Thursday, May 7, 2020
Home News Reports After being caught charging money for medical certificates, Maharashtra decides to send migrant labours...
News Reports
Updated:

After being caught charging money for medical certificates, Maharashtra decides to send migrant labours packing to home states without check up

The inevitable consequence of such a move is that there is a great possibility that Coronavirus patients with minor symptoms may carry the virus with them to their native places.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Maharashtra Govt will not seek medical certificates from migrants looking to go back home
Image Credit: MoneyControl
8

The Maha Vikas Aghadi Government in Maharashtra ha decided to allow migrants to return to their native states without them being required to produce medical certificates prior to their travel. Rajesh Tope, the Maharashtra Health Minister announced that going forward the state administration will only conduct a thermal screening of the migrants before they commence their journey. The inevitable consequence of such a move is that there is a great possibility that Coronavirus patients with minor symptoms may carry the virus with them to their native places.

The decision was apparently taken to reduce queues outside the clinics of doctors. Maharashtra is by far the most affected state by the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic. As of the time of writing this report, the state had a total of 16758 Coronavirus cases with 3094 recoveries. 651 people have died in Maharashtra due to the virus.

Mismanagement of Coronavirus crisis in Maharashtra

A shocking incident of a Mumbai hospital related to mismanagement of dead bodies of Wuhan coronavirus deceased patients has come to the notice of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC). Reportedly, the dead bodies of coronavirus patients were kept next to the patients under treatment in a Hospital of Mumbai in the Sion area. Earlier, a similar incident was reported from the Cooper hospital where a patient was allegedly left unattended and had to spend the night with two corpses around him.

Management of Migrant Situation by Maharashtra Government

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The migrant workers in Maharashtra had to shell out Rs 150-200 to get the medical certificate requisite for their travel to their native states, adding to their already dire financial woes due to the more than a month-long coronavirus lockdown. Maharashtra was one of the three states to have charged migrants for their travel back to their own state.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsMaharashtra Corona cases

Latest News

News Reports

After being caught charging money for medical certificates, Maharashtra decides to send migrant labours packing to home states without check up

OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra Health Minister announced that going forward only a thermal screening will be conducted before the journey.
Read more
News Reports

On the day PM Modi holds a meeting of NDMA with Amit Shah present, rumours of Shah’s ill health peddled by vested interests

OpIndia Staff -
The allegations that Amit Shah is unwell and he is missing from action are not true, vested interests spreading baseless rumours
Read more
News Reports

Union Home Secretary writes to West Bengal govt twice in 24 hrs, warns to ensure “specific groups” from flouting lockdown norms

OpIndia Staff -
This is the second letter that has been addressed to the West Bengal government by the Union Home Ministry in the last 24 hours
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: Health Services Association claims WHO and Indian Govt guidelines not being followed while sample collection, will lead to under reporting of Corona...

OpIndia Staff -
The Health Services Association, West Bengal has spoken out against the manner in which the state administration is collecting the samples for the Coronavirus tests.
Read more
News Reports

RJD leader Tejashvi Yadav loses his cool during an interview with ABP journalist Sumit Awasthi: Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
Tejashvi Yadav seems to be so agitated that he keeps cutting the anchor short and repeats the same argument several times during the interview
Read more
News Reports

Tamil Nadu: Boiler Explosion at NLC thermal power station in Cuddalore District, at least seven injured

OpIndia Staff -
At least seven were injured after a blast in a boiler at the thermal power station (TPS) II of Neyveli Lignite Corporation Limited in Cuddalore district.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Jamia Millia Islamia law student Mahoor Parvez calls Handwara martyrs ‘war criminals’, her supporters refer to killing of Pakistani terrorists ‘human rights violation’

OpIndia Staff -
One Adil Saifudheen, a former Jamia student came out in support of Mahoor Parvez and questioned whether it is wrong to demand accountability from the government for 'human rights violation'.
Read more
News Reports

The Locker Room Controversy: After ‘Bois Locker Room’, chats of ‘Girls Locker Room’ leaked

OpIndia Staff -
Following the 'Bois Locker Room' expose, incriminating screenshots of an alleged women-only groups talking trash about men and objectifying them have surfaced on the Internet
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: Two youths Haneef and Irshad arrested for poisoning Phalguni river in Belthangady, thousands of fish die

OpIndia Staff -
Phalguni river is not only the source of fresh water for the residents of the village but also used by several animals and birds.
Read more
News Reports

“He was not a rapist, stop calling him that,” brother of the Class 12 boy who committed suicide says that social media made him...

OpIndia Staff -
A class 12 boy in an upscale residential area of Gurugram jumped from the balcony of his flat on 11th floor at around 11 PM on Tuesday
Read more
News Reports

China launches ‘crusade’ against Christianity, begins to remove crosses from churches across the country

OpIndia Staff -
The leadership in China has launched the crusade to eradicate Christianity in various provinces for two years now.
Read more

Connect with us

223,330FansLike
320,214FollowersFollow
230,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com