Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced to conduct an online loan fair to disburse loans to 36,000 entrepreneurs from the MSME sector. This came right after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced major scheme and relief under Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan for the MSME sector.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that Rs 1,600 crore to Rs 2,000 crore loans would be disbursed to about 36,000 entrepreneurs tomorrow through the online fair.

मुझे यह बताते हुए प्रसन्नता है कि हमारी सरकार ने उत्तर प्रदेश में MSME सेक्टर को ध्यान में रखते हुए अपनी स्टेट लेवल MSME कमिटी की बैठक पहले ही कर ली है। इस बैठक के माध्यम से हम लोग कल से लोन मेला प्रारंभ करने जा रहे हैं: मुख्यमंत्री श्री @myogiadityanath जी — CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) May 13, 2020

कल एक साथ 36,000 से अधिक ऐसे उद्यमियों को, लगभग ₹1,600 से 2,000 करोड़ का ऋण वितरित होगा: मुख्यमंत्री श्री @myogiadityanath जी — CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) May 13, 2020

Uttar Pradesh hub of MSME sector

UP CM said that keeping in mind the MSME sector, his government had already held a state-level meeting for MSME committee.

Yogi Adityanath further said that Uttar Pradesh is a hub for MSME sector and about 3 crore people in the state are directly or indirectly involved in the sector.

उत्तर प्रदेश में MSME सेक्टर की सर्वाधिक यूनिटें हैं और लगभग 3 करोड़ लोग प्रत्यक्ष या अप्रत्यक्ष रूप से इस सेक्टर से जुड़े हैं। इस घोषणा से इन 3 करोड़ लोगों को नई ताकत प्राप्त होगी। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) May 13, 2020

This economic package will bring a huge sigh of relief to these people.

He further added that under the leadership of PM Modi the UP state government had tried to boos the MSME sector but owing to coronavirus, they were facing hurdles. But now the sector will gain momentum, he tweeted.

भारत को आत्मनिर्भर, स्वावलंबी व सशक्त बनाकर, कोरोना संकट से न केवल उबारने में बल्कि दुनिया में एक आर्थिक शक्ति बनाने में MSME सेक्टर, एक नई ताकत के रूप में उभरेगा और निश्चित ही भारत एक ग्लोबल इकोनॉमी बनेगा। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) May 13, 2020

With this step, the MSME sector will get a new boost of energy. This is an important step in PM Modi’s vision of ‘local to global’ move. We will definitely become a global economy, CM Yogi Adityanath tweeted.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday unveiled the details of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package under ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’ announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address on Tuesday evening.

Finance Minister announced relief to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs)

In a major initiative, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced Rs 3 lakh crores Collateral-free Automatic Loans for Businesses, including Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). FM Sitharaman announced that collateral-free automatic loan to MSMEs will be given for a four-year tenure with a 100% credit guarantee. The collateral-free loan is available till 31st October, said Finance Minister. The scheme will benefit 45 lakh units, allowing them to resume activity and safeguarding jobs, said Sitharaman.

“To provide stressed MSMEs with equity support, the Modi government will facilitate the provision of Rs 20,000 crore as subordinate debt. Two lakh MSMEs are likely to benefit.” She added, “All NPAs or stressed MSMEs are eligible for the scheme. The government will provide Rs 4,000 crore to CGTMSE who will provide a partial guarantee to banks who will then give benefit to stressed MSMEs.”

In a big boost to MSMEs, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced that global tenders for government procurement tenders will be disallowed for tenders up to Rs 200 crore to enable self-reliant India.