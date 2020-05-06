Wednesday, May 6, 2020
Home News Reports Islamic terrorist and Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo killed in an encounter in Jammu...
News Reports
Updated:

Islamic terrorist and Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir

Riyaz Naikoo took over as the commander of Hizbul Mujahideen after the outfit's poster boy and commander Burhan Wani was killed in 2016

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Islamic Terrorist Riyaz Naikoo
11

In a massive success to security forces of the country, Riyaz Naikoo – the top Hizb-ul-Mujahideen commander has been killed by the Indian Armed Forces near a village near Pulwama on Wednesday.

According to the reports, the Islamic terrorist Riyaz Naikoo was trapped in a village during an overnight operation in Beighpora village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama. During the encounter last night, another unidentified terrorist was also killed by the security forces in the Awantipora area.

Riyaz Naikoo took over as the commander of Hizbul Mujahideen after the outfit’s poster boy and commander Burhan Wani was killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Kokarnag area in Anantnag district on July 8, 2016.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The dead Hizbul terrorist was quite active in the valley and responsible for various abductions and recruitment of fresh blood to the Hizbul Mujahideen over the years.

A joint team of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army’s 55 Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF had launched a search operation in Beighpora after security agencies were a tipped-off about the presence of terrorists in the area. The operation was reportedly launched to track down Naikoo.

Riyaz Naikoo – one of the most wanted terrorists

The dreaded terrorist – Riyaz Naikoo is a top Hizbul Mujahideen commander. He had carried a reward of  Rs 12 lakh on his head. The killing of Riyaz Naikoo is a big blow to the local terror groups active in the area, especially Hizbul Mujahideen. Riyaz Naikoo is among the oldest surviving members of the Hizbul Mujahideen.

Riyaz Naikoo is also responsible for holding the remaining faction of Hizbul together after it disintegrated when Zakir Musa broke away from the Hizbul ranks to form his own splinter group.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Musa had split from the Hizbul in 2017 and formed his own group called Ansar-Ghazwatul-Hind that claimed to be the Indian affiliate of the Al-Qaeda.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Islamic terrorist and Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir

OpIndia Staff -
The dreaded terrorist Riyaz Naikoo was a top Hizbul Mujahideen commander. He had carried a reward of Rs 12 lakh on his head.
Read more
Social Media

Islamists attack Indian-origin man in Canada over his social media posts, bully authorities to terminate him from job

OpIndia Staff -
Responding to the Mayor's tweet, Ravi Hooda questioned the decision of allowing Mosques to play Azan on loudspeakers.
Read more
News Reports

Fact Check: The truth behind Indian cops dancing while carrying a corpse

OpIndia Staff -
According to Fact Hunt, the video is from Koppal in Karnataka where cops enacted the dance moves to raise awareness about the Chinese virus. The corpse was fake.
Read more
News Reports

Odisha: Health workers, police team pelted with stones, abused by Coronavirus hotspot residents in Rourkela, ASHA workers demand security

OpIndia Staff -
The team of health workers in Rourkela came under a volley of stones. The ASHA workers have alleged that the Nala Road locals threatened to burn them with kerosene.
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
Fact-Check

Yogendra Yadav spreads fake news over MPs’ salary, claims decreased allowance as increased: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
As per a government order, the Members of Parliament, who had taken a 30% cut in their salary recently, will now also have to forfeit a total of Rs 21,000 per month from their constituency allowance and office allowance.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Jamia Millia Islamia law student Mahoor Parvez calls Handwara martyrs ‘war criminals’, her supporters refer to killing of Pakistani terrorists ‘human rights violation’

OpIndia Staff -
One Adil Saifudheen, a former Jamia student came out in support of Mahoor Parvez and questioned whether it is wrong to demand accountability from the government for 'human rights violation'.
Read more
News Reports

China launches ‘crusade’ against Christianity, begins to remove crosses from churches across the country

OpIndia Staff -
The leadership in China has launched the crusade to eradicate Christianity in various provinces for two years now.
Read more
News Reports

The Locker Room Controversy: After ‘Bois Locker Room’, chats of ‘Girls Locker Room’ leaked

OpIndia Staff -
Following the 'Bois Locker Room' expose, incriminating screenshots of an alleged women-only groups talking trash about men and objectifying them have surfaced on the Internet
Read more
Social Media

Coronavirus is a conspiracy by Hindus, when the time comes, we will kill them all: AIMIM supporter in viral video

OpIndia Staff -
Referring to Hindus as 'dung eaters', pigs, and 'piss-drinkers', Abu Faisal threatens of an impending genocide against Hindus.
Read more
Featured

How AltNews works as an Islamic propaganda website using shield of fact check

Editorial Desk -
While subtly peddling Islamic propaganda, AltNews keeps up the veneer of fact-checking to make their propaganda far more palatable to their already gullible readers.
Read more

Connect with us

223,041FansLike
317,579FollowersFollow
229,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com