Monday, May 4, 2020
Home News Reports A day after five security forces personnel were martyred in a terror encounter, 3...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

A day after five security forces personnel were martyred in a terror encounter, 3 CRPF personnel martyred as terrorists attack patrol party in Handwara

One of the terrorists was neutralised some time back as per reports.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
CRPF party attacked by terrorists in Handwara (image courtesy: screenshot of video shared by journalist Aditya Raj Kaul)
2

A day after five security forces personnel were martyred while rescuing hostages from two terrorists, terrorists attacked a CRPF patrol party in Handwara earlier today. An hour back, a CRPF patrol party was attacked by terrorists in Qaziabad and the area was cordoned off. One of the terrorists was neutralised some time back as per reports.

As reported by news agency ANI, 3 CRPF personnel are martyred while 7 have been injured. Following the attack, a search operation was launched by security forces in Wangam, Kralgund of Handwara in North Kashmir after the attack.

A CISF Patrol Party was also attacked by terrorists in Wagoora Nowgam area on the outskirts of Srinagar city.

More details regarding the attack are awaited.

Handwara encounter

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

On 2nd May 2020, at around 3:30 PM, an encounter started between the Forces and terrorists in Chanjumullah area of Handwara in Kupwara, North Kashmir. Towards evening, reports started pouring in that two senior Army personnel including a Colonel-rank officer and a Major were trapped in a house with two Pakistani terrorists. The senior officers soon lost contact with the team.

As per reports, when no radio contact could be established with the team, the unit called Colonel Sharma’s mobile phone. The call was answered by a terrorist who responded with an ‘Assalamalaikum’.

Two terrorists, including top Pakistani Lashkar-e-Taiba leader Haider were killed by the security forces. The identify of other terrorist is yet to be ascertained.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termshandwara terror attack, nowgam terror attack, crpf patrol patry attacked, cisf patrol party attacked

Latest News

News Reports

A day after five security forces personnel were martyred in a terror encounter, 3 CRPF personnel martyred as terrorists attack patrol party in Handwara

OpIndia Staff -
7 CRPF personnel, 1 CISF personnel critically injured in two separate terror attacks in Kashmir
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Police begins manhunt for 4 absconding coronavirus patients from Nanded Gurudwara

OpIndia Staff -
The missing four persons who were tested positive for coronavirus were a part of the Takht Hazur Sahib Sachkhand Gurudwara.
Read more
News Reports

Jamia Millia Islamia asks stranded students to vacate hostel amidst Coronavirus lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
Several students of Jamia Millia Islamia who could no go home, amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, stayed back at their hostel.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus outbreak: No fresh cases in Kerala for two days in a row, active cases down to 34

OpIndia Staff -
As of Monday, 21,724 people in the state were kept under observation, out of which 388 were in isolation wards of various hospitals.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus: India okays trials for Remdesivir which was previously used for Ebola, procures 1,000 dosage

OpIndia Staff -
Remdesivir is a drug manufactured in 2014 by a US based biotechnology firm Gilead Sciences as a cure for Ebola.
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

China launches ‘crusade’ against Christianity, begins to remove crosses from churches across the country

OpIndia Staff -
The leadership in China has launched the crusade to eradicate Christianity in various provinces for two years now.
Read more
News Reports

Major Anuj Sood, who was martyred in Handwara encounter, got married just few months back

OpIndia Staff -
Major Anuj Sood's father says his son made a supreme sacrifice. Major Sood along with four other security personnel were martyred in Handwara encounter.
Read more
News Reports

Mamata Banerjee govt denies permission for flypast by Indian Air Force to show gratitude for healthcare workers: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The West Bengal government has not approved the request to allow Indian Air force aircraft to fly over two Kolkata hospitals. The hospitals are the ID&BG hospital and the Eastern Command Hospital.
Read more
News Reports

The Hindu publishes fake news claiming that Railways is charging extra money from stranded migrants to travel in special trains: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
While The Hindu reported that passengers will have to pay Rs 50 extra for special trains, actually state govts are paying for the trains
Read more
News Reports

India asks Pakistan to immediately vacate illegal occupation of parts of Jammu and Kashmir

OpIndia Staff -
Last week, the Supreme Court of Pakistan had 'permitted' conducting elections in Gilgit-Baltistan area.
Read more

Connect with us

222,512FansLike
315,457FollowersFollow
229,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com