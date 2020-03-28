Sunday, March 29, 2020
PM Narendra Modi launches “Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund” to receive public donations for fight against Covid-19

The Prime Minister’s office has been receiving spontaneous and innumerable requests for making generous donations to support the government in the wake of this emergency

As India strives to contain the spread of deadly Wuhan Coronavirus which have devasted several first world countries in the world, today prime minister Narendra Modi appealed the citizens of the country to monetarily contribute towards this effort by making donations. Although there is already the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund where people can make donations, the union government has decided to set up a specific fund for Covid-19, due to the gravity of the situation posed by it.

The prime minister tweeted, “It is my appeal to my fellow Indians, kindly contribute to the PM-CARES Fund. This Fund will also cater to similar distressing situations, if they occur in the times ahead.”

He informed that people from all walks of life expressed their desire to donate to India’s war against Covid-19. “Respecting that spirit, the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund has been constituted. This will go a long way in creating a healthier India,” PM Modi tweeted.

The public charitable trust with the name ‘Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund’ (PM CARES Fund)’ will be a dedicated national fund with the objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation, like the current Covid-19 pandemic. Prime Minister is the Chairman of this trust, and its members include Defence Minister, Home Minister and Finance Minister. This

Citizens who want to make donations can go to the pmindia.gov.in and donate to the PM CARES fund. The details for making the donation are:

Name of the Account ——— PM CARES
Account Number ————– 2121PM20202
IFSC Code ———————— SBIN0000691
SWIFT Code ——————— SBININBB104
Name of Bank & Branch —– State Bank of India, New Delhi Main Branch

Donations can be made using Debit and Credit Card, Internet Banking, UPI, and RTGS/NEFT. The UPI ID of the fund where donations can be made is pmcares@sbi.

As usual, donations made to PM CARES Fund will be exempted from Income Tax under section 80(G) of the Income Tax act.

The Prime Minister also tweeted details about the fund.

A notification published by the govt of India said that the pandemic of COVID-19 has engulfed the entire world and has posed serious challenges for the health and economic security of millions of people worldwide. In India too, the spread of coronavirus has been alarming and is posing severe health and economic ramifications for our country. The Prime Minister’s office has been receiving spontaneous and innumerable requests for making generous donations to support the government in the wake of this emergency, the statement said.

“Distress situations, whether natural or otherwise, demand expeditious and collective action for alleviating the suffering of those affected, mitigation/control of damage to infrastructure and capacities etc. Therefore, building capacities for quick emergency response and effective community resilience has to be done in tandem with infrastructure and institutional capacity reconstruction/enhancement.  Use of new technology and advance research findings also become an inseparable element of such concerted action,” the statement issued by the union govt said.

This fund will enable micro-donations as a result of which a large number of people will be able to contribute with smallest of denominations. The statement adds that PM Narendra Modi has said that public participation is the most effective way to mitigate any issue and this is yet another example of the same.

