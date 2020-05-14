Friday, May 15, 2020
Maulana Saad had prevented Tablighi Jamaatis from leaving Mosque before March 20, says report

Crime Branch sources have reportedly revealed that according to the statements given by the Jamaatis, they were intentionally made to stay in Nizamuddin Markaz despite the notice from police.

OpIndia Staff

A report in ABP News says that Jamaatis have claimed that they were made to stay in the Mosque despite police orders by Maulana Saad
The absconding Maulana Saad of Tablighi Jamaat, representational image, via Twitter
The Delhi Police Crime Branch has recorded the statement of over 166 Tablighi Jamaat members who were present in the Nizamuddin Markaz event in the month of March. Maulana Saad’s sons and relatives have also been interrogated.

As per a report in ABP News, during the interrogation, most of them made this revelation that they wanted to leave Markaz but Maulana Saad had stopped them.

The report also claims that the Crime Branch has revealed that according to the evidence they’ve gathered it divulges that the Jamaatis were intentionally made to stay in Nizamuddin Markaz despite the notice from police.

Passports seized

Earlier, the Crime branch had seized passports and important documents of around 700 Jamaat members. They were also interrogated over their involvement in the case. The motive of the Crime Branch is to know that on what basis they have got the visa and who helped them in getting such a visa. The Home Ministry is notified regarding the case so that further action can be taken against these Jamaatis.

Reportedly, Maulana Saad is intentionally not getting his Coronavirus test done from a government hospital to avoid interrogation from the Delhi police. The Crime Branch is working on all angles to collect evidence against the preacher of the orthodox religious sect.

Last month, the government had blacklisted over 960 foreign Jamaatis who had flouted visa norms.

Charges against Maulana Saad

On March 31, the Delhi police had registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Maulana Saad under the Epidemics Act 1897 for allowing religious congregation in the month of March, despite repeated warnings from the center and the state government. On Wednesday, the Tablighi Jamaat Chief was booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

On April 16, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had registered a money laundering case against the Maulana Saad and nine others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) based on predicate offence that was registered by Delhi police. The agency had begun investigating the trust and the transactions of the trust that belonged to the Tablighi Jamaat chief

