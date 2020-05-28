Thursday, May 28, 2020
FIR filed against Bangladeshi Singer Mainul Ahsan Noble for making derogatory remarks against PM Modi on social media

Nobel was referring to photos featuring him in a compromising position with a woman which went viral in August last year.

OpIndia Staff

Mainul Ahsan Noble Courtesy: Daily Bangladesh
An FIR has been registered against Bangladeshi Singer Mainul Ahsab Noble aka noble innTripura for making derogatory statements against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Social media. Noble was a participant in the Zee Bangla’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa last year.

The complaint was filed against Mainul by a student named Suman Paul at Belonia police station on May 25. Suman is pursuing engineering at Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay petroleum university in Gandhinagar of Gujarat.

While speaking to Indian Express, Sumal Paul said, “This singer was always rejected in his own country. He came to my country and gained fame, earned in India, and returned to Bangladesh while insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I can’t accept his action. So, I have filed a complaint against him.”

South Tripura Police Superintendent Jal Singh Meena informed that Mainul is booked under sections 500, 504, 505, and section 153 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the IT Act and the FIR was later forwarded to Tripura Police Cyber Crime cell.

An official said, “We have registered the complaint and have forwarded it to the Cyber Crime Cell. We are in constant touch with them and further course of action is being devised. It is not in the Indian cyberspace. However, we have started an investigation into the issue.”

Derogatory remarks against PM Modi

Bangladeshi singer Mainul Ahsan Noble had posted a controversial comment on Facebook in Bengali mentioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the loose translation of which is, ‘If my scandal does not happen then whose will happen? tea stall owner Narendra Modi’s? Who will watch chaiwala’s scandal? On the other hand, there is huge satisfaction in watching me naked, isn’t it? Otherwise, would the scandal have become so viral?’

Mainul’s derogatory statement against Prime Minister Modi. Courtesy via Twitter

The Bangladeshi singer said it is right that his sex scandal had gone viral, as people like to see him naked. He also compared himself with PM Modi in the post, saying there will be no audience for a similar scandal involving the Indian prime minister.

Nobel was referring to photos featuring him in a compromising position with a woman which went viral in August last year. A 16-year-old girl from Gopalganj in Bangladesh had posted the photographs on Facebook, alleging that Nobel had sexually exploited her. She had alleged that he maintained a sexual relationship with her for a long time promising to marry her, but later he left her and become engaged with new girls.

At that time, Nobel had rejected the allegation and had claimed that the photographs were fake and morphed. But now he seemed to be agreeing that the images were genuine. Not only that, now he also seems to be taking pride in the fact that his sex images had gone viral on the internet last year.

Made disrespective remarks against Rabindranath Tagore

In 2019, Mainul was in controversy for making disrespectful remarks against Rabindranath Tagore. In a TV interview, he raised his voice against the Bangladeshi national anthem ‘Amar Sonar Bangla’ that was written by Rabindranath Tagore and said that the Bengal is better portrayed in the writings of Prince Mehmood and not Rabindranath Tagore.

