In a video that has now gone viral on social media, AIMIM supporter Abu Faisal can be seen fear-mongering amidst the outbreak of the Wuhan Coronavirus in the country. He began by claiming that Muslim women should refuse to take injections prescribed by doctors as it can make them sterile.

In a video widely circulated on social media, Faisal is seen alleging that a ‘vicious campaign’ that is supposedly underway to limit the Muslim population. Encouraging his Muslim brethren to assault non-Muslim doctors, he said that the Muslim patient must inject the non- Muslim doctor first before taking the prescribed medication.

Claims coronavirus is a Hindu conspiracy

To back his insidious claims, he plays the recording of a call wherein a man can be heard claiming that young Muslim men are administered slow poison, in a bid to turn them sterile or cause eventual death. Furthermore, Faisal says that Coronavirus is a conspiracy by the Rashtriya Svayamsevaka Saṅgha (RSS) and no infectious virus exists.

Halfway into the video, he alleges that the media has been directed to target Muslims and defame Islam under the garb of Coronavirus pandemic. Spewing vitriol against Hindus, he refers to them as “dung” and “piss” worshippers. He further provokes all Muslims to unite by citing impending doom.

Warns of genocide against Hindus

Further referring to Hindus as “swines”, “cow piss drinkers” and choicest of expletives, he threatens of destroying the saffron. Abu Faisal says that cow’s urine runs in the body of Hindus and that they are a blot on humanity. He added that the pandemic is a conspiracy by Hindu groups to restrict the movements of Muslims and damage Muslim businesses.

Warning of genocide against Hindus, he claimed that his restraint is due to the month of Ramzan. And interestingly, his contentious video has received overwhelming support from fellow Muslims. He goes on to call Hindus as a ‘dung eating’ community and terms Hindus as ‘Sooar ke aulaad’ (children of pigs). He claims that Muslims can easily kill, rape and wipe out Hindus. The video has been the subject of a heated social media discussion.

The video was shared on Abu Faisal’s Facebook page on May 2 and has received thousands of likes and shares. Over 6 lakh people have watched it on Facebook. Faisal’s Facebook page claims connections with the AIMIM and is named ‘AIMIM Abu Faisal’.