National Executive Member of the Aam Aadmi Party, Preeti Sharma Menon, made a crass tweet targeting Union Minister for Railways on Friday. In a reference to an accident where migrants had lost their lives after being run over by a train while sleeping on railway tracks, Menon said, “Why are these migrants still walking? Doesn’t Piyush Goyal have a train to run them over with?”

Why are these migrants still walking? Doesnt @PiyushGoyal have a train to run them over with?#ShameOnBJP https://t.co/QCjgp8yy9A — Preeti Sharma Menon (@PreetiSMenon) May 8, 2020

Preeti Sharma Menon, of course, has a history of making indecent and obnoxious tweets. In the past, she has made a hoard of crass remarks against Prime Minister Modi, Smriti Irani and pretty much everything under the Sun. She has also made a habit of mocking the Hindu community and offending the religious sentiments of Hindus deliberately.

Tweet by Preeti S menon mocking Hindus

Preeti Sharma Menon has also claimed that the Indian Government ‘traded’ Princess Latifa for the extradition of alleged Augusta Westland Scam middleman Christian Michel and investments. She claimed that the Indian Government was now selling women to make deals.

Tweet by Preeti S Menon claiming Indian Govt was selling women

In another tweet, Preeti S Menon mocked the religious sentiments of Hindus and derogatorily referred to a congregation of Hindu Sadhus as the Chief Ministers of ‘New India’, as an obvious dig at Yogi Adityanath, who is the Mahant of Gorakhnath Muth in addition to being the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

The Hinduphobic tweet by Preeti S Menon

Preeti S Menon has also mocked the khaki shorts that RSS cadres wore as uniform.

The tweet by Preeti S Menon mocking the shorts worn by RSS cadres

Preeti Sharma Menon has also attacked Prime Minister Modi and Smriti Irani on Twitter.

Tweet by Preeti S Menon on Narendra Modi and Smriti Irani

Tweet by Preeti S Menon on Narendra Modi and Smriti Irani

The National Executive member of the Aam Aadmi Party appears to harbour deep-seated hatred against Smriti Irani and has made no efforts to hide it.

Sexually indecent tweet against Smriti Irani by Preeti S Menon

Having said that, her hatred for Prime Minister Modi comes close as well.

Hateful tweet against Narendra Modi by Preeti S Menon

In addition to all of this, Preeti S Menon has also defended people who made sexually perverted comments against women on social media.

Preeti S Menon defends Vidyut who made crass remarks against female supporters of Prime Minister Modi

As can be seen, by the above tweets, Preeti S Menon has a history of making crass, obnoxious and indecent remarks against politicians associated with the BJP. She is also known to make extremely Hinduphobic comments on social media. Despite her deplorable conduct, ‘Hanuman Bhakt‘ Arvind Kejriwal has taken no action against her and she continues to sit on the National Executive of the Aam Aadmi Party