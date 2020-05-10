The ‘Bois Locker room’ controversy erupted across the country recently after conversation in a group among teenagers from Delhi broke out into the open where some individuals could be spotted engaging in extremely inappropriate discussion about women. Subsequently, the Police had registered a case on the matter and started investigating it. Now, reports are coming in that at least one screenshot where an account called ‘Siddharth’ was suggesting the rape of a girl was actually being run by the same girl.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Cell) Anyesh Roy said in a press statement that the investigation has revealed that “the alleged Snapchat conversation is actually between a girl (sender) and a boy (receiver) in which the girl is sending chat messages through a fictional Snapchat account named ‘Siddharth’.” It is further said that “Using the fake identity of a male person, she suggested in the chat, a plan to sexually assault herself.”

As per reports, “The purpose of her sending such chat messages using a fake, fictional identity was to check the reaction of the receiver boy and the strength of his character, specially when someone talks bad things about the girl herself.” The boy (receiver) refused to participate in the discussion, screenshoted the texts and informed about it to his friends, including the girl who had sent the texts using a false account. Reportedly, “The girl, being aware of the fact that the account of ‘Siddharth’ that is suggesting her sexual assault was a fake/fictional one, created by her own self, did not report it to anyone.”

The alleged conversation in question

Reportedly, the said conversation got mixed with the Bois Locker Room controversy when that broke out into social media due to its “sensational nature” and due to the fact that it was available in different student groups. The Police is continuing its investigation into the matter and forensic analysis of the devices are underway. Thus far, more than twenty-four students connected to the case have been interviewed and the admin of the group has been arrested.

The Bois Locker Room Controversy

Recently, social media was awash with repugnant details of an Instagram chat group comprising of boys that discussed ‘gang-raping’ girls in a group called ‘Bois Locker Room’ (Bois, being a spin on the word ‘boys’). The leaked photos of the “Bois Locker Room” (Boys Locker Room) Instagram group had kicked up a storm over the normalisation of rape culture in the country. The group allegedly ran by teenage boys, involved graphic sexualisation and sharing of private photos of underage girls, objectifying them and allegedly planning gang-rapes with minor girls. The petrifying incident came to light after a girl from South Delhi shared a screenshot on social media and busted the said group and a host of other such groups.

The Girls Locker Room

Two days after the ‘Bois Locker Room’ Instagram chat took Twitter by storm for glorifying rape culture, another controversy, of a similar nature, had come to the fore. Screenshots of voyeuristic chats between the girls of an alleged version of girls’ locker room started doing the rounds on the Internet. The alleged women-only group is run by girls and is allegedly used for objectifying men and making unsavoury remarks against them. Besides sexualising and objectifying men, several screenshots of the girls’ version of Locker Room leaked on Twitter reveal that not just boys but girls are also active partakers in perpetuating body-shaming and making sexually explicit remarks.