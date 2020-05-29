Friday, May 29, 2020
Meerut: Troop of monkeys attack a lab technician and snatch blood samples from suspected COVID-19 patients

Fresh samplings have been taken from the patients after the incident

OpIndia Staff

Monkeys attack lab technician in Meerut and snatched COVID-19 samples
A lab technician was on his way after taking samples from suspected coronavirus patients when a pack of monkeys attacked him and snatched away the specimens and the testing kit. The incident happened on the premises of Meerut Medical college when the lab technician was taking the samples to the LLRM lab.

Fresh samplings have been taken from the patients after the incident. This incident came to light when a video went viral on social media in which it can be clearly seen that the monkeys are sitting on the branch of trees and chewing a sample collection kit. It is also clear that some fragments are also scattered on the ground. It has been reported that the threat from the monkeys has been a regular phenomenon in this area.

The District Magistrate of Meerut said that no such matter has come to his notice but will surely initiate an inquiry into the matter.

Enquiry has been set up

The Principal of Medical college Dr. SK Garg said that he came across such a video but have no clue regarding the matter. He forwarded the investigation to the Chief Superintendent Dr. Dheeraj Balyan for investigation.

Dr. Dheeraj Balyan stated that the lab technician had complained about the incident. The monkeys snatched the samples from the health workers. They had torn the kits and destroyed the samples. Later the samples were taken again. He said that the monkeys climbed the tree after snatching the samples and they’re scattered on the ground under the tree. No one has come in contact with those samples so far.

As per Ishita Bhatia from TOI, the lab technician has also been asked for an written explanation that why did he continued to make videos in such terrible situation instead of asking for help.

