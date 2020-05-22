Friday, May 22, 2020
Updated:

Congress leader DK Shivakumar wants an FIR to be registered against the cop who filed an FIR against Sonia Gandhi: Here are details

An FIR was registered against Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi in Sagar taluk of Shivamogga, Karnataka over Congress party’s tweet against PM-CARES Fund.

KPCC President DK Shivakumar(L) and Sonia Gandhi
A day after an FIR was filed against Congress-interim president Sonia Gandhi, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar on Thursday wrote to Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa demanding the withdrawal of the case registered against Sonia Gandhi over tweets by the party on PM CARES Fund.

In his letter, the state Congress chief DK Shivakumar also sought suspension of the cop who registered the FIR in the matter. Shockingly, Shivkumar also demanded registration of an FIR against the cop for registering the complaint against Sonia Gandhi.

“We hereby demand your good self to withdraw the said FIR and to suspend the said police officer immediately. We also urge you to register an FIR against the said police officer for misusing the process of law in the interest of justice and equality,” DK Shivakumar said in the letter.

In his letter to the Chief Minister, state Home Minister, Director General of Police and Shivamogga Superintendent of Police, KPCC President DK Shivakumar said that the complainant has filed this complaint with a political motive on false information stating that Sonia Gandhi had tweeted stating that Prime Minister has been misusing the Prime Minister CARES Fund.

DK Shivakumar said that the tweets were “misinterpreted” by the BJP leadership and it instigated Praveen Kumar to file a complaint at Sagar police station against Sonia Gandhi “based on false information without examining its truthfulness”.

He also said that the registration of a case against Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi by police was a blatant misuse of the process of law with an intention to snub the right to healthy criticism.

FIR against Sonia Gandhi

An FIR was registered against Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi in Sagar taluk of Shivamogga, Karnataka over Congress party’s tweet against PM-CARES Fund.

The FIR had identified the Congress interim president as the handler of the social media account. The complaint accused Sonia Gandhi of misleading people about PM-CARES Fund. The Congress party had shared a tweet on May 11 which gave wrong information about the fund. 

The FIR was registered under Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Sonia Gandhi.

OpIndia Staff -
