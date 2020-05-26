Continuing its vendetta against the Editor-in-Chief of the Republic TV, Arnab Goswami, the Maharashtra government has dredged up an old case from 2018 and ordered a CID investigation into it. The case is related to alleged non-payment of dues by the Republic TV which allegedly forced two people to commit suicide in May 2018.

A CID investigation has been ordered by the Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in a case which was already closed by a court after investigation. Republic TV was served notice to appear for interrogation at a time when Maharashtra is struggling to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Adnya Naik had complained to me that #AlibaugPolice had not investigated non-payment of dues from #ArnabGoswami‘s @republic which drove her entrepreneur father & grandmom to suicide in May 2018. I’ve ordered a CID re-investigation of the case.#MaharashtraGovernmentCares — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) May 26, 2020

Taking to Twitter, Deshmukh said that a CID probe has been ordered against Republic TV network based on a complaint filed by one Adnya Naik who claimed that Alibaug police had not probed the non-payment of dues from Republic TV which allegedly drove her father and grandmother to commit suicide in May 2018.

In addition, the Maharashtra government has also begun a new criminal investigation against Arnab Goswami and his news channel. Sources close to Republic TV reveal that fresh interrogation papers have been served to Republic TV which has been particularly critical of the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s bungled response to the coronavirus outbreak in the state.

The interrogation papers sent to the Republic TV is in connection with its coverage of the chaos in Bandra where a legion of migrant workers had congregated in gross violation of the lockdown restrictions and social distancing norms, presumably for returning to their native places. The Republic TV CFO was also asked to visit Pyndhonie Police Station for interrogation. It is pertinent to note that the police station is located in a containment zone. Last time, a police officer who interrogated Arnab Goswami for calling Sonia Gandhi as “Antonio Maino” on his show had tested positive for the coronavirus.

However, the police seem bent on questioning the Republic TV network as requests regarding medical advice against inquisition during the times of COVID-19 crisis was turned down by them, claiming that will continue to interrogate Republic TV executives in containment areas. This is the third interrogation after Arnab Goswami’s 12-hour marathon interrogation conducted by the Mumbai Police. Far from committing their resources in tackling the ominous spread of coronavirus in Mumbai, the Maharashtra government seems particularly fixated on Republic TV and Arnab Goswami and are in a relentless pursuit of entangling the journalist and his news channel in a labyrinth of legal matters.

The suicide case of Interior Designer and the abetment to suicide case against Arnab Goswami

In May 2018, an FIR was filed against Arnab Goswami in an alleged abetment to suicide case. An Interior Designer had committed suicide in his bungalow in Alibaug.

Based on the suicide note left behind by Naik, police had registered an abetment to suicide case against Goswami, Feroz Shaikh of IcastX/Skimedia and Niteish Sarda of Smartworks.

Naik’s wife had alleged that he committed suicide as Republic TV did not pay his dues. A statement issued by Republic TV said that certain vested interest groups are running a false and malicious campaign and making false statements and innuendos against Republic TV by exploiting a tragic event involving Naik’s unfortunate demise.

Arnab Goswami being hounded by Maharashtra Police

Arnab Goswami has been hounded by the Congress party for weeks now after he referred to their interim President-Sonia Gandhi with her maiden name “Antonio Maino” on his show on Republic TV and questioned her silence on the brutal lynching of the Hindu sadhus in Palghar.

Congress party filed multiple FIRs in multiple places in their attempt to hound Arnab Goswami and the Maharashtra police, which is now under the alliance government of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP questioned Arnab for over 12 hours. If that was not enough. the police then questioned the group CFO of Republic TV as well. And before the state machinery descended on Arnab, two Congress goons had attacked him and his wife while they were on their way home from the Republic TV studio. The police, in turn, refused to even add Congress’ name in the complaint lodged by Arnab Goswami.