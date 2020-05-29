Friday, May 29, 2020
News Reports
Updated:

AMU student Farhan Zuberi arrested for the December 15 anti-CAA violence at the university campus and attack on police team

During the peak of anti-CAA protests across the country, clashes had erupted on AMU campus on December 15 last year after rumours spread that two students had been shot in police firing on Jamia Millia Islamia campus in Delhi during anti-CAA protests

OpIndia Staff

160

A student of Aligarh Muslim University, Farhan Zuberi was arrested by UP police on Thursday in the anti-CAA violence case. Another student Ravish Ali Khan was also arrested, but later he released by the police, while Zuberi was sent to a jail in Aligarh.

Farhan Zuberi is accused of involvement in the violence on 15 December in the university campus during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill. On that day, a police team was attacked by the violent students by pelting stones. Farhan has been charged with stone pelting on police vehicle, damage to public property, preventing govt officials from discharging their duties, attack on the vehicle of City SP, and several other offences.

Zuberi was arrested in connection with the 15 December violence and 6 other cases filed against him. A total of 11 cases under various sections of IPC were registered against Zuberi under various charges at the Civil Lines police station.

Superintendent of police (SP) (city), Abhishek, said, “Zuberi was a wanted criminal and been remanded to judicial custody. Eleven cases are lodged against Zuberi at the Civil Lines police station.”

Farhan Zuberi is a resident of Islamnagar in Budaun in Uttar Pradesh. He is a student of DSW in the Arts department at the AMU.

During the peak of anti-CAA protests across the country, clashes had erupted on AMU campus on December 15 last year after rumours spread that two students had been shot in police firing on Jamia Millia Islamia campus in Delhi during anti-CAA protests. During the confrontation between protesting students and police, students pelted stones at the police and had damaged police vehicles. Around 16-17 policemen have received injuries in the violent clashes with students. The police had resorted to a lathi-charge and used water cannons, teargas and rubber bullets at the protesters to control the violence mob.

