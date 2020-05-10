Sunday, May 10, 2020
Home News Reports Bois Locker Room: One of the girls pretended to be boy and suggested ‘she’...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Bois Locker Room: One of the girls pretended to be boy and suggested ‘she’ be gangraped herself, claim reports

The said conversation got mixed with the Bois Locker Room controversy when that broke out into social media due to its "sensational nature" and due to the fact that it was available in different student groups.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Bois Locker Room controversy takes a new turn
Image Credit: reuters
324

The ‘Bois Locker room’ controversy erupted across the country recently after conversation in a group among teenagers from Delhi broke out into the open where some individuals could be spotted engaging in extremely inappropriate discussion about women. Subsequently, the Police had registered a case on the matter and started investigating it. Now, reports are coming in that at least one screenshot where an account called ‘Siddharth’ was suggesting the rape of a girl was actually being run by the same girl.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Cell) Anyesh Roy said in a press statement that the investigation has revealed that “the alleged Snapchat conversation is actually between a girl (sender) and a boy (receiver) in which the girl is sending chat messages through a fictional Snapchat account named ‘Siddharth’.” It is further said that “Using the fake identity of a male person, she suggested in the chat, a plan to sexually assault herself.”

As per reports, “The purpose of her sending such chat messages using a fake, fictional identity was to check the reaction of the receiver boy and the strength of his character, specially when someone talks bad things about the girl herself.” The boy (receiver) refused to participate in the discussion, screenshoted the texts and informed about it to his friends, including the girl who had sent the texts using a false account. Reportedly, “The girl, being aware of the fact that the account of ‘Siddharth’ that is suggesting her sexual assault was a fake/fictional one, created by her own self, did not report it to anyone.”

The alleged conversation in question
- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Reportedly, the said conversation got mixed with the Bois Locker Room controversy when that broke out into social media due to its “sensational nature” and due to the fact that it was available in different student groups. The Police is continuing its investigation into the matter and forensic analysis of the devices are underway. Thus far, more than twenty-four students connected to the case have been interviewed and the admin of the group has been arrested.

The Bois Locker Room Controversy

Recently, social media was awash with repugnant details of an Instagram chat group comprising of boys that discussed ‘gang-raping’ girls in a group called ‘Bois Locker Room’ (Bois, being a spin on the word ‘boys’). The leaked photos of the “Bois Locker Room” (Boys Locker Room) Instagram group had kicked up a storm over the normalisation of rape culture in the country. The group allegedly ran by teenage boys, involved graphic sexualisation and sharing of private photos of underage girls, objectifying them and allegedly planning gang-rapes with minor girls. The petrifying incident came to light after a girl from South Delhi shared a screenshot on social media and busted the said group and a host of other such groups.

The Girls Locker Room

Two days after the ‘Bois Locker Room’ Instagram chat took Twitter by storm for glorifying rape culture, another controversy, of a similar nature, had come to the fore. Screenshots of voyeuristic chats between the girls of an alleged version of girls’ locker room started doing the rounds on the Internet. The alleged women-only group is run by girls and is allegedly used for objectifying men and making unsavoury remarks against them. Besides sexualising and objectifying men, several screenshots of the girls’ version of Locker Room leaked on Twitter reveal that not just boys but girls are also active partakers in perpetuating body-shaming and making sexually explicit remarks.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsbois locker room meme

Latest News

News Reports

Bois Locker Room: One of the girls pretended to be boy and suggested ‘she’ be gangraped herself, claim reports

OpIndia Staff -
The 'Bois Locker room' controversy erupted across the country recently after which Delhi Police initiated a probe.
Read more
News Reports

USCIRF, Hinduphobic conferences and their link to paedophilia, CIA and US foreign policy: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Academia in USA has joined hands with USCIRF to aggressively push their anti-Hindu propaganda across the world.
Read more
News Reports

The lies and times of Zubair ‘FactCheck’ waala: From shielding Islamists to politicising rapes

OpIndia Staff -
Mohammed Zubair plays as prominent a part as his colleague Pratik Sinha in shielding Islamists.
Read more
News Reports

This speech by Narendra Modi in March shows his desire to uproot the existing status quo and his commitment towards major reforms

OpIndia Staff -
Narendra Modi delivered a speech in March which highlights the commitment of his government towards real reforms.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan, drinking pigeon sh*t slurry won’t cure coronavirus, leave the kabootars alone!

Nirwa Mehta -
Recently, a preacher, Peer Pinjar Sarkar, in Pakistan claimed that drinking pigeon poop mixed in water is a sure shot cure for coronavirus.
Read more
News Reports

China asked WHO director to delay global warning on Coronavirus in January: Reports German media house quoting German intelligence

OpIndia Staff -
According to German intelligence agency BND, Xi Jinping had asked WHO chief in January to delay global warning on Coronavirus
Read more

Recently Popular

Crime

Bihar: A minor Hindu boy sacrificed to make a new mosque in the area ‘powerful’ and ‘influential’, police apathy forces family to relocate

OpIndia Staff -
The minor Hindu boy's dead body was taken for a post mortem and it was over in barely 2-3 minutes, throwing light on police apathy
Read more
News Reports

On the day PM Modi holds a meeting of NDMA with Amit Shah present, rumours of Shah’s ill health peddled by vested interests

OpIndia Staff -
The allegations that Amit Shah is unwell and he is missing from action are not true, vested interests spreading baseless rumours
Read more
Social Media

‘COVID, cancer or both’: Another ‘journalist’ previously associated with TOI, DNA found wishing death upon the Home Minister

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier an NRI 'journalist' had wished death upon HM Amit Shah by stating that his lipoma surgery transformed into a “full-blower cancer"
Read more
Social Media

AAP cheerleader and NRI ‘Journalist’ of US-based news portal wishes cancer and death upon Home Minister Amit Shah

OpIndia Staff -
Spewing her inner vitriol against the Home Minister, Nadar said that his death that ought to be "celebrated in the larger interest of humanity."
Read more
News Reports

Parents of Class 12 boy who committed suicide over unsubstantiated rape allegations file complaint: Read full details

OpIndia Staff -
A complaint has been filed in the suicide case of -Manav Singh who took his life after being accused of sexual abuse on social media.
Read more

Connect with us

224,261FansLike
324,522FollowersFollow
231,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com