In a new development, senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan has reportedly been diagnosed with the Wuhan Coronavirus. He is currently the PWD Minister in the Uddhav Thackeray-led-Maharashtra Government.

As per reports, Chavan had been travelling between Mumbai and Marathwada at regular intervals. India Today cited an official familiar with the development who said that Chavan had contracted the infection a few days back and is currently undergoing treatment. As per reports, he has been identified as an asymptomatic patient and is being treated in Nanded in Maharashtra.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the State of Maharashtra has 50,231 active cases of Coronavirus, 14600 recoveries, and has reported 1,635 deaths so far. There has been a surge of 3,041 cases confirmed on Sunday.

Amidst growing criticism of the handling of the pandemic by the current political dispensation in the State, CM Udhhav Thackeray said, “We will have 14,000 beds by next month. We have learnt that more than ventilators, patients needed oxygen support. So we are increasing beds with oxygen facility in field hospitals.”

NCP leader tests positive for Coronavirus

Last month, Senior NCP leader and Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad had tested positive for the Chinese epidemic coronavirus. He got admitted to a private hospital in Thane for a precautionary check-up. He was under home quarantine along with 15 members of his family for a week after reports had emerged that some of his security staff tested were positive for the novel coronavirus.