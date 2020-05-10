Sunday, May 10, 2020
Home News Reports Javed Miandad to collect funds in his bank account to pay off loans taken...
SportsCricketEditor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Javed Miandad to collect funds in his bank account to pay off loans taken by Pakistan, because lenders may take away ‘atom bomb’ otherwise

We are not sure if Miandad was being sarcastic that lenders may 'take away' Pakistan's atom bomb, but considering the country is a whole new level of parody, it is quite possible Miandad actually meant it.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Javed Miandad to collect money for Pakistan as he is afraid the institutional lenders may take away the country's 'atom bomb'. (image courtesy: newsbox.pk)
107

Javed Miandad, the former Pakistani cricketer and relative of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, has decided to open a bank account in his name to pay off the national debt of Pakistan. He announced his intentions via a video uploaded on Twitter where he is seen and heard explaining his grand plan.

In the video, Miandad appeals to every Pakistani, including those residing abroad or the corrupt Pakistanis who have ‘looted’ the nation, to donate generously to his campaign. The former cricketer informs his audience that he will soon open a bank account in National Bank of Pakistan, where people can deposit money.

Javed Miandad further revealed that his bank account will be an ‘international’ bank account and it will be his personal one. He declared that he will not allow anyone to operate his bank account, and will use the money deposited in his account to pay off the loans Pakistan has taken from IMF (International Monetary Fund).

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Because Pakistan has amassed a lot of debt, Miandad came up with an appeal asking people to deposit money in his bank account every month, so that the entire loan is paid off and Pakistan becomes debt free. Miandad had used #LoanFreePakistan as a hashtag along with the video he had uploaded on Twitter.

Explaining why it was so imperative to get rid of all the loan, Javed Miandad said that if Pakistan wanted more loan, lenders like the IMF will take away the ‘atom bomb’ that is prized possession of Pakistan. Miandad assumed that taking away the ‘nuclear power’ status of Pakistan will be one of the prerequisites of next loan advancement to Pakistan.Miandad said that he was ‘begging’ so that the national debt of Pakistan can be paid off. It should be noted that Google returns the picture of Imran Khan, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, when someone searches for ‘bhikhari’ which is the Hindi/Urdu word for beggar.

We are not sure if Miandad was being sarcastic that lenders may ‘take away’ Pakistan’s atom bomb, but considering the country is a whole new level of parody, it is quite possible Miandad actually meant it.

Javed Miandad

Former Pakistani cricketer Javed Miandad is a close relative of underworld kingpin Dawood Ibrahim. His son, Junaid Miandad is married to Mahrukh Ibrahim, daughter of the 1993 Mumbai blast mastermind. Following the passing of Citizenship Amendment Act, Miandad had gone on an anti-India rant where in a viral video, the former Pakistani cricketer Javed Miandad was seen spewing venom against India. In the video, he was seen brandishing a sword and calling for a Jihad as he claimed to show solidarity with Kashmiris.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsjaved miandad pakistan, javed miandad loan free pakistan, javed miandad donate to pakistan

Latest News

News Reports

Hizbul chief Syed Salahuddin leads slain terrorist Riyaz Naikoo’s condolence meet in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, admits Indian security forces eliminated 80 terrorists this year

OpIndia Staff -
Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin addressed a condolence meet of terrorist Riyaz Naikoo who was eliminated by Indian Forces last week.
Read more
News Reports

Javed Miandad to collect funds in his bank account to pay off loans taken by Pakistan, because lenders may take away ‘atom bomb’ otherwise

OpIndia Staff -
In the video, Javed Miandad appeals to every Pakistani, including those residing abroad or the corrupt Pakistanis who have ‘looted’ the nation, to donate generously to his campaign.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus lockdown: 5 killed, 11 injured after truck laden with mangoes carrying labourers from Hyderabad to UP overturns

OpIndia Staff -
5 people have lost their lives while 11 have been injured after a truck laden with mangoes carrying labourers from Telangana's Hyderabad to Uttar Pradesh overturned near Patha village in Narsinghpur in Madhya Pradesh
Read more
News Reports

Punjab Police exposes Pakistan sponsored narco-terrorism network in the country, ‘big fish’ in ISI’s drug smuggling chain arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Punjab police arrested Ranjeet Singh alias Rana alias Cheeta, who is said to be a 'big fish' in the ISI controlled drug smuggling network
Read more
News Reports

Four ‘high-value’ Naxal terrorists killed in an encounter in Chhattisgarh, AK-47, SLR rifle and 12-bore guns recovered, a police officer martyred

OpIndia Staff -
Four Naxal terrorists carrying heavy bounties on their heads killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh, one Sub-inspector also died
Read more
Crime

Bihar: A minor Hindu boy sacrificed to make a new mosque in the area ‘powerful’ and ‘influential’, police apathy forces family to relocate

OpIndia Staff -
The minor Hindu boy's dead body was taken for a post mortem and it was over in barely 2-3 minutes, throwing light on police apathy
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

On the day PM Modi holds a meeting of NDMA with Amit Shah present, rumours of Shah’s ill health peddled by vested interests

OpIndia Staff -
The allegations that Amit Shah is unwell and he is missing from action are not true, vested interests spreading baseless rumours
Read more
Social Media

‘COVID, cancer or both’: Another ‘journalist’ previously associated with TOI, DNA found wishing death upon the Home Minister

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier an NRI 'journalist' had wished death upon HM Amit Shah by stating that his lipoma surgery transformed into a “full-blower cancer"
Read more
Social Media

AAP cheerleader and NRI ‘Journalist’ of US-based news portal wishes cancer and death upon Home Minister Amit Shah

OpIndia Staff -
Spewing her inner vitriol against the Home Minister, Nadar said that his death that ought to be "celebrated in the larger interest of humanity."
Read more
News Reports

Parents of Class 12 boy who committed suicide over unsubstantiated rape allegations file complaint: Read full details

OpIndia Staff -
A complaint has been filed in the suicide case of -Manav Singh who took his life after being accused of sexual abuse on social media.
Read more
News Reports

Union Govt asked Twitter to take down a tweet by Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya? Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
Tejasvi Surya has, of late, has been suffering the brunt of a targeted campaign against him.
Read more

Connect with us

224,188FansLike
323,628FollowersFollow
231,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com