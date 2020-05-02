Delhi: AAP MLA from Hari Nagar refuses ration to poor labourers amidst lockdown, defeated BJP candidate Tajinder Bagga comes to their rescue

Two poor labourers from Delhi, namely Rekha and Bhagwati Joshi were given their designation time and date for collection of ration by the Delhi government. Bhagwati Joshi, who feeds a family of 5 was supposed to collect her ration on the 19th of April, between 11 AM and 2 PM from DMS colony in Hari Nagar. Rekha, who also feeds a family of 5 was to collect her ration from the same location on the 21st of April between 11 AM and 2 PM. Their e-coupons that mentioned these details were tweeted by concerned netizens.

E-Coupon for Ration collection of Bhagwati Joshi

E-Coupon for Ration collection of Rekha

When neither of them got their ration, a message was sent to the AAP MLA of Hari Nagar, Rajkumari Dhillon for help. The SOS message sent the two e-coupons and said that these two labourers are yet to receive any ration amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. The response of the AAP MLA to the SOS message was nothing short of shoocking.

In response to two poor labourers not getting their ration in the designated place at the designated time by the Delhi govt, the Hari Nagar MLA from AAP, Rajkumar Dhillon said that there is no ration, and thus, there is no way it can be provided to them.

This is what people deserve when they Misuse the power of Vote, the people of Harinagar voted for #RajkumariDhillo who is waiting for ration to help "जब नही है तो कैसे देंगे" & defeated the person who has helped 1000s of People across India. Sorry @TajinderBagga we ve failed you. pic.twitter.com/NmFCGEmtjn — Ankit Gupta (@AnkitGupta0) May 1, 2020

The excerpt of the chat was tweeted by Ankit Gupta, a political activist. He questioned how the MLA from the area can be so heartless and brazen while responding to the plight of poor labourers.

As it turns out, while the winning candidate from Hari Nagar turned away and left the poor labourers to their fate, the losing candidate from the area, Tajinder Bagga came to their rescue and delivered ration to the two labourers denied their share by the AAP government.

मेरी अंकुर जी से बात हो गई है दोनों परिवारों को हमारी तरफ से राशन आज दे दिया जाएगा https://t.co/0z5xm4R86r — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) May 1, 2020

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga tweeted, informing that he had spoken to the activist and delivered the ration to the two needy families.

Picture of ration being delivered

Picture of ration being delivered

Amidst the Coronavirus lockdown labourers and the poor are facing a severe shortage of food and other essential supplies. In such times, several governments and social groups have come together to ensure that while the country fights the Coronavirus pandemic, the neediest are not left behind. The lockdown is essential to arrest the spread of the virus, however, for any government to ignore the plight of the poor is most shameful.