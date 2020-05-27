Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Home News Reports Radical Islamists attack journalist Rubika Liyaquat for wishing Eid wearing yellow dress, trolls her...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Radical Islamists attack journalist Rubika Liyaquat for wishing Eid wearing yellow dress, trolls her by calling her “Godi media”

This is not the first time the journalist has been trolled and abused by radical Islamists. Earlier too, the radicals had attacked her for wearing makeup soon after she posted a photo of herself opening her fast inside the news studio.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Rubika Liyaquat, Courtesy: thechhichhaledar.com
351

ABP News Journalist Rubika Liyaquat, known for her tenacious attitude, has become the victim of radical Islamists yet again. The radicals found a ridiculous way to attack her for wishing Eid on Twitter. Rubika Liyaquat took to Twitter on May 27 to wish Eid to her followers. While doing so she used one of her pictures in a yellow dress adding #yellowtwitter, a hashtag which has recently been trending on the microblogging site where people are posting their pictures in yellow outfit.

Rubika donning a yellow dress irked the Islamic fundamentalists, who descended on her timeline to abuse the journalist.

Immediately associating the colour yellow with BJP or the Modi government, one of the fundamentalists wrote that the journalist should kill herself as soon as possible. Insinuating her to be a BJP stooge, the twitter user said that since Modi is alive now, he would put up her picture in the RSS headquarters in Nagpur. Once Modi dies she would miss out on the opportunity.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Others too, alluded her to be a BJP stooge for donning a saffron dress on Eid. They said that this will make your master happy. The trolls insinuated that her photo represented that she was nothing but a BJP stooge. People trolled her by calling her ‘Godi media’.

Rubika was hounded even further as another person went on to call her BJP’s ‘dalal’.

Rubika Liyaquat trolled and abused by radical Islamists earlier too

This is not the first time the journalist has been trolled and abused by radical Islamists. Earlier too, the radicals had attacked her for wearing makeup soon after she posted a photo of herself opening her fast inside the news studio. Rubika was hounded even further when these elements dug out her old photo where she is seen posing with her Rakhi brother Nishant Chaturvedi, who is an editor at Aaj Tak. The trolls insinuated that her photo was against Islam.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

Editor's picks

Ancient Roman mosaic of a villa unearthed at a Vineyard in Northern Italy

OpIndia Staff -
The surveyors in the commune of Negrar di Valpolicella, which is in the north of Verona, have unearthed mosaic floor recently and also published images of the well-preserved tiles buried beneath the earth.
Read more
Media Fact-Check

India Today report claims ‘exclusive’ details of Lockdown 5.0, MHA calls it speculations, denies quoted ‘sources’

OpIndia Staff -
The MHA tweet added that attributing imaginary statements to the MHA is incorrect and irresponsible.
Read more
News Reports

Radical Islamists attack journalist Rubika Liyaquat for wishing Eid wearing yellow dress, trolls her by calling her “Godi media”

OpIndia Staff -
Rubika Liyaqaut donning a yellow dress irked the Islamic fundamentalists, who descended on her timeline to abuse the journalist
Read more
News Reports

Rajasthan: Sadhu accused of rape commits suicide, declares himself innocent and a victim of blackmail in video message

OpIndia Staff -
In the video, Sant Premadas declares himself innocent and accuses the couple, a member of women's commission and others of blackmailing him for an amount of Rs 15 lakhs.
Read more
Politics

How Congress is insulting voters of Maharashtra

Abhishek Banerjee -
As with many other things, Rahul Gandhi needs a lesson in basic civics. In this case, it happens to be the principle of collective responsibility.
Read more
News Reports

Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana claims lockdown restrictions in minority-dominated Mumbra were eased on account of Eid festivities

OpIndia Staff -
The Saamana editorial claims that the Maharashtra government pampered minorities and eased restrictions in Mumbra owing to the Eid celebrations
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Mumbai Police issues prohibitory order, to take action against messages on social media: Here is how it curbs criticism against Uddhav Govt

OpIndia Staff -
For MLA Aaditya Thackeray too, the most worrying aspect of the pandemic in Maharashtra is the ‘hate on social media'
Read more
Politics

Rahul Gandhi distances Congress from the Coronavirus mess in Maharashtra, shifts blame squarely to Uddhav Thackeray: Read how

OpIndia Staff -
Today, during a press conference held by Rahul Gandhi, he was asked about the Coronavirus pandemic and its spread in Maharashtra and he squarely shifted the blame to Uddhav Thackeray
Read more
Social Media

Loksatta deletes its Twitter poll after people vote in favour of BJP’s demand to impose President rule in Maharashtra

OpIndia Staff -
Within 5 hours of the 24-hour Twitter poll, the LokSatta deleted its tweet after 51 per cent of voters voted in favour of the BJP's demand.
Read more
News Reports

Paatal Lok morphed image of Yogi, other leaders to show corrupt character in the story: BJP MLA files complaint against Anushka Sharma

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is yet to respond to the allegations meted out against her web series Paatal Lok
Read more
News Reports

Fact-check: Did South African Church pastor make congregants drink Dettol to ‘cure coronavirus’

OpIndia Staff -
Prophet Rufus Phala of AK Spiritual Christian Church has a history of making his followers drink disinfectants such as Dettol
Read more

Connect with us

228,241FansLike
351,462FollowersFollow
242,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com