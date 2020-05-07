After the news of the hazardous styrene gas leak in Vizag’s LG Chemicals plant, another report of an alleged gas leak in a Chhattisgarh plant has surfaced. As per reports, 7 workers in a paper mill in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh have been hospitalised.

7 workers of a Paper Mill hospitalised after being exposed to a gas leak reportedly while cleaning a tank in the mill, 3 of them are in critical condition: Raigarh Superintendent of Police #Chhattisgarh pic.twitter.com/T5XqB3ixyQ — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2020

As per reports, the 7 workers were hospitalised after being exposed to a gas leak while cleaning a chlorine tank in a paper mill in Raigarh. 3 of the workers are reportedly in a critical condition, the SP in Raigarh has reported.

The incident has occurred in the Shakti Paper mills located at Pusaur’s Tetla village. The critical workers are being referred to Raipur for treatment.

As per reports, the workers were hospitalised late in the night. They were assigned to clean the tank as the paper mill, shut down due to the lockdown, was supposed to start soon. The Raigarh police have stated that they were not informed immediately and came to know of the incident from the hospital authorities.

Vizag gas leak

At least 10 people have died so far and hundreds have been hospitalised after the leakage of hazardous styrene gas from the LG Polymer plant in Vizag. The leakage reportedly happened at around 3 AM near the Naiduthota area which is close to Gopalapatnam.

More than 200 have been admitted to the hospitals following the leak of what styrene gas from an LG Polymers facility located near Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.