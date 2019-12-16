Yesterday, unrest and violence in Jamia Nagar had created chaos in the national capital. Late last night, Delhi Police had to enter the Jamia Millia Islamia campus to catch the stone pelters and violent protestors.

Later, it was reported that students of AMU had also clashed with UP Police on the night of 15 December. Explaining the details of the ruckus, OP Singh, the DGP of UP, has stated to the media that, after Jamia incident, rumours had spread to AMU where students were gathered. He added that despite the police interacting with the students to remain calm and not resort to violence, some students started stone-pelting.

OP Singh, Uttar Pradesh DGP: The police also fired tear gas shells, at least 16-17 police officers also received injuries, case has been registered. Situation is under control. 2/2 https://t.co/U9jYtaLs8I pic.twitter.com/wtaGKp2lgv — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 16, 2019

DGP Singh informed that 16-17 policemen have received injuries in the violent clashes with students. The police had to fire tear gas shells.

OP Singh stated that the police, with the university administration, have decided to evacuate the entire campus to avoid further instances of violence. He added that the university also wants the students to be evacuated from the campus.

Dispelling social media rumours, the UP Police had shared images on Twitter where they said the AMU Proctoral team was trying to block the gates and prevent AMU students from going out. The police team, they said, was at AMU circle at that time.

1/2. This is the AMU Proctoral team trying to prevent protesting students from coming out of the university, & NOT UP Police (who were at the AMU circle at this stage). #AligarhMuslimUniversity @ANINewsUP @ndtv @News18UP @UPPViralCheck pic.twitter.com/V7WkGqjthg — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) December 15, 2019

The police stated that despite the proctoral team’s attempts, many students had scaled the gates, and had come outside to clash with the police at AMU circle. Another video showed the police warning the students not to resort to violence and breach orders of unlawful assembly.

Police appealing for order and warning the unlawful assembly. Some policemen received injuries in stone pelting. To control the situation, police had to resort to tear gas munitions.

Situation is under control.@ndtv @News18UP @ANINewsUP @htTweets #AligarhMuslimUniversity pic.twitter.com/2BQDARAfm2 — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) December 15, 2019

When the rioters continued to pelt stones, the police had to fire tear gas shells to disperse the crowd. Reports say that UP CM Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the issue.