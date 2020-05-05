Tuesday, May 5, 2020
Home Social Media Coronavirus is a conspiracy by Hindus, when the time comes, we will kill them...
CrimeNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Coronavirus is a conspiracy by Hindus, when the time comes, we will kill them all: AIMIM supporter in viral video

The AIMIM supporter asks Muslims to assault doctors. Insists that the coronavirus pandemic is a Hindu conspiracy by the government to restrict Muslims and damage their businesses. He also calls for the genocide of Hindus.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
AIMIM supporter Abu Faisal warns Hindus of genocide, provokes Muslims
Screengrab of the video by Abu Faisal
162

In a video that has now gone viral on social media, AIMIM supporter Abu Faisal can be seen fear-mongering amidst the outbreak of the Wuhan Coronavirus in the country. He began by claiming that Muslim women should refuse to take injections prescribed by doctors as it can make them sterile.

In a video widely circulated on social media, Faisal is seen alleging that a ‘vicious campaign’ that is supposedly underway to limit the Muslim population. Encouraging his Muslim brethren to assault non-Muslim doctors, he said that the Muslim patient must inject the non- Muslim doctor first before taking the prescribed medication.

Claims coronavirus is a Hindu conspiracy

To back his insidious claims, he plays the recording of a call wherein a man can be heard claiming that young Muslim men are administered slow poison, in a bid to turn them sterile or cause eventual death. Furthermore, Faisal says that Coronavirus is a conspiracy by the Rashtriya Svayamsevaka Saṅgha (RSS) and no infectious virus exists.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Halfway into the video, he alleges that the media has been directed to target Muslims and defame Islam under the garb of Coronavirus pandemic. Spewing vitriol against Hindus, he refers to them as “dung” and “piss” worshippers. He further provokes all Muslims to unite by citing impending doom.

Warns of genocide against Hindus

Further referring to Hindus as “swines”, “cow piss drinkers” and choicest of expletives, he threatens of destroying the saffron. Abu Faisal says that cow’s urine runs in the body of Hindus and that they are a blot on humanity. He added that the pandemic is a conspiracy by Hindu groups to restrict the movements of Muslims and damage Muslim businesses.

Warning of genocide against Hindus, he claimed that his restraint is due to the month of Ramzan. And interestingly, his contentious video has received overwhelming support from fellow Muslims. He goes on to call Hindus as a ‘dung eating’ community and terms Hindus as ‘Sooar ke aulaad’ (children of pigs). He claims that Muslims can easily kill, rape and wipe out Hindus. The video has been the subject of a heated social media discussion.

The video was shared on Abu Faisal’s Facebook page on May 2 and has received thousands of likes and shares. Over 6 lakh people have watched it on Facebook. Faisal’s Facebook page claims connections with the AIMIM and is named ‘AIMIM Abu Faisal’.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termscoronavirus Hindus, Muslims coronavirus, coronavirus cases

Latest News

News Reports

On odd days, Congress blames Railways of charging stranded migrant workers for the tickets, on even days Rajasthan govt admits to making them pay...

OpIndia Staff -
Only after much confusion, Rajasthan government has announced that it will now be bearing the expenses of migrant workers
Read more
Social Media

Coronavirus is a conspiracy by Hindus, when the time comes, we will kill them all: AIMIM supporter in viral video

OpIndia Staff -
Referring to Hindus as 'dung eaters', pigs, and 'piss-drinkers', Abu Faisal threatens of an impending genocide against Hindus.
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

Are states like Bengal, Rajasthan and Maharashtra refusing to accept their own migrant workers? Here is what we found

Nupur J Sharma -
According to sources in the Railways Ministry, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Maharashtra are not giving permission for the trains carrying their own migrant workers back from various states
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus death rate in West Bengal is highest at over 12%, IMCT concerned over state govt’s lack of transparency

OpIndia Staff -
IMCT highlighted how the State claimed to have surveyed 50 lac people but did not provide any evidence for the same to the team.
Read more
News Reports

Meet Dr PK ‘Dog Dialysis’ Mitra: Yet another tainted doctor who’s found himself a place in Mamata Banerjee’s team of ‘experts’

Jhankar Mohta -
Mamata Banerjee has carefully cherry-picked these members and allegiance towards her seems to be the only prerequisite to get there
Read more
News Reports

Al-Qaeda chief urges Indian Muslims to wage an armed war against the country after Islamists from Arab accused India of Islamophobia

OpIndia Staff -
Yemen's Al-Qaeda in the Arab Peninsula(AQAP) which is a globally banned terror outfit issued a statement accusing India waging war against Muslims in the country.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Jamia Millia Islamia law student Mahoor Parvez calls Handwara martyrs ‘war criminals’, her supporters refer to killing of Pakistani terrorists ‘human rights violation’

OpIndia Staff -
One Adil Saifudheen, a former Jamia student came out in support of Mahoor Parvez and questioned whether it is wrong to demand accountability from the government for 'human rights violation'.
Read more
News Reports

China launches ‘crusade’ against Christianity, begins to remove crosses from churches across the country

OpIndia Staff -
The leadership in China has launched the crusade to eradicate Christianity in various provinces for two years now.
Read more
News Reports

India asks Pakistan to immediately vacate illegal occupation of parts of Jammu and Kashmir

OpIndia Staff -
Last week, the Supreme Court of Pakistan had 'permitted' conducting elections in Gilgit-Baltistan area.
Read more
News Reports

Major Anuj Sood, who was martyred in Handwara encounter, got married just few months back

OpIndia Staff -
Major Anuj Sood's father says his son made a supreme sacrifice. Major Sood along with four other security personnel were martyred in Handwara encounter.
Read more
Media

Journalist with The Print and The Wire commits suicide in varanasi, suicide note blamed local SP leader

OpIndia Staff -
A freelance journalist, Rizawana Tabassum, has committed suicide in Varanasi on Monday.
Read more

Connect with us

222,844FansLike
316,563FollowersFollow
229,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com