Congress leader, slamming China, warned the communist nation about how Indian forces can ‘defang the venomous snakes’ like China and stated that the entire world was watching the sinister designs of China while calling them “Yellow expansionist”.

Chowdhury also urged the Modi government to accord to diplomatic recognition to Taiwan “without much delay” .

It is notable here that Taiwan has donated 10 lakh face masks to India as the country fights the novel coronavirus outbreak. The Island nation is claimed by China as its territory which opposes its international recognition.

However, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s bluster against China did not last long. He soon deleted his tweet, leaving twitter users to wonder what might have been the reason. The racial slur also received wide criticism by many.

🤦🤦🤦So many problems with this from the leader of @INCIndia in Lok Sabha

1- Sounds infantile

2- ad hominem name calling

3- "yellow expansionist"?! Sounds racist. Adhir not knowing that isn't an excuse

4- Ask @ShashiTharoor to draft it. This is embarrassing

5-Taiwan? WTAF? pic.twitter.com/hJQIq0I6Ku — avadhut1972 (@avadhut1972) May 11, 2020

Rahul Gandhi’s mysterious relationship with China

The Gandhi-scion, not once but twice, was caught meeting Chinese officials, raising suspicion among the policymakers regarding the intent of his secretive meeting with the Chinese.

The first meeting had taken place in 2017, when Rahul Gandhi had a meeting with Chinese Ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui, especially at a time when India and China were in the middle of a stand-off at Doklam. At first, the Congress party had denied such meetings and had termed news reports suggesting that the Gandhi-scion had indeed met Chinese officials as ‘fake news’.

However, Congress party had to face massive embarrassment after it was caught that the Chinese embassy had issued an official statement confirming the meeting between the Congress vice president and the Chinese envoy.

This meeting was especially suspicious, because the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi, at that time were vehemently attacking the Indian government over their stand in the ongoing military standoff with China.

Again in 2018, Rahul Gandhi had himself revealed regarding the secret meeting with a couple of Chinese ministers during his trip to Kailash Mansarovar in September 2018. The meeting was kept secret initially but later Rahul Gandhi had revealed the details of the meeting accidentally leading to people to speculate even more as to why both the Congress party and China were trying to hide the meeting.

Rahul Gandhi, the then president of India’s main opposition party secretly meeting the government officials of China and taking steps to keep the meetings secret had raised quite a few eyebrows back then.

Adhir Chowdhury and his controversial statements

The Congress leader is known for his often controversial statements. Last year, he had stoked another controversy by stating inside the parliament that how can the state of Jammu and Kashmir be an internal matter if it is being monitored by the UN since 1948.

Home Minister Amit Shah had shut him up by saying that when he talks about Jammu and Kashmir, he talks about the state in its entirety.

Congress distances itself

After Adhir Choudhury’s tweet created criticism and speculations, the Congress party has distanced itself. Congress’ Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma has tweeted that Adhir’s tweet is his personal opinion and do not reflect the party’s stand. Sharma has added that the Congress recognises and values the special strategic partnership between India and China.