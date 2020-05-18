Monday, May 18, 2020
Home News Reports One Md Aasim arrested by Cybercrime division for sharing morphed images to harass female...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

One Md Aasim arrested by Cybercrime division for sharing morphed images to harass female BJP worker, 26 social media posts deleted

After Singh's post went viral, the National Commission for Women had taken cognisance of the matter and had written to Delhi Police to look into Apurva's complaint.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Delhi Police nabs one Md Aasim for sharing obscene images to harass Apurva Singh
BJP IT cell worker Apurva Singh
636

On Monday, the Cybercrime Department of the Delhi Police tweeted that all derogatory tweets and a total of 26 Facebook posts targeting Apurva Singh, a BJP youth leader who is also the co-convener of the party’s IT cell, have been removed from the said social media platforms. Besides, a person named Mohammed Aasim who had shared such vile posts had been arrested by the cops.

Apurva Singh had filed a complaint in March

Singh had shared on a Twitter post yesterday that several handles associated with Islamists and opposition parties have indulged in online harassment by sharing morphed images to defame and harass her. She had earlier expressed disappointment over the inaction of police officials to act on the complaint, which she had registered two months ago. Meanwhile, several party members including former Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore have stood in support of the youth leader Apurva Singh.

Singh had stated that even after 2 months of filing a police complaint, no action has been taken on the said posts and individuals who have been harassing her.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

After Singh’s post went viral, the National Commission for Women had taken cognisance of the matter and had written to Delhi Police to look into Apurva’s complaint.

Taking to Twitter, Apurva Singh has thanked the Delhi Police for taking action and has hoped that all the offensive posts will be deleted and all the online harassers will be apprehended soon.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsonline harassment, porn images on social media, BJP youth leader

Latest News

Editor's picks

Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha arrested for sitting on Dharna amid lockdown, demands armed forces be deployed to help migrant workers reach their homes

OpIndia Staff -
Yashwant Sinha demanded that armed forces and paramilitary forces be deployed to help migrant workers reach their homes.
Read more
News Reports

Indian Air Force to acquire 450 fighter aircraft for deployment on the northern and western frontiers of India: IAF Chief

OpIndia Staff -
The list of aircraft planned to be inducted by the Indian Air Force included 36 Rafales, said the IAF chief.
Read more
News Reports

Cyclone Amphan to evolve into a super cyclone; Bengal, Odisha on high-alert as landfall expected on May 20

OpIndia Staff -
The Indian Meteorological Department today announced that Cyclone Amphan in Bay of Bengal has intensified into a super cyclone with wind speed close to 200 Kmph
Read more
News Reports

Many migrant trains not yet running due to lack of cooperation from states, railways rue, West Bengal has approved only 19 Shramik trains

OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh has approved nearly 800 Shramik Trains thus far. West Bengal has approved only 19.
Read more
News Reports

No ambulance, no help from govt proved fatal for Mumbai cop Amol Kulkarni: Journalist alleges maltreatment of front-line warriors in coronavirus-hit Maharashtra

OpIndia Staff -
Vijay Chormare, the Maharashtra Times journalist has alleged Maharashtra state administration of exhibiting shocking apathy towards police official Amol Kulkarni who was diagnosed and later died of COVID-19
Read more
Entertainment

Oscar-winning ‘Joker’ actor Joaquin Phoenix urges people to virtually adopt a cow

OpIndia Staff -
In a heartwarming video, Joaquin Phoenix was seen carrying the calf in his arms from the slaughterhouse in LA
Read more

Recently Popular

Crime

Madhya Pradesh: One Samar Khan caught on camera raping a cow, FIR registered after video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
The complaint was filed by one Mukesh Sharma, who stated that the perpetrator had hurt his religious sentiments by assaulting a cow.
Read more
News Reports

FIR against TikTok star Faizal Siddiqui for promoting acid attacks on women, NCW also demands action

OpIndia Staff -
Faizal Siddiqui has 13.4 million followers on TikTok and is the brother of another controversial Amir Siddiqui.
Read more
News Reports

Islamists target BJP youth leader on social media, share morphed obscene images of her despite complaint filed with Delhi police 2 months ago

OpIndia Staff -
BJP youth Apurva Singh had filed a complaint against various social media handles in March after she faced online bullying
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Muslim mobs in Karnataka threaten and abuse Muslim women for purchasing goods from Hindu owned shops

OpIndia Staff -
Islamists in Karnataka’s Davangere harass Muslim women for purchasing from Hindu shops and carrying orange plastic bags
Read more
Social Media

TikTok star Faizal Siddiqui promotes using acid attack as revenge for jilted lover, police complaint filed

OpIndia Staff -
TikTok videos that glamorise acid attack, as a means to avenge lost love, can influence jilted lovers to follow suit in real life.
Read more

Connect with us

226,790FansLike
339,645FollowersFollow
239,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com