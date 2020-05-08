Friday, May 8, 2020
Home Politics Meet Preeti S Menon: The crass, sexist, abuser-in-Chief of Aam Admi Party
Editor's picksNews ReportsPoliticsSocial Media
Updated:

Meet Preeti S Menon: The crass, sexist, abuser-in-Chief of Aam Admi Party

Preeti S Menon, of course, has a history of making indecent and obnoxious tweets. In the past, she has made a hoard of crass remarks against Prime Minister Modi, Smriti Irani and pretty much everything under the Sun.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Preeti S Menon has a history of making crass and obnoxious remarks
Image Credit: YouTube
30

National Executive Member of the Aam Aadmi Party, Preeti Sharma Menon, made a crass tweet targeting Union Minister for Railways on Friday. In a reference to an accident where migrants had lost their lives after being run over by a train while sleeping on railway tracks, Menon said, “Why are these migrants still walking? Doesn’t Piyush Goyal have a train to run them over with?”

Preeti Sharma Menon, of course, has a history of making indecent and obnoxious tweets. In the past, she has made a hoard of crass remarks against Prime Minister Modi, Smriti Irani and pretty much everything under the Sun. She has also made a habit of mocking the Hindu community and offending the religious sentiments of Hindus deliberately.

Tweet by Preeti S menon mocking Hindus

Preeti Sharma Menon has also claimed that the Indian Government ‘traded’ Princess Latifa for the extradition of alleged Augusta Westland Scam middleman Christian Michel and investments. She claimed that the Indian Government was now selling women to make deals.

Tweet by Preeti S Menon claiming Indian Govt was selling women
- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

In another tweet, Preeti S Menon mocked the religious sentiments of Hindus and derogatorily referred to a congregation of Hindu Sadhus as the Chief Ministers of ‘New India’, as an obvious dig at Yogi Adityanath, who is the Mahant of Gorakhnath Muth in addition to being the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

The Hinduphobic tweet by Preeti S Menon

Preeti S Menon has also mocked the khaki shorts that RSS cadres wore as uniform.

The tweet by Preeti S Menon mocking the shorts worn by RSS cadres

Preeti Sharma Menon has also attacked Prime Minister Modi and Smriti Irani on Twitter.

Tweet by Preeti S Menon on Narendra Modi and Smriti Irani
Tweet by Preeti S Menon on Narendra Modi and Smriti Irani

The National Executive member of the Aam Aadmi Party appears to harbour deep-seated hatred against Smriti Irani and has made no efforts to hide it.

Sexually indecent tweet against Smriti Irani by Preeti S Menon
- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Having said that, her hatred for Prime Minister Modi comes close as well.

Hateful tweet against Narendra Modi by Preeti S Menon

In addition to all of this, Preeti S Menon has also defended people who made sexually perverted comments against women on social media.

Preeti S Menon defends Vidyut who made crass remarks against female supporters of Prime Minister Modi

As can be seen, by the above tweets, Preeti S Menon has a history of making crass, obnoxious and indecent remarks against politicians associated with the BJP. She is also known to make extremely Hinduphobic comments on social media. Despite her deplorable conduct, ‘Hanuman Bhakt‘ Arvind Kejriwal has taken no action against her and she continues to sit on the National Executive of the Aam Aadmi Party

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termspreeti s menon

Latest News

News Reports

Non-bailable warrant issued against AAP MLA in connection with suicide of doctor in South Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
Prakash Jarwal is an elected representative of the AAP from the Deoli Assembly Constituency.
Read more
News Reports

Another shocking video emerges from Sion hospital in Mumbai, Coronavirus patient tries to escape by jumping out of the window

OpIndia Staff -
The video is of last Sunday at 9:25 pm, when a man is seen running towards the window and jumped out of it.
Read more
News Reports

Work resumes for laying the foundation for Ram Mandir in Ayodhya after Yogi government’s nod

OpIndia Staff -
SC, had in November 2019 accepted the Hindu claim and handed over the Ram Janmbhoomi site to Hindus to build Ram Mandir
Read more
News Reports

Aligarh: Hindu students in AMU being hounded, threatened with death by Islamists over social media posts

OpIndia Staff -
“Hindu students have been targeted at the AMU in the past as well. Earlier they were ragged and tortured, now the Hinduphobes have gone a step ahead to threaten the Hindu students with death", said an AMU alumnus.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Stranded Kashmiri students praise Indian Embassy and MEA for evacuating them from Dhaka amidst lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
A medical student heaped praise on the arrangements made at the airport by the Indian embassy to ensure a hassle-free journey.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus found in patients’ semen in a Chinese study: Concerns raised over the possibility of its sexual transmission

OpIndia Staff -
Doctors at China’s Shangqiu municipal hospital detected that out of 38 men hospitalised with the disease, six of them(16%), had tested positive for Sars-CoV-2 in their semen.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

“He was not a rapist, stop calling him that,” brother of the Class 12 boy who committed suicide says that social media made him...

OpIndia Staff -
A class 12 boy in an upscale residential area of Gurugram jumped from the balcony of his flat on 11th floor at around 11 PM on Tuesday
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: Two youths Haneef and Irshad arrested for poisoning Phalguni river in Belthangady, thousands of fish die

OpIndia Staff -
Phalguni river is not only the source of fresh water for the residents of the village but also used by several animals and birds.
Read more
News Reports

China launches ‘crusade’ against Christianity, begins to remove crosses from churches across the country

OpIndia Staff -
The leadership in China has launched the crusade to eradicate Christianity in various provinces for two years now.
Read more
News Reports

The Locker Room Controversy: After ‘Bois Locker Room’, chats of ‘Girls Locker Room’ leaked

OpIndia Staff -
Following the 'Bois Locker Room' expose, incriminating screenshots of an alleged women-only groups talking trash about men and objectifying them have surfaced on the Internet
Read more
News Reports

Journalist with The Wire calls terrorists as martyrs, seen operating close to security forces in Jammu and Kashmir

OpIndia Staff -
'The Wire' photojournalist Junaid Bhat's social media feed is replete with intimate details of Army movements and operations
Read more

Connect with us

223,683FansLike
321,670FollowersFollow
231,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com