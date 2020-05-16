The SHO of the Kateya police station in Gopalganj in Bihar has been suspended after a man had alleged that the police officer had abused him and his wife when they had gone to the police station to lodge a complaint about their son’s murder. SHO Ashwini Tiwari was suspended after the DGP of Bihar police visited Gopalganj to probe about the incident.

On Saturday, Bihar DGP Gupteswar Pandey visited the Bela Dih village under Kateya police station to probe the murder of a minor Hindu boy named Rohit Jaiswal. The DGP met the family members of Jaiswal and asked them to not be afraid of anyone in getting justice for their son. Talking to media, Pandey said that police will conduct the investigation into the Rohit Jaiswal on priority and basis and will ensure the strictest punishment for the perpetrators.

The DGP talked to various people to understand actually what had happened in the incident. After realising the Kateya SHO’s misbehaviour towards the parents of the victim, he ordered for his immediate suspension.

As earlier reported, on May 10, Rohit Jaiswal was allegedly killed by some people in the village. His body was then thrown into a nearby river. The family of the boy had alleged that when they reached the police station with a complaint about the incident, they were brutally beaten up by the police. According to the family member’s claims, the conditions became so hostile that the family was compelled to leave the village and relocate to somewhere in Uttar Pradesh.

Rajesh Jaiswal, the father of the victim, had claimed that when he had gone to the police station with his wife to plead for justice, they were ill-treated by the police station in-charge, Ashwini Tiwari. The police officer had thrown them out of the police station, he had alleged. Jaiswal had also alleged that Tiwari had confessed that he had got Rohit’s autopsy report changed.

When OpIndia spoke to Rajesh, he had claimed that his neighbours had taken his 15-year-old son Rohit to a mosque, where he was ‘sacrificed’ to make the mosque powerful. But later he had changed is statement, saying he can’t make the allegation with certainty, and he was only expressing his suspicions.