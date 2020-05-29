Friday, May 29, 2020
Home News Reports Maharashtra govt’s PR campaign begins to come apart, BMC data reveals 99% ICU beds...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Maharashtra govt’s PR campaign begins to come apart, BMC data reveals 99% ICU beds and 72% ventilators occupied in Mumbai

As per the BMC data, 99% of 645 Intensive Care Units (ICUs) are occupied. Besides, there are 373 ventilators in the city, out of which 72% is occupied. Moreover, 65% of a total of 4292 oxygen beds are in use.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Mumbai; 99% ICU Beds occupied, BMC data reveals grim reality
CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo Credits; The Hindu)
6

On Friday, CNN-News18 Journalist Marya Shakil tweeted about the data released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) that depicts the grim situation of healthcare machinery in the city of Mumbai, Maharashtra.

On May 27, it was reported that Mumbai had 32,791 cases and that it accounted for a whopping 62% of total Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra. Amidst the alarming scenario of Coronavirus outbreak in the State, data reveals that the healthcare system has been overburdened and edging towards an impending collapse.

As per the BMC data, 99% of 645 Intensive Care Units (ICUs) are occupied. Besides, there are 373 ventilators in the city, out of which 72% is occupied. Moreover, 65% of a total of 4292 oxygen beds are in use.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

To add to that, just 6 out of 24 wards reportedly have more than 2,000 Coronavirus cases. The G-North ward, E-North, F-North, L, H-East, and K-West wards have 2,728, 2,438, 2,377, 2,321, 2,094, and 2,049 cases, respectively. As of April 29, Maharashtra has 59,546 confirmed cases and 1,982 deaths.

Patients forced to shared Beds

According to a Guardian report, the coronavirus patients being treated at Mumbai’s Sion hospital emergency ward are now allegedly sharing beds, with two people being allocated to a bed. With a rising shortage in beds, the patients, many with coronavirus symptoms are also sharing a single oxygen tank. The videos of the patients lying almost on top of each other, sleeping on shared stretchers, or just lying on the floor had also gone viral some days back.

Maharashtra Government’s PR Strategy

Amidst allegations of mismanagement, a marketing campaign was launched to show how CM Uddhav Thackeray was the best Chief Minister and was handling the pandemic rather effectively. While the suspicions about the PR campaign for Uddhav Thackeray were just about gaining wind, a tweet by actress and model Urvashi Rautela had given fuel to those speculations. Refuting allegations of plagiarism, she said that it was the “same tweet” which was “provided” to “her and Siddharth Malhotra” by the Mumbai Police and hence, “nobody copied anyone”.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsMumbai coronavirus cases, Mumbai coronavirus data, Mumbai BMC hospitals

Latest News

News Reports

Maharashtra govt’s PR campaign begins to come apart, BMC data reveals 99% ICU beds and 72% ventilators occupied in Mumbai

OpIndia Staff -
On May 27, it was reported that Mumbai had 32,791 cases and that it accounted for a whopping 62% of total Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra.
Read more
News Reports

ISKON rejects Shemaroo Entertainment’s ‘apology’, to proceed with legal action against comedian Surleen Kaur for abusive, derogatory statements

OpIndia Staff -
A complaint had been filed by ISKON organisation against comedian Ms Surleen Kaur and Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd for her abusive, derogatory remarks against the organisations, saints and Hindus.
Read more
Media Fact-Check

The art of lying: How ThePrint spread fake news about who is paying for Shramik trains while reporting SC proceedings

Nupur J Sharma -
Reportage of the SC case regarding the migrant labourers and Shramik trains only exposes how ThePrint focusses on spreading fake news
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh govt to develop 800 km of Herbal Belt, to cultivate Medicinal, Herbal trees along highways

OpIndia Staff -
The mission to develop medicinal and herbal plant cultivation from Uttar Pradesh comes at the backdrop of the Modi government announcement to develop and promote herbal cultivation.
Read more
News Reports

Jammu and Kashmir police identify the owner of the explosive-laden car intercepted on Thursday, found to be a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist

OpIndia Staff -
Investigations have found the car belongs to Hidayatullah Malik, an active Hizbul Mujahideen militant, a resident of Sharatpora Shopian
Read more
News Reports

Rajasthan: Dr Ibrahim tests positive for coronavirus, continues to treat patients at his clinic in Jhalwar

OpIndia Staff -
The doctor named Ibrahim had hidden details of him having coronavirus and treated patients at his clinic for two days
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

ISKCON files complaint against comedian Surleen Kaur and Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd for a video where ISKCON devotees were called ‘harami porn-waley’

OpIndia Staff -
Surleen Kaur had said in the video published by Shemaroo ‘no doubt we are from ISKCON, but from inside we are all harami porn lovers’.
Read more
Social Media

Zaira Wasim, who had left acting for Islam, now quotes the Quran to insinuate that locust infestation in Rajasthan is ‘Allah’s wrath’

OpIndia Staff -
Several areas in Eastern Africa, Pakistan, and India have seen attacks by massive swarms of locusts recently. However, it is not understood why the former actress is insinuating these locust attacks as some sort of Islamic curse upon a specific group of people whom she refers to as 'arrogant'.
Read more
News Reports

‘Pakistan is ours and we are Pakistanis’: FIR registered against two AMU students Rasool and Arfat for their anti-India posts on social media

OpIndia Staff -
Aligarh police have registered a case under sections 153-A, 153-B, Information Technology Amendment Act 2008 and 66-D against the two AMU students.
Read more
News Reports

Google deletes nearly 7 million negative reviews from Play Store in a week to improve the rating of TikTok

OpIndia Staff -
Last week, TikTok had 27 million reviews and its rating was 1.3, but now it has 20 million reviews and rating gone up to 4.4
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Journalist Rana Ayyub lies, shares a video on Instagram to claim a passenger on-board Shramik train had died of hunger

OpIndia Staff -
The Railways sources have clarified that the woman was suffering from a prolonged illness
Read more

Connect with us

228,489FansLike
354,053FollowersFollow
243,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com