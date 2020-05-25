Monday, May 25, 2020
Home News Reports Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan tests positive for Coronavirus
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan tests positive for Coronavirus

Last month, Senior NCP leader and Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad had tested positive for the Chinese epidemic coronavirus.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
NCP leader Ashok Chavan diagnosed wih Coronavirus
NCP leader Ashok Chavan (Photo Credits: The Indian Express)
9

In a new development, senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan has reportedly been diagnosed with the Wuhan Coronavirus. He is currently the PWD Minister in the Uddhav Thackeray-led-Maharashtra Government.

As per reports, Chavan had been travelling between Mumbai and Marathwada at regular intervals. India Today cited an official familiar with the development who said that Chavan had contracted the infection a few days back and is currently undergoing treatment. As per reports, he has been identified as an asymptomatic patient and is being treated in Nanded in Maharashtra.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the State of Maharashtra has 50,231 active cases of Coronavirus, 14600 recoveries, and has reported 1,635 deaths so far. There has been a surge of 3,041 cases confirmed on Sunday.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Amidst growing criticism of the handling of the pandemic by the current political dispensation in the State, CM Udhhav Thackeray said, “We will have 14,000 beds by next month. We have learnt that more than ventilators, patients needed oxygen support. So we are increasing beds with oxygen facility in field hospitals.”

NCP leader tests positive for Coronavirus

Last month, Senior NCP leader and Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad had tested positive for the Chinese epidemic coronavirus. He got admitted to a private hospital in Thane for a precautionary check-up. He was under home quarantine along with 15 members of his family for a week after reports had emerged that some of his security staff tested were positive for the novel coronavirus.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsashok chavan, ashok chavan coronavirus

Latest News

News Reports

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan tests positive for Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra PWD Minister and former CM Ashok Chavan is reported to have tested coronavirus positive.
Read more
News Reports

Hockey legend and three-time Olympic gold-medal winner Balbir Singh Sr passes away at 95

OpIndia Staff -
Hockey legend Balbir Singh Dosanjh aka Balbir Singh Sr died at the age of 95 years in Chandigarh after battling pulmonary illness since past two years.
Read more
News Reports

Pinjra Tod activists sent on two day police custody after Delhi Police rearrests the duo in anti-Hindu Delhi riots case

OpIndia Staff -
Two women activists with the far-left group Pinjra Tod who were granted bail on Sunday night were arrested again by Delhi Police within hours and sent on two day police custody.
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
News Reports

Railway Minister refutes ‘insufficient train’ claim of Maharashtra, says state govt not providing passenger details, already 65 trains cancelled due to non-cooperation

OpIndia Staff -
Railway Minister Piyush Goyal exposes Maharashtra govt by asking for details of 125 trains for tomorrow within an hour on Twitter
Read more
News Reports

Notorious criminal Mohammed Israel, absconding for 10 months, nabbed by Delhi Police

OpIndia Staff -
Mohammed Israel is a member of a biker gang and was planning for an armed robbery in the Delhi-NCR region
Read more

Recently Popular

Media Fact-Check

Here is the truth about the fake TIME magazine cover page shared by Ravish Kumar and subsequently deleted

OpIndia Staff -
His legendary capacity to peddle fake news was once again exposed when Ravish Kumar shared a fake TIME magazine cover in a bid to malign PM Modi.
Read more
News Reports

Pinjra Tod ‘activist’ arrested for inciting Delhi riots was a columnist with The Wire and Newslaundry

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi police arrested two women, Natasha Narwal, who was also a columnist with The Wire and Devangna Kalita for inciting the anti-Hindu Delhi riots
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: After Palghar lynching, two Sadhus brutally killed inside ashram in Nanded

OpIndia Staff -
The bodies of the Sadhus were found in their ashram in Maharashtra's Nanded late on Saturday night
Read more
News Reports

Assam: Vegetable vendor Sanatan Das beaten to death by Faizul Ali and four others over a minor incident in Hajo

OpIndia Staff -
The gruesome murder happened in Manahkuchi near Hajo in Assam, where Sanatan Das was fatally assaulted by Faizul Ali and his friends.
Read more
Crime

Gujarat: Illegal slaughterhouse behind Rani Roopmati mosque raided in Shahpur, 12 smugglers arrested, cattle rescued

OpIndia Staff -
The illegal slaughterhouse that was raided by the police was located behind Rani Roopmati Mosque in Ahmedabad.
Read more

Connect with us

227,953FansLike
348,619FollowersFollow
241,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com