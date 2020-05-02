Saturday, May 2, 2020
Home News Reports China didn’t share data on Coronavirus on time, closed the lab of Shanghai professor...
News Reports
Updated:

China didn’t share data on Coronavirus on time, closed the lab of Shanghai professor a day after he had revealed information on the virus: White House

China’s communist government had shut down the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Centre on January 12, a day after Professor Zhang Yongzhen’s team had published the genome sequence of the Chinese virus

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany coronavirus
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany
54

The White House has claimed that China not only dealt with Wuhan coronavirus infection irresponsibly but also concealed information. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany revealed this on Friday while expressing the anguish of President Donald Trump against China. She said that she agrees with the President’s displeasure with China. The fact is not hidden that China dealt with the epidemic in a wrong way. China did not disclose this until a professor in Shanghai revealed the genetic sequence of the virus. But the day after its revelation, China closed the lab, so that the professor will change his statement.

China’s communist government had shut down the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Centre on January 12, a day after Professor Zhang Yongzhen’s team had published the genome sequence of the Chinese virus on public platforms. 

McEnany said that China intentionally delayed revealing the spread of the infection from person to person. They did not tell the WHO about it. Apart from that, the investigators from the USA were not allowed to go there in critical time to find out the origin of the infection. This is a major reason for unhappiness with China.

Virus synthesized in Laboratory

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

McEnany said that the US is still receiving misinformation from China. From the current assessment, it appears that the President’s statement matches the arguments of other analysts. Some analysts also believe that corona is synthesized in a laboratory. She further added, “I mean, look at this timeline and it’s really damning for the WHO when you just consider the fact that on December 31, you had Taiwanese officials warning about human to human transmission and the WHO did not make that public. On January 9 the WHO repeated China’s claim that the virus ‘does not transmit readily between people.”

WHO is largely funded by US by sided with China on this matter

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Virus has a connection to Wuhan Institute of Biology. We have evidence for the same. He said there is no information that can prevent China from reaching America. It was important for us that we would have received information about the spread of infection in China, but it did not happen. As far as WHO is concerned, they have some questions that are yet to be answered.

Read- China deliberately attempted to conceal crucial information about coronavirus outbreak: Report

President Trump emphasized, “It is true that the USA helps WHO more than China. Every year we give more than 400 million dollars(30 thousand crore rupees) whereas China only helps 40 million dollars(300 crores). It is clear that WHO sided with China in this matter.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

China didn’t share data on Coronavirus on time, closed the lab of Shanghai professor a day after he had revealed information on the virus:...

OpIndia Staff -
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said that Donald Trump has valid reasons to be angry with China on Coronavirus
Read more
News Reports

China deliberately attempted to conceal crucial information about coronavirus outbreak: Report

Jinit Jain -
Intelligence agencies of five countries say China withheld the crucial information Coronavirus from the rest of the world until January
Read more
News Reports

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un may have been holed up in his private villa with his 2000-women ‘pleasure squad’ to avoid Coronavirus: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier in the day, it was reported that the North Korean dictator, Kim Jong Un made his first public appearance in the last 21 days
Read more
News Reports

14 key players under scanner of Enforcement Directorate in the funding of Tablighi Jamaat

OpIndia Staff -
The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has directed to freeze bank accounts of Tablighi Jamaat and examining all the transactions
Read more
News Reports

Delhi court rejects bail plea of ex-AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in the Delhi riots case

OpIndia Staff -
Karkardooma court dismissed bail plea of Tahir Hussain on the ground that police investigation in the case was still at an initial stage
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Muslim mob thrash Hindu driver in Kuwait for praising PM Modi on social media claiming it is against Muslim Community

OpIndia Staff -
Complaint registered with Home Secretary against one Asi Chullikara for assaulting a Hindu resident in Kuwait for praising PM Modi
Read more
News Reports

Islamists celebrate the untimely demise of actor Irrfan Khan, calls it ultimate punishment in Ramzan for his progressive views

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan faces the ire of radical Islamists on social media after his untimely death for his progressive thinking
Read more
Social Media

Meerut: Islamist target a fruit seller for sporting Bhagwa flag, UP Police refuse to bow to their agenda

OpIndia Staff -
An Islamist Twitter account-'Tehzeeb TV' asked the Meerut police to act against a fruit-seller for sporting a 'saffron flag' on his handcart
Read more
News Reports

5,450 tonnes of free rice to 2,985 mosques, 47 temples have to pay rupees 10 crores: Tamil Nadu government order

OpIndia Staff -
The Tamil Nadu government has asked 47 temples to donate total of rupees 10 crores to the CM Relief Fund to fight Chinese coronavirus while giving free rice to mosques for Ramzan
Read more
Law

Anybody can watch anything on TV: SC tells Prashant Bhushan’s lawyer over his remarks criticising Prakash Javadekar for watching Ramayan

OpIndia Staff -
The lawyer has been granted interim relief from arrest by Gujarat Police till further hearing of the matter.
Read more

Connect with us

222,366FansLike
313,056FollowersFollow
228,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com