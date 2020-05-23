Delhi government ad on civil defence recruitment refers to Sikkim as an independent country

On Saturday, Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government stoked a huge controversy by referring the North-east state Sikkim as an independent country.

The Delhi government has issued an advertisement to recruit ‘Civil Defence Volunteers’ in most of the daily newspapers. The Delhi government in its ad to recruit nearly 200 volunteers, however, referred the state of Sikkim to be a separate entity and placed alongside sovereign nations like Bhutan and Nepal.

In the below advertisement, it can be seen a note which states the eligibility criteria for people to apply for the posts. In the eligibility criteria stated below, the advertisement states that any citizen of Sikkim, Nepal and Bhutan or a resident of Delhi are eligible for the post.

Delhi Govt ad on recruitment for civil defence

Sikkim, once a separate country, became an integral part of India in 1975. It merged completely with India to become the 22nd state of our country.