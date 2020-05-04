A day after five security forces personnel were martyred while rescuing hostages from two terrorists, terrorists attacked a CRPF patrol party in Handwara earlier today. An hour back, a CRPF patrol party was attacked by terrorists in Qaziabad and the area was cordoned off. One of the terrorists was neutralised some time back as per reports.

As reported by news agency ANI, 3 CRPF personnel are martyred while 7 have been injured. Following the attack, a search operation was launched by security forces in Wangam, Kralgund of Handwara in North Kashmir after the attack.

A CISF Patrol Party was also attacked by terrorists in Wagoora Nowgam area on the outskirts of Srinagar city.

More details regarding the attack are awaited.

Handwara encounter

On 2nd May 2020, at around 3:30 PM, an encounter started between the Forces and terrorists in Chanjumullah area of Handwara in Kupwara, North Kashmir. Towards evening, reports started pouring in that two senior Army personnel including a Colonel-rank officer and a Major were trapped in a house with two Pakistani terrorists. The senior officers soon lost contact with the team.

As per reports, when no radio contact could be established with the team, the unit called Colonel Sharma’s mobile phone. The call was answered by a terrorist who responded with an ‘Assalamalaikum’.

Two terrorists, including top Pakistani Lashkar-e-Taiba leader Haider were killed by the security forces. The identify of other terrorist is yet to be ascertained.