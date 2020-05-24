Sunday, May 24, 2020
Home News Reports “They want to show lesser Coronavirus cases”, alleges doctors after BMC issues show-cause notice...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

“They want to show lesser Coronavirus cases”, alleges doctors after BMC issues show-cause notice to a Mumbai doctor for recommending COVID-19 test

Earlier, the BMC had announced that show-cause notices will be issued to private doctors if they recommend COVID-19 swab test without physically examining the patients

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
BMC threatens to cancel doctor's licence, Medical Fraternity object
Representative Image (Photo Credits: Jagran, Hindustan Times)
138

Mumbai’s civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has issued a show-cause notice to a doctor from Ghatkopar in Mumbai for recommending an asymptomatic patient to undergo Coronavirus testing, reports Hindustan Times.

The civic body has alleged that the action of the general physician ‘violated’ the guidelines of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), BMC, and that of Epidemic Disease Act (1897) and the Disaster Management Act (2005).

Doctor intimidated by BMC

The Assistant Commissioner of N ward, Ajit Ambi, has also threatened to cancel the doctor’s licence, in case he failed to respond to the contentious notice within 24 hours. As per the notice, the physician who runs a private clinic in Ghaktokpar has not followed the ICMR rules ‘scrupulously’ with regards to testing asymptomatic Coronavirus patients. He has been asked to explain why his licence should not be cancelled. “Now, it has come to the native of this office, based on reports of one number of patients that you have not been following the said ICMR guidelines scrupulously, especially regarding the testing of asymptomatic patients,” the notice sent to the doctor said.

Criticism of the Contentious Notice

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

“These are the ways the corporation is trying to scare us so that we don’t run many tests and so that they can show lesser number of Covid cases,” the doctor’s colleague was quoted as saying. He added that a doctor has the right to conduct testing on a patient, exhibiting no symptoms, if he feels the need based on his expertise.

The controversial move by BMC has also drawn sharp criticism from the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) and the Indian Medical Association (IMA). President of MMC Dr Shivkumar Utture said that the civic body cannot cancel the licence of any doctor. As per the rules laid down by the India Medical Council, only they are authorised to do so. Criticising the intimidatory notice, IMA President Dr. Avinash Bhondwe sighed, “We don’t need threatening letters, we need safety gears. Such arrogant behaviour will discourage doctors.”

BMC had made testing guidelines stringent to reduce number of tests

Earlier, the BMC had announced that show-cause notices will be issued to private doctors if they recommend COVID-19 swab test without physically examining the patients. BMC had said that not only they will issue show cause notice for cancellation of licences of offending doctors, they will also register FIR against such doctors.

The Medical Health Officers have been told by the civic body that if they find any doctor recommending tests without physical examination, they should first issue them show-cause notices for cancellation of their registration. If the doctors are found doing the same again, then they would be booked.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

In its guidelines released on May 12, BMC had clarified that symptomatic persons should be tested after registered private medical practitioners recommend the same. BMC had made testing guidelines stringent after many asymptomatic people rushed to get tested.

Coronavirus outbreak in Maharashtra

As of May 24, Maharashtra has reported 47,190 active cases of Coronavirus and 1,577 deaths. The coronavirus outbreak in Maharashtra has reached acute levels as the contagion is now rapidly spreading through the front line forces such as doctors and police personnel. Recently, a general physician(GP) from Chembur, Mumbai was the third doctor to die from the menace of the Chinese virus. The wife of the deceased doctor has now levelled serious allegations of negligence and dereliction against the Maharashtra government.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

Social Media

Shashi Tharoor dons ‘Thawb’ and turns Arabic to wish Eid

OpIndia Staff -
Shashi Tharoor 'Arabized' himself by posting an image of himself wearing 'Thawb'. He posted the image on the micro-blogging site Twitter on the occasion of Eid.
Read more
News Reports

As Muslims trend #EidMubarak1441H to wish Eid, here is what 1441H means according to the Islamic calendar

OpIndia Staff -
Not just Shashi Tharoor, many people posting Eid greetings on Twitter used the term 1441H, and some people were seen asking what does this mean.
Read more
Government and Policy

No more ‘J-K Police’ in Ladakh as Union Territory gets its own ‘Ladakh Police’ force, gets new symbols and insignia

OpIndia Staff -
The earlier usage nomenclature and insignias of 'Jammu and Kashmir' police, will henceforth be discarded in Ladakh.
Read more
News Reports

UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs funding Palestinian Jihadists under the garb of Coronavirus aid: Report

OpIndia Staff -
NGO Monitor noted that the United Nations (UN) had resorted to 'anti-Israel advocacy' instead of contributing to the humanitarian crisis.
Read more
News Reports

“They want to show lesser Coronavirus cases”, alleges doctors after BMC issues show-cause notice to a Mumbai doctor for recommending COVID-19 test

OpIndia Staff -
BMC had threatened to cancel the doctor's licence, in case he failed to respond to the contentious notice within 24 hours.
Read more
News Reports

Telangana: Case registered against AIMIM MLA for abusing Dalit women, similar case filed against TRS MLA for attacking a local Dalit leader

OpIndia Staff -
BJP leader Shruthi alleged that Balala abused her in the name of her caste when when she had visited the house a victim Dalit girl.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Pinjra Tod ‘activist’ arrested for inciting Delhi riots was a columnist with The Wire and Newslaundry

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi police arrested two women, Natasha Narwal, who was also a columnist with The Wire and Devangna Kalita for inciting the anti-Hindu Delhi riots
Read more
News Reports

Delhi government ad on civil defence recruitment refers to Sikkim as an independent country

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi government in its ad to recruit nearly 200 volunteers referred the state of Sikkim to be a separate entity and placed alongside sovereign nations like Bhutan and Nepal.
Read more
Opinions

23 May 2019 – more than just a counting day – when one won over innermost fears

Rahul Roushan -
It was not just Modi returning to power with a bigger mandate, it was a day when the ghosts of 2004 were buried.
Read more
Media Fact-Check

Here is the truth about the fake TIME magazine cover page shared by Ravish Kumar and subsequently deleted

OpIndia Staff -
His legendary capacity to peddle fake news was once again exposed when Ravish Kumar shared a fake TIME magazine cover in a bid to malign PM Modi.
Read more
News Reports

Complaint filed against street vendors, shops in Bengaluru for putting up saffron flags

OpIndia Staff -
A lawyer named Maitreyi Krishnan has registered a complaint on May 18 against a Facebook post by 'Uttara Kannada Mandi' and claimed that the Facebook had allegedly put out photos of people putting up saffron flags.
Read more

Connect with us

227,851FansLike
347,723FollowersFollow
241,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com