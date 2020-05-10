Javed Miandad, the former Pakistani cricketer and relative of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, has decided to open a bank account in his name to pay off the national debt of Pakistan. He announced his intentions via a video uploaded on Twitter where he is seen and heard explaining his grand plan.

In the video, Miandad appeals to every Pakistani, including those residing abroad or the corrupt Pakistanis who have ‘looted’ the nation, to donate generously to his campaign. The former cricketer informs his audience that he will soon open a bank account in National Bank of Pakistan, where people can deposit money.

Javed Miandad further revealed that his bank account will be an ‘international’ bank account and it will be his personal one. He declared that he will not allow anyone to operate his bank account, and will use the money deposited in his account to pay off the loans Pakistan has taken from IMF (International Monetary Fund).

Because Pakistan has amassed a lot of debt, Miandad came up with an appeal asking people to deposit money in his bank account every month, so that the entire loan is paid off and Pakistan becomes debt free. Miandad had used #LoanFreePakistan as a hashtag along with the video he had uploaded on Twitter.

پوری دنیا میں پاکستانی بھائیوں سے اپیل: پاکستان کا قرضہ ہم عوام کو مل کر ہی اتارنا ہوگا، پاکستان کا قرض اتارنے میں میری مدد کریں، ویڈیو مکمل ملاحظہ فرمائیں.#Debt #JavedMiandad #LoanFreePakistan pic.twitter.com/tlZGTt9eed — Javed Miandad 🇵🇰 (@I_JavedMiandad) May 8, 2020

Explaining why it was so imperative to get rid of all the loan, Javed Miandad said that if Pakistan wanted more loan, lenders like the IMF will take away the ‘atom bomb’ that is prized possession of Pakistan. Miandad assumed that taking away the ‘nuclear power’ status of Pakistan will be one of the prerequisites of next loan advancement to Pakistan.Miandad said that he was ‘begging’ so that the national debt of Pakistan can be paid off. It should be noted that Google returns the picture of Imran Khan, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, when someone searches for ‘bhikhari’ which is the Hindi/Urdu word for beggar.

We are not sure if Miandad was being sarcastic that lenders may ‘take away’ Pakistan’s atom bomb, but considering the country is a whole new level of parody, it is quite possible Miandad actually meant it.

Javed Miandad

Former Pakistani cricketer Javed Miandad is a close relative of underworld kingpin Dawood Ibrahim. His son, Junaid Miandad is married to Mahrukh Ibrahim, daughter of the 1993 Mumbai blast mastermind. Following the passing of Citizenship Amendment Act, Miandad had gone on an anti-India rant where in a viral video, the former Pakistani cricketer Javed Miandad was seen spewing venom against India. In the video, he was seen brandishing a sword and calling for a Jihad as he claimed to show solidarity with Kashmiris.