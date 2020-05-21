Thursday, May 21, 2020
Updated:

Hyderabad: Woman claims her husband, a coronavirus patient, is missing, hospital says he was cremated and family was informed

Woman in Hyderabad claims that her husband is 'missing' hospital says he was cremated after death and family was informed
Representational image Courtesy: New Indian Express
5

In a shocking incident, a woman from Hyderabad has alleged that her husband who was admitted in hospital after being infected by coronavirus is missing.

As per a Hindustan Times report, Alampally Madhavi, who resides in the Vanasthalipuram colony, posted her grievance on Twitter mentioning Information Technology minister KT Rama Rao claiming that her 42-year old husband, who was a rice-mill worker, had been missing after he was admitted to the hospital.

She said that her husband was admitted to King Kothi hospital on April 27 and was later shifted to Gandhi hospital on April 30.

The woman and her two daughters were also admitted in the Gandhi hospital for treatment of coronavirus infection. They were discharged on May 16.

The hospital authorities have claimed that her husband who was suffering from bilateral pneumonia with acute respiratory distress syndrome when found coronavirus positive, had succumbed to the disease on May 1. Following his death, he was cremated the next day by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) authorities after informing the family of the deceased.

Woman alleges hospital did not take any permission

However, Madhavi alleged that Hospital authorities had not taken any permission neither shown any of evidence to accept their claims. She said, “On May 16, when we were discharged, we questioned the hospital authorities about my husband, but they did not give a proper reply. They first said he was still on a ventilator but later said he was not alive. We request you to help in probing my husband’s missing case.”

She even told the reporters that she strongly believes that her husband is alive. She challenged, “Let them show evidence to whom they had informed and from whom they had obtained consent or no objection letter.”

Hospital Superintendent issued a statement

Dr M Raja Rao, Superintendent of Gandhi Hospital issued a statement saying, “As per the procedure, the family members were informed and following the protocol, the dead body was handed over to the police and their acknowledgement was taken. On inquiry, it was known that the body was cremated by the GHMC. All due procedures were followed.”

While sympathizing with the woman, Dr. Rao said that it is wrong to throw allegations on the hospital and the doctors who are treating coronavirus patients while risking their own lives.

