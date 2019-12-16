Wednesday, December 18, 2019
News ReportsPolitics

After Jamia, AMU students attempt riots, UP Police to evacuate campus

The police stated that despite the proctoral team's attempts, many students had scaled the gates, and had come outside to clash with the police at AMU circle. Another video showed the police warning the students not to resort to violence and breach orders of unlawful assembly.

OpIndia Staff
UP Police say AMU campus will be evacuated
Yogi Adityanath, representational image
Engagements770

Yesterday, unrest and violence in Jamia Nagar had created chaos in the national capital. Late last night, Delhi Police had to enter the Jamia Millia Islamia campus to catch the stone pelters and violent protestors.

Later, it was reported that students of AMU had also clashed with UP Police on the night of 15 December. Explaining the details of the ruckus, OP Singh, the DGP of UP, has stated to the media that, after Jamia incident, rumours had spread to AMU where students were gathered. He added that despite the police interacting with the students to remain calm and not resort to violence, some students started stone-pelting.

DGP Singh informed that 16-17 policemen have received injuries in the violent clashes with students. The police had to fire tear gas shells.

Read: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan spotted leading the protests which turned violent in Delhi: Reports

OP Singh stated that the police, with the university administration, have decided to evacuate the entire campus to avoid further instances of violence. He added that the university also wants the students to be evacuated from the campus.

Dispelling social media rumours, the UP Police had shared images on Twitter where they said the AMU Proctoral team was trying to block the gates and prevent AMU students from going out. The police team, they said, was at AMU circle at that time.

When the rioters continued to pelt stones, the police had to fire tear gas shells to disperse the crowd. Reports say that UP CM Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the issue.

