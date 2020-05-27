ABP News Journalist Rubika Liyaquat, known for her tenacious attitude, has become the victim of radical Islamists yet again. The radicals found a ridiculous way to attack her for wishing Eid on Twitter. Rubika Liyaquat took to Twitter on May 27 to wish Eid to her followers. While doing so she used one of her pictures in a yellow dress adding #yellowtwitter, a hashtag which has recently been trending on the microblogging site where people are posting their pictures in yellow outfit.

Rubika donning a yellow dress irked the Islamic fundamentalists, who descended on her timeline to abuse the journalist.

Immediately associating the colour yellow with BJP or the Modi government, one of the fundamentalists wrote that the journalist should kill herself as soon as possible. Insinuating her to be a BJP stooge, the twitter user said that since Modi is alive now, he would put up her picture in the RSS headquarters in Nagpur. Once Modi dies she would miss out on the opportunity.

तुझे तो जल्द से जल्द आत्मा हत्या करलेंनी चाहिए Rubika, kiyonki अभी मोड़ी जिंदा है, तेरी मूर्ति को नागपुर के मुख्यालय मे स्थापित karadega, बाद मे मुश्किल होगी — Alam | عالم (@alam__alam) May 26, 2020

Others too, alluded her to be a BJP stooge for donning a saffron dress on Eid. They said that this will make your master happy. The trolls insinuated that her photo represented that she was nothing but a BJP stooge. People trolled her by calling her ‘Godi media’.

Bajva janda aap pay acha lagta ha…is sa aap ka aaka kush hougay… Godi media.. pic.twitter.com/qOZHn9KVFt — dar wasim (@darwasi12620531) May 27, 2020

Rubika was hounded even further as another person went on to call her BJP’s ‘dalal’.

अल्लाह माफ करे शक्ल पर दलाली करने के आसार नजर आ रहे हैं दलाली करना छोड़ दो वरना शीशा देखने में भी शर्म लगेगी — Sonu Qureshi (@SonuQureshi00) May 27, 2020

Rubika Liyaquat trolled and abused by radical Islamists earlier too

This is not the first time the journalist has been trolled and abused by radical Islamists. Earlier too, the radicals had attacked her for wearing makeup soon after she posted a photo of herself opening her fast inside the news studio. Rubika was hounded even further when these elements dug out her old photo where she is seen posing with her Rakhi brother Nishant Chaturvedi, who is an editor at Aaj Tak. The trolls insinuated that her photo was against Islam.