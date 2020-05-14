The Indian Army Chief Manoj Mukund Naravane has affirmed that the recent face-offs between India and China along the borders are not co-related and they don’t have any connection with any other global or local activity.

“It is reiterated that both these incidents are neither co-related nor do they have any connection with other global or local activities,” General MM Naravane mentioned in a press release.

Confirming the recent incidents along LAC, MM Naravane said, “There were two incidents at Eastern Ladakh and North Sikkim where aggressive behavior by both sides resulted in minor injuries to troops post which both sides disengaged after dialogue and interaction at the local level.”

He mentioned that such incidents are resolved mutually by both sides as per established protocols and the guidelines. The protocols established by Prime Minister after the Wuhan and Mamallaparam summits.

While mentioning the faceoffs General MM Naravane said, “Temporary and short duration faceoffs between the border guarding troops do occur along the LAC due to the differing perceptions of the alignment of boundaries which are not resolved.”

Development of infrastructure along the Northern border is on track

General Naravane further stated, “I can say with confidence that the development of infrastructure capabilities along our Northern borders is on track. Our force posture will not suffer due to the COVID pandemic.”

The Army Chief appreciated the Border Roads Organisation in creating and maintaining strategic roads and infrastructure in the border areas used by both civilians and the military.

He asserted, “Our BRO continues to work tirelessly even during COVID pandemic to connect far-flung areas so that our civil brethren living in those locations are connected and facilitate faster development to the region.”

India-China informal summit in Wuhan

In fact, The first India-China informal summit in Wuhan had ended on 28 April 2018 in which Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had mutually stressed on the importance of peace and tranquility in all areas of India-China border region.

As per the press release of the Ministry of External Affairs, India at the Wuhan summit strategic guideline was issued to the militaries of both nations to strengthen communication in order to build trust and mutual understanding and enhance predictability and effectiveness in the management of border affairs.

MEA further added, “The two leaders further directed their militaries to earnestly implement various confidence-building measures agreed upon between the two sides, including the principle of mutual and equal security, and strengthen existing institutional arrangements and information sharing mechanisms to prevent incidents in border regions.”

Chinese military choppers spotted near LAC

Chinese military choppers were found to be flying close to the Indian territory on Wednesday. Responding to aggressive posturing of the Chinese, the Indian Air Force (IAF) deployed its fighter planes on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) after Chinese military helicopters were seen flying close to the LAC.

Reportedly, the Chinese choppers did not cross the LAC into Indian territory in that particular area. The Indian Air Force frequently flies its Sukhoi 30MKI fighter aircraft fleet from Leh airbase in Ladakh along with other planes.

Troops clashed in Eastern sector

India and China were also involved in two face-offs in a span of a week in the Eastern Ladakh and near Naku La Pass in the Sikkim sector along the contentious border between the two countries.

In the first incident, the Chinese army personnel had clashed with Indian forces along the northern bank of the Pangong Lake in eastern Ladakh on May 5. The face-off ended the next morning following dialogue between the two sides. A number of soldiers on both sides had sustained minor injuries