The Locker Room Controversy: After ‘Bois Locker Room’, chats of ‘Girls Locker Room’ leaked

Two days after the ‘Bois Locker Room’ Instagram chat took Twitter by storm for glorifying rape culture, another controversy, of a similar nature, has come to the fore. This time around, screenshots of voyeuristic chats between the girls of an alleged version of girls’ locker room are doing the rounds on the Internet. The alleged women-only group is run by girls and is allegedly used for objectifying men and making unsavoury remarks against them.

Besides sexualising and objectifying men, several screenshots of the girls’ version of Locker Room leaked on Twitter reveal that not just boys but girls are also active partakers in perpetuating body-shaming and making sexually explicit remarks.

Now screenshots of girls talking about girls, sharing their pics, commenting on their bodies, boobs etc get leaked.



These are all posh delhi school kids. The rot runs too deep than just #boyslockeroom pic.twitter.com/3qdvTTEgiv — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) May 5, 2020

After the ‘Bois Locker Room’ controversy came to light, several men on Twitter shared the screenshots of the chat groups on social media where girls are seen allegedly objectifying the men, expressing their amorous desires, sharing private pictures of men and commenting on them.

After the appalling chats of ‘Bois Locker Room’ was leaked on the Internet, the Cyber Cell Branch of the Delhi Police took cognisance of the matter and apprehended a 15-year-old juvenile and identified 20 other accused involved in the Boys Locker Room group case. The teenager was arrested after cops discovered his registered phone number that was reportedly switched off.

The Delhi Commission for Woman (DCW) on Monday issued a notice to Instagram and Delhi Police over the glorification of rape by teenage boys in the Instagram chat group that was called the ‘locker room’. The notice read that the ‘Bois Locker Room’ (a variant of the word ‘boys’) is a private group on social media site Instagram with more than hundreds of members being part of it and asked the police to take action against the participants of the groups for normalising and encouraging rape culture through their objectionable chats.

It has also been alleged that the girl from South Delhi who disclosed the ‘Bois Locker Room’ chats was a part of the ‘Girls Locker Room’ chat that used the same language which she accused the boys of using, the same amorous fantasies and shared photos of boys and had discussions about what they wanted to do the boys. However, there is a marked difference between the two groups. While in Bois Locker Room, there was the conversation of raping women and gang-raping women, no such conversation was found in the Girls chatroom.

Now questions are being raised if the Delhi Police will act against the girls using obscene language against the boys and if the Delhi Women Commission will issue a statement against the ‘Girls Locker Room’ and direct a notice to the Delhi Police for acting against the concerned girls.

The girl who leaked #boyslockeroom chats was part of a #GirlsLockerRoom chat talking same language, same f*ck fantasies, sharing pics of & discussing boys & what they wanna do to them. Will the Delhi Commission for Women look into this as well?



LOL ME. Boys have no dignity! https://t.co/laJWV3ikDi — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) May 5, 2020

“Bois Locker Room” Instagram chat group

Recently, social media was awash with repugnant details of an Instagram chat group comprising of boys that discussed ‘gang-raping’ girls in a group called ‘Bois Locker Room’ (Bois, being a spin on the word ‘boys’). The leaked photos of the “Bois Locker Room” (Boys Locker Room) Instagram group had kicked up a storm over the normalisation of rape culture in the country. The group allegedly ran by teenage boys, involved graphic sexualisation and sharing of private photos of underage girls, objectifying them and planning gang-rapes with minor girls.

A group of south delhi boys in the age group of 17-18 have ig gc named “bois locker room” where they were doing shitty things , objectify and morph pictures of girls of the same age group . These people are still not stoping and threatening people . Like really ? #boyslockerroom pic.twitter.com/QsRZZoKdBv — Youth Against Rape ™ 🇮🇳 (@Rapesfreeindia) May 3, 2020

The petrifying incident came to light after a girl from South Delhi shared a screenshot on social media and busted the said group and a host of other such groups.

“A group of south delhi guys aged 17-18 types have this ig gc named ‘boy’s locker room’ where they objectify and morph pictures of girls their age. 2 boys from my school are a part of it. My friends and I are freaking out, ” she said in a social media post while sharing the screenshots.

The girl also shared a list of participants of the groups and the chat on the group where the concerned individuals are seen sharing morphed and explicit photos of girls and making lewd remarks over them.