A complaint has been filed by Legal Rights Observatory (LRO) against politician Asaduddin Owaisi’s party, All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), for urging Muslims to disregard the Indian Judiciary in a viral poster.

The said complaint was filed with the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Registrar of the Bombay High Court. In a Twitter post, LRO informed that the complaint sought for derecognition of AIMIM as a political party for ‘outrageous posters’, attempts to create a parallel judicial system and infusion of hatred against the Indian Judiciary.

We have filed complaint with Registrar Bombay High Court n ECI @ECISVEEP to derecognize AIMIM @aimim_national of @asadowaisi for blatantly outrageous posters creating hate against Indian Judiciary n trying to create own judicial mechanism @AmitShah @rsprasad pic.twitter.com/8PXlcXr6YI — Legal Rights Observatory- LRO (@LegalLro) May 18, 2020

Contentious AIMIM poster

In the contentious poster, the party has urged Muslims to join them, besides encouraging them to ignore the Indian Judiciary and run a parallel Judiciary based on Islamic law. It encouraged Muslims to resolve their issues through Ulemas (clerics) and not courts. The poster read, “Muslims, if you stop going to the courts and instead resolve your issues through an Ulema (Islamic cleric), then, no Government will have the courage to intervene in your Shariat.”

The said poster had claimed that it is from AIMIM in Andheri (W).