Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Home Editor's picks Ancient Roman mosaic of a villa unearthed at a Vineyard in Northern Italy
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Ancient Roman mosaic of a villa unearthed at a Vineyard in Northern Italy

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Ancient Roman Mosaic found in a vineyard in Italy/ Image Source: Myko Clelland
19

A entirely intact Roman mosaic floor of an ancient villa has been discovered under a vineyard in northern Italy, reports BBC.

The surveyors in the commune of Negrar di Valpolicella, which is in the north of Verona, have unearthed mosaic floor recently and also published images of the well-preserved tiles buried beneath the earth.

The images, which have become viral on social media, show how the mosaics are intact for centuries. The foundations of the villa can also be seen.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

According to officials, few scholars had found evidence of a Roman villa at the site more than a century ago. The surveyors are now excavating the site to unearth remaining architecture of the ancient building.

The commune of Negrar di Valpolicella, in its website, has reportedly said that diggers finally made the discovery “after decades of failed attempts”.

The surveyors will now act as a liaise with the owners of the vineyard, where the structure has been unearthed and the municipality to identify the most appropriate ways to unearth the archaeological treasure.

The local authorities have also pledged to give “all necessary help” to continue with the excavation as technicians, excavators need “significant resources” to unearth the villa.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

Editor's picks

Ancient Roman mosaic of a villa unearthed at a Vineyard in Northern Italy

OpIndia Staff -
The surveyors in the commune of Negrar di Valpolicella, which is in the north of Verona, have unearthed mosaic floor recently and also published images of the well-preserved tiles buried beneath the earth.
Read more
Media Fact-Check

India Today report claims ‘exclusive’ details of Lockdown 5.0, MHA calls it speculations, denies quoted ‘sources’

OpIndia Staff -
The MHA tweet added that attributing imaginary statements to the MHA is incorrect and irresponsible.
Read more
News Reports

Radical Islamists attack journalist Rubika Liyaquat for wishing Eid wearing yellow dress, trolls her by calling her “Godi media”

OpIndia Staff -
Rubika Liyaqaut donning a yellow dress irked the Islamic fundamentalists, who descended on her timeline to abuse the journalist
Read more
News Reports

Rajasthan: Sadhu accused of rape commits suicide, declares himself innocent and a victim of blackmail in video message

OpIndia Staff -
In the video, Sant Premadas declares himself innocent and accuses the couple, a member of women's commission and others of blackmailing him for an amount of Rs 15 lakhs.
Read more
Politics

How Congress is insulting voters of Maharashtra

Abhishek Banerjee -
As with many other things, Rahul Gandhi needs a lesson in basic civics. In this case, it happens to be the principle of collective responsibility.
Read more
News Reports

Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana claims lockdown restrictions in minority-dominated Mumbra were eased on account of Eid festivities

OpIndia Staff -
The Saamana editorial claims that the Maharashtra government pampered minorities and eased restrictions in Mumbra owing to the Eid celebrations
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Mumbai Police issues prohibitory order, to take action against messages on social media: Here is how it curbs criticism against Uddhav Govt

OpIndia Staff -
For MLA Aaditya Thackeray too, the most worrying aspect of the pandemic in Maharashtra is the ‘hate on social media'
Read more
Politics

Rahul Gandhi distances Congress from the Coronavirus mess in Maharashtra, shifts blame squarely to Uddhav Thackeray: Read how

OpIndia Staff -
Today, during a press conference held by Rahul Gandhi, he was asked about the Coronavirus pandemic and its spread in Maharashtra and he squarely shifted the blame to Uddhav Thackeray
Read more
Social Media

Loksatta deletes its Twitter poll after people vote in favour of BJP’s demand to impose President rule in Maharashtra

OpIndia Staff -
Within 5 hours of the 24-hour Twitter poll, the LokSatta deleted its tweet after 51 per cent of voters voted in favour of the BJP's demand.
Read more
News Reports

Paatal Lok morphed image of Yogi, other leaders to show corrupt character in the story: BJP MLA files complaint against Anushka Sharma

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is yet to respond to the allegations meted out against her web series Paatal Lok
Read more
News Reports

Fact-check: Did South African Church pastor make congregants drink Dettol to ‘cure coronavirus’

OpIndia Staff -
Prophet Rufus Phala of AK Spiritual Christian Church has a history of making his followers drink disinfectants such as Dettol
Read more

Connect with us

228,241FansLike
351,462FollowersFollow
242,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com