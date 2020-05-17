AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan and Kejriwal’s Delhi govt systematically settled 300 illegal Rohingyas in Delhi: Report

Over 300 Rohingya Muslims have illegally settled in Madanpur Khadar area of Delhi and are expanding their base, a report by Dainik Bhaskar suggests. The report suggests that they are living illegally right across the cremation ground in Madanpur Khadar area of the national capital. Moreover, they have settled on the land of irrigation department of the Uttar Pradesh government which is about 5.2 acre land. The Khasra number 612 land is worth crores of Rupees which has now been taken over by illegal Rohingyas and Bangladeshis.

As per the report, they are also getting all government benefits as well. Amid the lockdown the Delhi Government and Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan have been providing huge amount of ration to them. Madanpur Khadar falls under Okhla constituency in New Delhi. As per the report, the illegal settlement of Rohingya Muslims here also have stolen electricity through illegal means and also have a boring water.

Meanwhile, other migrant workers who are living nearby are deprived of the ration. OpIndia had recently reported how the poor in Okhla had alleged religious discrimination in ration distribution in Amanatullah Khan’s constituency. The locals had alleged that they were not provided ration because they were Hindus and ‘did not vote for AAP’.

Dainik Bhaskar report further states that the local residents allege that the Kalindi Kunj Police station officers know about the illegal Rohingyas are selling marijuana, smack and other illegal substances but are not taking any action against them. Many RWAs have requested the Delhi Police to remove the illegal settlement but all pleas have fallen on deaf ears, the report states.

Carefully took over UP govt irrigation dept land: Local residents

The local residents allege that AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan very carefully and systematically settled the illegal Rohingyas and Bangladeshis on the government land. As per the Dainik Bhaskar report, prior to settling on UP government land, these illegal Rohingya Muslims were living on an empty plot owned by a Muslim politician in Kanchan Kunj. On 17th April 2018, these jhuggis were allegedly set on fire under a conspiracy. Then the Delhi government got them settled on the land owned by UP government. Around this camp, illegal Bangladeshis were also settled.

These Rohingyas are staying in this area since long now. The report further states that the locals allege that AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan and Delhi government completely backs and supports the illegal Rohingyas settled there. Locals allege that about 300 Rohingyas live in this camp who have illegal power and water connections.

Sarita Vihar ACP washes his hands off the matter

Sarita Vihar ACP Dhal Singh, while speaking to Dainik Bhaskar, reportedly said that if the Rohingyas are illegally staying here then how does it matter. The report cites Kalindi Kunj SHO Sanjay Sinha as saying that while he is aware of the illegal settlement of Rohingyas, he could not do much as it is out of his jurisdiction.

As per the report, former MP Maheish Giri’s PS said that while Giri had written to Delhi Police regarding the issue by AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan had opposed it. He added that under the supervision of Khan, the illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingyas are being settled here. Moreover, Khan also got the Aadhaar cards and voter cards made for them, the report alleges.