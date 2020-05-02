The White House has claimed that China not only dealt with Wuhan coronavirus infection irresponsibly but also concealed information. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany revealed this on Friday while expressing the anguish of President Donald Trump against China. She said that she agrees with the President’s displeasure with China. The fact is not hidden that China dealt with the epidemic in a wrong way. China did not disclose this until a professor in Shanghai revealed the genetic sequence of the virus. But the day after its revelation, China closed the lab, so that the professor will change his statement.

China’s communist government had shut down the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Centre on January 12, a day after Professor Zhang Yongzhen’s team had published the genome sequence of the Chinese virus on public platforms.

McEnany said that China intentionally delayed revealing the spread of the infection from person to person. They did not tell the WHO about it. Apart from that, the investigators from the USA were not allowed to go there in critical time to find out the origin of the infection. This is a major reason for unhappiness with China.

Virus synthesized in Laboratory

McEnany said that the US is still receiving misinformation from China. From the current assessment, it appears that the President’s statement matches the arguments of other analysts. Some analysts also believe that corona is synthesized in a laboratory. She further added, “I mean, look at this timeline and it’s really damning for the WHO when you just consider the fact that on December 31, you had Taiwanese officials warning about human to human transmission and the WHO did not make that public. On January 9 the WHO repeated China’s claim that the virus ‘does not transmit readily between people.”

WHO is largely funded by US by sided with China on this matter

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Virus has a connection to Wuhan Institute of Biology. We have evidence for the same. He said there is no information that can prevent China from reaching America. It was important for us that we would have received information about the spread of infection in China, but it did not happen. As far as WHO is concerned, they have some questions that are yet to be answered.

President Trump emphasized, “It is true that the USA helps WHO more than China. Every year we give more than 400 million dollars(30 thousand crore rupees) whereas China only helps 40 million dollars(300 crores). It is clear that WHO sided with China in this matter.”