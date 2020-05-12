Indian Air Force deploys fighter jets along LAC in Ladakh after spotting Chinese choppers

Days after Chinese People’s Liberation Army troops resorted to aggression against the Indian troops along the LAC in North Sikkim injuring soldiers on both sides, China has continued to provoke India on Tuesday, this time along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh.

According to the reports, Chinese military choppers were found to be flying close to the Indian territory on Wednesday. Responding to aggressive posturing of the Chinese, the Indian Air Force (IAF) deployed its fighter planes on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) after Chinese military helicopters were seen flying close to the LAC.

“The Chinese military helicopters were flying very close to the Line of Actual Control. After their movement was picked up, the Indian Air Force fighter jets flew patrols in the area,” said government sources to ANI.

Reportedly, the Chinese choppers did not cross the LAC into Indian territory in that particular area. The Indian Air Force frequently flies its Sukhoi 30MKI fighter aircraft fleet from Leh airbase in Ladakh along with other planes.

Troops clashed in Eastern sector

This development comes at the backdrop of troops of both India and China were involved in two face-offs in a span of a week in the Eastern Ladakh and near Naku La Pass in the Sikkim sector along the contentious border between the two countries.

In the first incident, the Chinese army personnel had clashed with Indian forces along the northern bank of the Pangong Lake in eastern Ladakh on May 5. The face-off ended the next morning following dialogue between the two sides. A number of soldiers on both sides had sustained minor injuries

Just days before, in another incident, nearly 150 Indian and Chinese military personnel had engaged in a face-off near Naku La Pass in the Sikkim sector of the Sino-India border in which at least 10 soldiers sustained injuries.