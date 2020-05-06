Wednesday, May 6, 2020
Left-wing terrorists have indoctrinated tribals against Hinduism: Report reveals ‘Ultra left’ connection to Palghar Sadhus’ lynching case

The Times Now report mentions that the village was a leftist bastion and left extremists have been brainwashing local youths against Hindu sadhus.

OpIndia Staff

Times Now report claims the lynching of Hindu sadhus in Palghar was a conspiracy by leftists
Frenzied mob attacking a police vehicle in Palghar, image via Twitter
7

An investigation conducted by Times Now has disclosed an “Ultra-leftist” link to the brutal mob lynching of two Hindu Sadhus of Juna Akhada outside Gadakchinchle village in Palghar district of Maharashtra last month.

The report claims that the brutal murder of the Hindu sadhus wasn’t an act of spontaneity but was a part of a broader conspiracy to eliminate the Hindu saints as against the state government’s unusual urgency to declare the incident as an issue concerning the law and order in the district.

The FIR into the murder of the Hindus sadhus, accessed by Times Now, says that the prime accused in the case, who happens to be a CPI(M) gram panchayat member allegedly gathered a mob armed with rods and stones to kill the sadhus. 

“The modus operandi by cutting trees and placing boulders to obstruct movement is also a common stratagem used by Naxalites against their preys,” the FIR mentions.

Leftists brainwashed Tribals against Hinduism

The report also mentions that the Gadakchinchle village in Palghar district is a leftist bastion and some of the villagers had alleged that the Tribal inhabitants of the village were routinely ‘brainwashed’ by the leftists.

“The youth in the village are being misled by the supporters of Leftist ideology. Whatsapp and social media are rife with messages saying ‘Tribals are not Hindus’,” said Chhagan Wavare, one of the village residents.

“Young and impressionable minds are being moulded. Activities are carried out to leave a lasting influence on such people,” Wavare said while alleging people in Javahar Taluk in Palghar were made to believe that Lord Ram was not their God but Ravan is. “Such misguided notions are being planted in young minds,” he added.

Palghar Mob Lynching incident

On 16th April 2020, two Sadhus associated with the Juna Akhara, 70-year-old Kalpavrishka Giri Maharaj, and 35-year-old Sushil Giri Maharaj along with their driver 30-year-old Nilesh Telgadewere were on their way from Mumbai to Gujarat to give Samadhi to another Sadhu. At Gadakchinchale village, a wild and frenzied crowd of over more than 100 people attacked them. The villagers allegedly deemed them as thieves and started attacking them. The police claim that their team which had rushed to the spot to rescue the 70-year-old man also came under the attack of the violent mob.

But later videos emerged which completely debunked the claim of police, as it was seen that the sadhus were in the custody of the police, but the police personnel handed them over to the mob. The mob then proceeded them to beat them to death in front of the policemen.

Left backed Christian missionaries also under the radar

According to an investigation carried out by Zee News, Palghar was one of the regions strongly impacted by rampant conversions. The report said that the region has become a battleground for political and religious supremacy with active support from Christian missionaries.

The Christian missionaries enjoy massive support from the Left-wing groups and are involved in the conversion of tribals in the region. These Christian groups face stiff resistance from the Hindu religious outfits. In recent years, Palghar and the surrounding areas have become a big flashpoint between the Christian missionaries and the Hindu outfits over religious conversions, the report said.

