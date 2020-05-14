Friday, May 15, 2020
Home News Reports Coronavirus: India gets first automated COVID-19 testing machine ‘COBAS 6800’ that can test 1200...
News Reports
Updated:

Coronavirus: India gets first automated COVID-19 testing machine ‘COBAS 6800’ that can test 1200 samples in 24-hours

Dr. Harshavardhan mentioned that COBAS 6800 is a sophisticated machine enabled with robotics that minimizes the chance of contamination and the risk of infection to the health care workers.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
COBAS 6800 machine
427

Amidst the grave health crisis created by the Wuhan COronavirus across the world, when the population is drastically being infected with the novel coronavirus, there is a need to test a larger number of samples per day. With a significant development in this regard from the Indian Health authorities, an innovative way to test 1200 persons per day was inaugurated by the Union Health Minister today. Union Health Minister Dr. Harshvardhan inaugurated the first automated coronavirus testing device named ‘COBAS 6800’ that can test over 1200 samples in 24-hours. Dr. Harshavardhan announced the arrival of the automated testing machine on twitter.

The machine can perform real-time PCR testing, the most reliable test to detect the presence of Novel Coronavirus. Dr. Harshavardhan described the features of the COBAS 6800 stating that it will provide quality, high-volume testing with a high throughput of testing approx 1200 samples per 24 hours. He mentioned that COBAS 6800 is a sophisticated machine enabled with robotics that minimizes the chance of contamination and the risk of infection to the health care workers. Reportedly the COBAS 6800 can also detect other ailments like Hepatitis B&C, HIV, MTb, Papilloma, CMV, Chlamydia, Neisseria, etc.

In an address to the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), the Union Minister affirmed that we have now developed a capacity to conduct 1 lakh tests per day. The COBAS 6800 is the first such testing machine procured by the Government for testing COVID-19 cases and it has been installed at the NCDC. 

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Dr. Harshavardhan in an address said, “Today, there are 14 States/UTs that have not reported any cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours — Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Puducherry, Telangana. Also, Daman & Diu, Sikkim, Nagaland and Lakshadweep.”

The COBAS 6800 has been developed by Roche Diagnostics, which has been designed for high throughput applications such as viral load IVD monitoring, blood screening, microbiology testing and women’s health. The machine can run up to 384 tests in an 8-hour shift, with with only 3 user interactions per run.

As per Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data the country has reported 78003 coronavirus cases till 14 May with a surge of 3722 cases in the last 24-hours. 26235 people have been recovered from the disease while 2549 have been reported dead due to epidemic.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Coronavirus: India gets first automated COVID-19 testing machine ‘COBAS 6800’ that can test 1200 samples in 24-hours

OpIndia Staff -
COBAS 6800 developed by Roche Diagnostics can perform real-time PCR testing to detect coronavirus in blood samples
Read more
News Reports

Bihar: Imported liquor bottles seized from Congress MLA’s car, four arrested and vehicle impounded

OpIndia Staff -
Eight bottles of imported liquor from the vehicle of Congress legislator Sanjay Tiwari was found during a routine checking in dry state Bihar
Read more
News Reports

Bengaluru: More than 50 people refuse mandatory quarantine after coming from Delhi on special train, sent back to Delhi by attaching extra coach

OpIndia Staff -
Around 50 people were sent back to Delhi as they refused to go for mandatory institutional quarantine after arriving in Bengaluru from Delhi
Read more
Opinions

Largest Communist cover up of recent times: China must be investigated for its role in spreading the Coronavirus, WHO and its Director General should...

Rajeev Raman -
China should be investigated based on the revised adoption 2005, by International Health Regulations (IHR) of World Health Assembly.
Read more
News Reports

Hindu priests slam Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan for suggesting govt to borrow gold from temples, say take money from Congress leaders instead

OpIndia Staff -
Hindu priests alleged that the Congress leaders are anti-national and questioned why they are not asking anything from Mosque-churches.
Read more
News Reports

Congress leader CM Ibrahim writes to Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa urging to allow Muslims to gather for public prayer on Eid

OpIndia Staff -
The request by the Congress leader received flak from various quarters as it was largely seen as an attempt to appease the Muslims
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Trading platform Zerodha crashes as stock market gains in early trade after PM Modi’s Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package announcement

OpIndia Staff -
Zerodha Kite platform's server crashed yet another on Wednesday due to some technical glitch and stock traders could not able to access the platform.
Read more
News Reports

Lawyer who was representing the sadhus in the Palghar lynching case dies in road accident while going to the court: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Digvijay Trivedi, a lawyer representing Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Palghar lynching case, died in a road accident yesterday
Read more
Social Media

“You people are terrible terrorist of India. You all have to be killed,” Marriott International employee’s Hinduphobic tweets go viral

OpIndia Staff -
Calling Hindus as 'racist', Vinny Bailam threatened Hindus of dangerous consequences if Muslims and Christians of the country unite against them.
Read more
News Reports

Nirav Modi defended in UK court by former Judge who had joined Congress after meeting Rahul Gandhi

OpIndia Staff -
Retired Bombay High Court judge and Congress leader Abhay Thipsay on Wednesday defended fugitive businessman Nirav Modi in a London court via video conference
Read more
Social Media

Poet Munawwar Rana displays Hinduphobia, says there are 100 crore ‘animals’ and 35 crore ‘humans’ in India

OpIndia Staff -
Addressing BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, Munawwar Rana was criticising government of India's measures to combat coronavirus.
Read more

Connect with us

225,815FansLike
331,535FollowersFollow
233,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com