Ancient Roman mosaic of a villa unearthed at a Vineyard in Northern Italy

A entirely intact Roman mosaic floor of an ancient villa has been discovered under a vineyard in northern Italy, reports BBC.

The surveyors in the commune of Negrar di Valpolicella, which is in the north of Verona, have unearthed mosaic floor recently and also published images of the well-preserved tiles buried beneath the earth.

The images, which have become viral on social media, show how the mosaics are intact for centuries. The foundations of the villa can also be seen.

Newly discovered just outside of Verona, what could be this year’s biggest discovery – an almost entirely intact Roman mosaic villa floor! pic.twitter.com/tZwy0yfvNL — Myko Clelland (@DapperHistorian) May 26, 2020

According to officials, few scholars had found evidence of a Roman villa at the site more than a century ago. The surveyors are now excavating the site to unearth remaining architecture of the ancient building.

The commune of Negrar di Valpolicella, in its website, has reportedly said that diggers finally made the discovery “after decades of failed attempts”.

The surveyors will now act as a liaise with the owners of the vineyard, where the structure has been unearthed and the municipality to identify the most appropriate ways to unearth the archaeological treasure.

The local authorities have also pledged to give “all necessary help” to continue with the excavation as technicians, excavators need “significant resources” to unearth the villa.