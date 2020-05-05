The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police in a joint operation have arrested an over-ground worker of the terrorist outfit Hizbul Mujahideen with ammunition from Doda of Jammu and Kashmir.

The over-ground worker of Hizbul Mujahideen is identified as Tanveer Ahmer Malik. He was hiding in Tantna Village of Doda district.

In a joint operation by police and Army, one over ground worker of Hizbul Mujahideen arrested; one Chinese pistol and 10 rounds recovered: SSP Doda, Jammu and Kashmir — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2020

The Superintendent of police of Doda revealed that the forces have recovered ammunition including a Chinese pistol, a wireless set, and 10 round bullets from him. The Overground workers are mainly civilians who sympathize with the idea of terror. They supply the essential information of security forces to terrorists and provide them with local aid including logistics and shelter.

Jammu and Kashmir police stated that Over-ground workers “act as eyes and ears” of the underground terrorists. They arrange hideouts, transport weapons from safe places to the areas where terror strikes are planned by the outfits.

They keep watch on the movement of security forces, arrange hideouts for militants and also provide other logistic support to them. They also do the tasks of distributing separatist literature to spread the agenda and organize hate campaigns against security forces.

It is notable here that in the last few days there have been several encounters with terrorists in the Kashmir valley. On May 2, five soldiers were martyred while trying to rescue a local family taken hostage by LeT terrorists in Handwara. Yesterday, 3 CRPF jawans were martyred in another terrorist attack in the Kupwara district.