Cyclonic storm ‘Amphan’ over the southeast Bay of Bengal will intensify into ‘severe cyclonic storm’ in the next 12 hours and then into ‘very severe’ by May 18, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned.

According to the reports, a deep depression in the ocean had intensified into the cyclonic storm last night and is likely to make landfall on the West Bengal coast on May 20.

The cyclonic storm ‘Amphan’ is moving over the southeast Bay of Bengal and has been turning north-northwestwards over past six hours, the IMD said. The cyclone has intensified slightly and lay centred over the same region at 0530 hrs IST on Sunday, a home ministry official said.

Since Saturday night, it has intensified slightly and is lying centred about 990 km south of Odisha’s Paradip, 1140 km of south-southwest of West Bengal’s Digha and 1260 km south-southwest of Bangladesh’s Khepupara.

The cyclone is expected to turn northwards during next 24 hours and then re-curve north-northeast wards across the northwest Bay of Bengal and cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between the Sagar Islands in West Bengal and the Hatiya Islands in Bangladesh during the afternoon or evening of May 20 as a very severe cyclonic storm.

According to the forecast, the cyclone will intensify from the prevailing speed of 65 to 75 kmph to 85 kmph over the southeast and southwest Bay of Bengal. In the adjoining areas is likely to increase becoming 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph over east-central and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal by Sunday evening.

Reportedly, by May 18 morning, southern parts of Bay of Bengal likely to witness wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph. The wind speed of 160-170 kmph gusting to 190 kmph likely to be witnessed over northern parts of central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Bay of Bengal on May 19 and with speeds of 155-165 kmph gusting to 180 kmph over north Bay of Bengal by May 20 morning.

NDRF deploys disaster rescue teams

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed six teams in West Bengal and Odisha ahead of the landfall of Cyclone ‘Amphan’. The NDRF teams have been rushed to Sagar Island, Kakdwip, Uluberia, Hasnabad, Arambagh and Digha.

According to the IMD, the cyclonic storm is likely to make landfall somewhere between north Odisha coast and West Bengal between May 18 and 20.

Meanwhile, the fishermen have been advised not to venture into the South Bay of Bengal for the next 24 hours. They are also advised not to venture off North Odisha, West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh coast between May 18 and 20.