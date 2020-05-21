An FIR has been registered against Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi in Shivamogga, Karnataka over Congress party’s tweet against PM-CARES Fund.

According to the reports, the FIR identifies the Congress interim president as the handler of the social media account. The complaint accused Sonia Gandhi of misleading people about PM-CARES Fund.

FIR registered against Congress President Sonia Gandhi In Shivamogga, Karnataka over Congress party’s tweet on 11th May on PMCARES fund. The FIR identifies her as the handler of the social media account. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/yxS8JYocvi — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2020

Reportedly, the Congress party had shared a tweet on May 11 which gave wrong information about the fund. The FIR was registered by an advocate named K V Praveenin Shivamogga district, Karnataka.

Earlier, Sonia Gandhi had asked the Prime Minister to transfer all the funds received under PM CARES, that was set up to fight the coronavirus pandemic, to the Prime Ministers National Relief Fund (PMNRF). Meanwhile, it is not yet clear against which tweet the complaint has been lodged.

PM-CARES Fund spent on coronavirus epidemic

PM-CARES Fund Trust was formed on March 27 this year to receive public donations to fight emergencies or distresses like the current coronavirus pandemic. Prime Minister is the Chairman of this trust, and its members include Defence Minister, Home Minister and Finance Minister.

From the PM-CARES Fund, the government of India had announced to spend Rs 3100 crore to the fight against coronavirus. Out of Rs 3100 crore, a sum of approximately Rs.2000 crore was earmarked for the purchase of ventilators, Rs 1000 crores will be used for the care of migrant labourers and Rs.100 crores will be given to support vaccine development.

A statement was issued by the central govt said that 50000 ‘Made-in-India’ ventilators will be purchased from using the money collected at PM CARES Fund at a cost of approximately Rs. 2,000 Crores. These ventilators will be provided to government-run coronavirus hospitals in all States/UTs, for better treatment of the critical coronavirus cases. This will help in augmenting the infrastructure to tackle the coronavirus cases across the country.