Friday, May 1, 2020
Home News Reports Muslim mob thrash Hindu driver in Kuwait for praising PM Modi on social media...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Muslim mob thrash Hindu driver in Kuwait for praising PM Modi on social media claiming it is against Muslim Community

Asi Chullikara, hailing from Kasargod district of Kerala and currently residing in Kuwait, along with his friends had barged into the residence of Praveen on April 28 and brutally assaulted him after Praveen had made pro-Modi comments on social media.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Kuwait Muslim attack Hindu
Left: Asi Chullikara, right: Praveen
159

A complaint has been registered with the Union Home secretary against an individual named Asi Chullikara for allegedly assaulting a Hindu resident in Kuwait after he had praised Prime Minister Modi on his social media account.

According to the complaint filed by advocate Pratheesh Vishwanath, Asi Chullikara, hailing from Kasargod district of Kerala and currently residing in Kuwait, along with his friends had barged into the residence of Praveen on April 28 and brutally assaulted him after Praveen had made pro-Modi comments on social media.

The video of a mob attacking Praveen had gone viral across social media platforms. In the video, it was clearly seen how a mob allegedly led by Asi Chullikara had thrashed Praveen over his Facebook posts.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

In his complaint, Pratheesh Vishwanath has stated that the mob led by Asi Chullikara threatened and forced Praveen to apologise to the Muslim community at large and made him confess that the post he had put in his Facebook account was against the Muslim community.

Assault was recorded on camera

Shockingly, the entire assault was recorded by the mob and was published across social media platforms with a warning that whosoever engages in such activities against Muslims will be taught a lesson.

“A section of persons who are working in Gulf countries especially one who are from Kerala are spreading hatred towards the country as well as Hindus are targeting Hindu expatriates in Gulf pointing any FB post posted by them in support of the present government ruling the nation and its leaders labelling them as anti-Muslim,” the complaint read.

The complaint said that the mob led by Asi Chullikara had committed a serious offence under IPC sections 153A, 153B, 124A. 321,330, 340, 348 and 503. He requested the Home Ministry to give prior sanction under Section 188 of the CrPC to prosecute the accused in India for the offences they have committed in Kuwait.

Asi Chullikara’s anti-India propaganda

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Several social media users have pointed out that the accused Asi Chullikara has been continuously propagating anti-India and anti-Hindu propaganda on social media platforms.

Read- Kuwait joins Saudi, Oman and Qatar to denounce anti-India propaganda on social media

In his social media posts, Asi Chullikara had repeatedly insulted the Indian Army and often referred to Kashmir as ‘Indian occupied Kashmir’ (IOK).

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Chennai: Goondas Act invoked against 14 for violent protests denying burial of a doctor who died of Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
A group of 20 frenzied individuals were arrested by the Chennai police for protesting against the burial of a coronavirus victim, who was a doctor
Read more
News Reports

Supreme Court seeks status report from Maharashtra govt in Palghar lynching case, asks how did mob assemble despite lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
The court was hearing a plea seeking CBI probe into Palghar lynchin case monitored by an SC monitored SIT or a judicial commission.
Read more
Media

While Sharjeel Imam was a product of The Wire, here is how his counterpart, promoted by Newslaundry and others, is working against India

K Bhattacharjee -
The compatriot of Sharjeel Imam, Sharjeel Usmani, has announced his intentions of using Muslims as the fifth columns in the country to undermine Indian interests.
Read more
Social Media

Meerut: Islamist target a fruit seller for sporting Bhagwa flag, UP Police refuse to bow to their agenda

OpIndia Staff -
An Islamist Twitter account-'Tehzeeb TV' asked the Meerut police to act against a fruit-seller for sporting a 'saffron flag' on his handcart
Read more
News Reports

Muslim mob thrash Hindu driver in Kuwait for praising PM Modi on social media claiming it is against Muslim Community

OpIndia Staff -
Complaint registered with Home Secretary against one Asi Chullikara for assaulting a Hindu resident in Kuwait for praising PM Modi
Read more
News Reports

First chargesheet filed in Delhi anti-Hindu riots, Shahrukh Pathan named for shooting at police, Kaleem Ahmad and Ishtiyak Mallik for aiding him

OpIndia Staff -
During Delhi anti-Hindu riots, an image of head constable Deepak Dahiya standing strong and defiant in the face of Islamist Shahrukh Pathan brandishing a gun and the opening fire had gone viral.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Islamists celebrate the untimely demise of actor Irrfan Khan, calls it ultimate punishment in Ramzan for his progressive views

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan faces the ire of radical Islamists on social media after his untimely death for his progressive thinking
Read more
News Reports

Comic artist wishes death on Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar while mourning actor Irrfan Khan’s demise

OpIndia Staff -
"Take back Akshay Kumar and give us Irrfan Khan back", wrote Rachita Taneja who deactivated her account a little later after tweet
Read more
News Reports

5,450 tonnes of free rice to 2,985 mosques, 47 temples have to pay rupees 10 crores: Tamil Nadu government order

OpIndia Staff -
The Tamil Nadu government has asked 47 temples to donate total of rupees 10 crores to the CM Relief Fund to fight Chinese coronavirus while giving free rice to mosques for Ramzan
Read more
News Reports

Jamia Millia Islamia cancels lecture to be conducted by SC lawyer J Sai Deepak on ‘Minority rights’: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
On the morning of 30th April, Mr J Sai Deepak was informed that his online lecture was cancelled. However, there is a string of events that happened between the invite being extended to the invite being rescinded.
Read more
News Reports

Irrfan Khan’s Islam: Read how the seasoned actor believed that faith is about introspection, criticised practices of killing goats for ‘Qurbani’

OpIndia Staff -
In 2016, Irrfan Khan had to face the anger or Islamic fundamentalists for questioning the practice of killing goats for Bakrid.
Read more

Connect with us

222,096FansLike
311,233FollowersFollow
227,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com