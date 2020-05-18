Monday, May 18, 2020
Home News Reports Complaint filed against AIMIM for urging Muslims to run 'parallel Judiciary' based on Sharia
News Reports
Updated:

Complaint filed against AIMIM for urging Muslims to run ‘parallel Judiciary’ based on Sharia

In a Twitter post, LRO informed that the complaint sought for derecognition of AIMIM as a political party for 'outrageous posters', attempts to create a parallel judicial system and infusion of hatred against the Indian Judiciary.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Complaint filed against AIMIM for urging Muslims to disregard Judiciary
AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi (left), Contentious poster (right)
5

A complaint has been filed by Legal Rights Observatory (LRO) against politician Asaduddin Owaisi’s party, All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), for urging Muslims to disregard the Indian Judiciary in a viral poster.

The said complaint was filed with the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Registrar of the Bombay High Court. In a Twitter post, LRO informed that the complaint sought for derecognition of AIMIM as a political party for ‘outrageous posters’, attempts to create a parallel judicial system and infusion of hatred against the Indian Judiciary.

Contentious AIMIM poster

In the contentious poster, the party has urged Muslims to join them, besides encouraging them to ignore the Indian Judiciary and run a parallel Judiciary based on Islamic law. It encouraged Muslims to resolve their issues through Ulemas (clerics) and not courts. The poster read, “Muslims, if you stop going to the courts and instead resolve your issues through an Ulema (Islamic cleric), then, no Government will have the courage to intervene in your Shariat.”

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The said poster had claimed that it is from AIMIM in Andheri (W).

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsAIMIM case, AIMIM poster sharia law, AIMIM Owaisi

Latest News

News Reports

Complaint filed against AIMIM for urging Muslims to run ‘parallel Judiciary’ based on Sharia

OpIndia Staff -
The complaint against AIMIM was filed with the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Registrar of the Bombay High Court.
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
News Reports

After migrant workers complain about being forced to travel in cargo truck, Gehlot praises his own govt and Rahul Gandhi

OpIndia Staff -
Gehlot claimed that it will take '6 to 8 months' if migrant workers travel by train. He said that the governments should arrange vehicles for them.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: Baloch activists’ online conference triggers panic, Imran Khan govt blocks Twitter and Zoom for hours

OpIndia Staff -
Imran Khan government in Pakistan blocked social networking platform Twitter and video conferencing platform Zoom for a couple of hours on Sunday.
Read more
Social Media

TikTok star Faizal Siddiqui promotes using acid attack as revenge for jilted lover, police complaint filed

OpIndia Staff -
TikTok videos that glamorise acid attack, as a means to avenge lost love, can influence jilted lovers to follow suit in real life.
Read more
News Reports

India, along with 61 other countries, seeks independent probe into WHO’s response to Chinese coronavirus outbreak

OpIndia Staff -
India has reportedly backed a joint effort by Australia and European Union calling for an impartial, independent and comprehensive probe into the coronavirus crisis.
Read more

Recently Popular

Crime

Madhya Pradesh: One Samar Khan caught on camera raping a cow, FIR registered after video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
The complaint was filed by one Mukesh Sharma, who stated that the perpetrator had hurt his religious sentiments by assaulting a cow.
Read more
News Reports

Islamists target BJP youth leader on social media, share morphed obscene images of her despite complaint filed with Delhi police 2 months ago

OpIndia Staff -
BJP youth Apurva Singh had filed a complaint against various social media handles in March after she faced online bullying
Read more
Cricket

Shahid Afridi’s anti-Modi comment: Cricketer Harbhajan Singh regrets donation appeal for Afridi’s foundation, says will pick up gun to protect India

OpIndia Staff -
Harbhajan Singh further said that he appealed for the NGO on humanitarian grounds. But Afridi's anti-India message is not appropriate at all.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Muslim mobs in Karnataka threaten and abuse Muslim women for purchasing goods from Hindu owned shops

OpIndia Staff -
Islamists in Karnataka’s Davangere harass Muslim women for purchasing from Hindu shops and carrying orange plastic bags
Read more
News Reports

Indore: Video of a 6-year-old child shouting slogans to kill PM Modi goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
6-year-old child shouts slogans to kill PM Modi after Coronavirus positive family member discharged from hospital, family encourage the kid
Read more

Connect with us

226,668FansLike
338,102FollowersFollow
238,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com