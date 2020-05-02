Saturday, May 2, 2020
Home News Reports Delhi: AAP MLA from Hari Nagar refuses ration to poor labourers amidst lockdown, defeated...
FeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Delhi: AAP MLA from Hari Nagar refuses ration to poor labourers amidst lockdown, defeated BJP candidate Tajinder Bagga comes to their rescue

In such times, several governments and social groups have come together to ensure that while the country fights the Coronavirus pandemic, the neediest are not left behind. The lockdown is essential to arrest the spread of the virus, however, for any government to ignore the plight of the poor is most shameful.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
AAP MLA from Hari Nagar, Delhi refuses ration to poor labourers amidst lockdown, defeated BJP candidate Tajinder Bagga comes to their rescue
Ration being delivered to the poor labourer, Tajinder Bagga
5

Two poor labourers from Delhi, namely Rekha and Bhagwati Joshi were given their designation time and date for collection of ration by the Delhi government. Bhagwati Joshi, who feeds a family of 5 was supposed to collect her ration on the 19th of April, between 11 AM and 2 PM from DMS colony in Hari Nagar. Rekha, who also feeds a family of 5 was to collect her ration from the same location on the 21st of April between 11 AM and 2 PM. Their e-coupons that mentioned these details were tweeted by concerned netizens.

E-Coupon for Ration collection of Bhagwati Joshi
E-Coupon for Ration collection of Rekha

When neither of them got their ration, a message was sent to the AAP MLA of Hari Nagar, Rajkumari Dhillon for help. The SOS message sent the two e-coupons and said that these two labourers are yet to receive any ration amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. The response of the AAP MLA to the SOS message was nothing short of shoocking.

In response to two poor labourers not getting their ration in the designated place at the designated time by the Delhi govt, the Hari Nagar MLA from AAP, Rajkumar Dhillon said that there is no ration, and thus, there is no way it can be provided to them.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The excerpt of the chat was tweeted by Ankit Gupta, a political activist. He questioned how the MLA from the area can be so heartless and brazen while responding to the plight of poor labourers.

As it turns out, while the winning candidate from Hari Nagar turned away and left the poor labourers to their fate, the losing candidate from the area, Tajinder Bagga came to their rescue and delivered ration to the two labourers denied their share by the AAP government.

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga tweeted, informing that he had spoken to the activist and delivered the ration to the two needy families.

Picture of ration being delivered
Picture of ration being delivered

Amidst the Coronavirus lockdown labourers and the poor are facing a severe shortage of food and other essential supplies. In such times, several governments and social groups have come together to ensure that while the country fights the Coronavirus pandemic, the neediest are not left behind. The lockdown is essential to arrest the spread of the virus, however, for any government to ignore the plight of the poor is most shameful.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Delhi: AAP MLA from Hari Nagar refuses ration to poor labourers amidst lockdown, defeated BJP candidate Tajinder Bagga comes to their rescue

OpIndia Staff -
Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga tweeted, informing that he had spoken to the activist and delivered the ration to the two needy families.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: Murshidabad locals vandalise shop of distributor Halim Sheikh, angered by him hoarding half the ration supplies meant for distribution

OpIndia Staff -
Miffed over the improper distribution of ration supplies, angry locals in Salar area in West Bengal's Murshidabad district Saturday vandalised a ration distributor Halim Sheikhs' house
Read more
News Reports

Irked over changing the name of its embassy in Taiwan, China threatens to stop medical supplies to the Netherlands: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
Chhina warned that the name change concerns the country's "core interests" andasked the Netherlands to follow its "One China principle.'
Read more
News Reports

Brothers get pass on the pretext of treatment to marry and bring wives, cab driver uses same pass to transport relative’s wife who tests...

OpIndia Staff -
Imran and Shah Rukh got a pass for going to Agra treatment, but instead they got married there and brought their wives back
Read more
Economy and Finance

How did Raghuram Rajan miss his chance to “predict” Coronavirus recession after “predicting” doom 5 years in a row?

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Congress party uploaded a 28 minute long, valuable interaction between Rahul Gandhi and Raghuram Rajan on the impact of Wuhan Coronavirus on the Indian economy and the possible way forward.
Read more
News Reports

Punjab: Man drags police officer on his car’s bonnet for trying to stop the car during the lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
Punjab Police officer climbs bonnet of a car after it refuses to stop at police checking, car drives on with the officer on the bonnet
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Islamists celebrate the untimely demise of actor Irrfan Khan, calls it ultimate punishment in Ramzan for his progressive views

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan faces the ire of radical Islamists on social media after his untimely death for his progressive thinking
Read more
News Reports

Muslim mob thrash Hindu driver in Kuwait for praising PM Modi on social media claiming it is against Muslim Community

OpIndia Staff -
Complaint registered with Home Secretary against one Asi Chullikara for assaulting a Hindu resident in Kuwait for praising PM Modi
Read more
Law

Anybody can watch anything on TV: SC tells Prashant Bhushan’s lawyer over his remarks criticising Prakash Javadekar for watching Ramayan

OpIndia Staff -
The lawyer has been granted interim relief from arrest by Gujarat Police till further hearing of the matter.
Read more
Social Media

Meerut: Islamist target a fruit seller for sporting Bhagwa flag, UP Police refuse to bow to their agenda

OpIndia Staff -
An Islamist Twitter account-'Tehzeeb TV' asked the Meerut police to act against a fruit-seller for sporting a 'saffron flag' on his handcart
Read more
Social Media

Azaan has been stopped, kill Yogi: Man named Tanveer Khan shares post threatening the life of UP CM, deactivates account later

OpIndia Staff -
UP's additional DSP Rahul Srivastav has stated that the matter is being looked into.
Read more

Connect with us

222,271FansLike
312,390FollowersFollow
227,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com