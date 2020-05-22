Congress leader DK Shivakumar wants an FIR to be registered against the cop who filed an FIR against Sonia Gandhi: Here are details

A day after an FIR was filed against Congress-interim president Sonia Gandhi, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar on Thursday wrote to Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa demanding the withdrawal of the case registered against Sonia Gandhi over tweets by the party on PM CARES Fund.

In his letter, the state Congress chief DK Shivakumar also sought suspension of the cop who registered the FIR in the matter. Shockingly, Shivkumar also demanded registration of an FIR against the cop for registering the complaint against Sonia Gandhi.

“We hereby demand your good self to withdraw the said FIR and to suspend the said police officer immediately. We also urge you to register an FIR against the said police officer for misusing the process of law in the interest of justice and equality,” DK Shivakumar said in the letter.

A BJP activist has filed a complaint against Smt.Sonia Gandhi with a political motive based on false information.



Have written to CM @BSYBJP demanding withdrawal of the FIR



I also urge him to register a FIR against the police officer for misusing process of law & to suspend him

FIR against Sonia Gandhi

An FIR was registered against Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi in Sagar taluk of Shivamogga, Karnataka over Congress party’s tweet against PM-CARES Fund.

The FIR had identified the Congress interim president as the handler of the social media account. The complaint accused Sonia Gandhi of misleading people about PM-CARES Fund. The Congress party had shared a tweet on May 11 which gave wrong information about the fund.

The FIR was registered under Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Sonia Gandhi.