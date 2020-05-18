On Monday, the Cybercrime Department of the Delhi Police tweeted that all derogatory tweets and a total of 26 Facebook posts targeting Apurva Singh, a BJP youth leader who is also the co-convener of the party’s IT cell, have been removed from the said social media platforms. Besides, a person named Mohammed Aasim who had shared such vile posts had been arrested by the cops.

In Case FIR registered on the complaint of @isinghapurva, all offensive posts made on Twitter and 26 posts made on Facebook have been removed till date through the concerned Platforms. One accused person, Md. Aasim, who had shared the offensive content, has been arrested. — DCP Cybercrime (@DCP_CCC_Delhi) May 18, 2020

Apurva Singh had filed a complaint in March

Singh had shared on a Twitter post yesterday that several handles associated with Islamists and opposition parties have indulged in online harassment by sharing morphed images to defame and harass her. She had earlier expressed disappointment over the inaction of police officials to act on the complaint, which she had registered two months ago. Meanwhile, several party members including former Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore have stood in support of the youth leader Apurva Singh.

Singh had stated that even after 2 months of filing a police complaint, no action has been taken on the said posts and individuals who have been harassing her.

After Singh’s post went viral, the National Commission for Women had taken cognisance of the matter and had written to Delhi Police to look into Apurva’s complaint.

Taking to Twitter, Apurva Singh has thanked the Delhi Police for taking action and has hoped that all the offensive posts will be deleted and all the online harassers will be apprehended soon.