A complaint has been registered with the Union Home secretary against an individual named Asi Chullikara for allegedly assaulting a Hindu resident in Kuwait after he had praised Prime Minister Modi on his social media account.

According to the complaint filed by advocate Pratheesh Vishwanath, Asi Chullikara, hailing from Kasargod district of Kerala and currently residing in Kuwait, along with his friends had barged into the residence of Praveen on April 28 and brutally assaulted him after Praveen had made pro-Modi comments on social media.

The video of a mob attacking Praveen had gone viral across social media platforms. In the video, it was clearly seen how a mob allegedly led by Asi Chullikara had thrashed Praveen over his Facebook posts.

More than 100 Keralites are in jails of gulf countries as they supported CAA.



Now see this, a man in gulf is beaten up by jihadis as he supported India govt.



pic.twitter.com/kdumqBvDoZ — Pratheesh Viswanath (@pratheesh_Hind) April 29, 2020

In his complaint, Pratheesh Vishwanath has stated that the mob led by Asi Chullikara threatened and forced Praveen to apologise to the Muslim community at large and made him confess that the post he had put in his Facebook account was against the Muslim community.

Assault was recorded on camera

Shockingly, the entire assault was recorded by the mob and was published across social media platforms with a warning that whosoever engages in such activities against Muslims will be taught a lesson.

“A section of persons who are working in Gulf countries especially one who are from Kerala are spreading hatred towards the country as well as Hindus are targeting Hindu expatriates in Gulf pointing any FB post posted by them in support of the present government ruling the nation and its leaders labelling them as anti-Muslim,” the complaint read.

I filed complaint b4 Home Secretary regarding a Hindu from Kerala being attacked in gulf for supporting @narendramodi ji in FB. Over 100 Hindus frm Kerala are in gulf jails for supporting CAA.



We need to stop this. Need help frm Hindus across the Country#AttackOnModiSupporter. https://t.co/VpQVz0yNhi pic.twitter.com/3kEix1ilNi — Pratheesh Viswanath (@pratheesh_Hind) May 1, 2020

The complaint said that the mob led by Asi Chullikara had committed a serious offence under IPC sections 153A, 153B, 124A. 321,330, 340, 348 and 503. He requested the Home Ministry to give prior sanction under Section 188 of the CrPC to prosecute the accused in India for the offences they have committed in Kuwait.

Asi Chullikara’s anti-India propaganda

Several social media users have pointed out that the accused Asi Chullikara has been continuously propagating anti-India and anti-Hindu propaganda on social media platforms.

pic.twitter.com/C8UDk2yp1b — Rajeesh Ramachandran (@rajeeshvr) May 1, 2020

In his social media posts, Asi Chullikara had repeatedly insulted the Indian Army and often referred to Kashmir as ‘Indian occupied Kashmir’ (IOK).