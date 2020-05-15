Friday, May 15, 2020
Home Government and Policy Myanmar hands over 22 militants to India after being persuaded by NSA Ajit Doval,...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Myanmar hands over 22 militants to India after being persuaded by NSA Ajit Doval, reflecting deepening ties between the two countries

The insurgents were associated with UNLF, PREPAK (Pro), KYKL, PLA in Manipur and NDFB (S), and KLO in Assam and were apprehended from Sagaing Region by the Myanmar army.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Myanmar hands over 22 insurgents to India
Image Credit: TheWeek
45

On Friday, Myanmar handed over 22 militants involved in insurgency operations in the North-East to the Indian Government after Ajit Doval’s nudge, reported Hindustan Times. The militants were extradited from Myanmar via a special aircraft.

Extradited Militants from Myanmar

Reportedly, the 10 militants are ‘wanted’ criminals in Assam while 12 are wanted in Manipur. They were associated with UNLF, PREPAK (Pro), KYKL, PLA in Manipur and NDFB (S), and KLO in Assam and were apprehended from Sagaing Region by the Myanmar army. The successful operation was led by Ajit Doval, India’s National Security Adviser. India also secured the custody of several long-standing wanted criminals such as Lieutenant Peshuram Lesharam of PREPAK (Pro), Home Secretary of NDFB (S) Rajen Dimari, and UNLF Captain Santomba Ningthaujam.

Diplomatic victory for India

A top official said, “This is a big step for the Myanmar government and shows the deepening ties between the two countries. The militants will be handed over to the local police in both the states.” The special flight will first halt in Imphal, Manipur, before setting off for Guwahati, Assam.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

According to a senior national security planner, the decision of the Myanmar Government to hand over wanted North-East insurgents, for the first time, is the result of enhanced defence and intelligence co-operation between the two countries. Hitting out at Pakistan, another senior official said that if Pakistan co-operated with India, then, there would not have been terror groups in Pakistan as well.

Myanmar’s decision to extradite the militants is likely to act as a deterrent for other insurgents who have made use of the 1800 long border with ‘treacherous terrain’ to shield themselves. Ever since the joint operations are being conducted by both the militaries, insurgent groups have been running for cover. In the first phase, Myanmar targeted terror camps in Taga in Arunachal Pradesh, followed by Nilgiri, Arakan, and Haukyat in the second phase.

Cross-border Military Operations

In a coordinated operation named “Operation Sunshine-2”, the Indian army along with Myanmar troops conducted a 3-week long operation targeting several militant groups operating in the border regions of Manipur, Nagaland, and Assam in June last year.

The operation conducted between May 16 and June 8 targeted several militant outfits including the Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO), the NSCN (Khaplang), the United Liberation Front of Assam (I) and the National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB). Reportedly, around 70-80 militants belonging to these groups were nabbed and several of their camps destroyed during the operation. A third phase of the operation may also be launched depending on actionable intelligence and ground situation.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsajit doval

Latest News

News Reports

Visakhapatnam espionage case: NIA arrests key conspirator Mohammed Haroon in Mumbai

OpIndia Staff -
On December 30, 2019, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had taken over the Visakhapatnam espionage case
Read more
News Reports

US President Donald Trump threatens to cut ties with China, says he has lost interest in speaking to Xi Jinping

OpIndia Staff -
US President Donald Trump said he was very disappointed with China's failure to contain the Wuhan Coronavirus.
Read more
Government and Policy

Myanmar hands over 22 militants to India after being persuaded by NSA Ajit Doval, reflecting deepening ties between the two countries

OpIndia Staff -
The decision of the Myanmar Government to hand over insurgents is the result of enhanced defence and intelligence co-operation.
Read more
News Reports

Meerut: Massive lockdown violation in Coronavirus hotspot Jali Kothi, five including Yusuf Badshah arrested

OpIndia Staff -
13 individuals have tested positive for Coronavirus thus far in Jali Kothi, Meerut and the area has been declared a hotspot.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus lockdown: When flights resume, airlines may mandate the usage of full PPEs, including face shields for cabin crew members, say reports

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, it will be mandatory for each crew member of Indigo to wear a surgical mask, gloves, face shields along with a gown or a bodysuit. Vistara is planning to have its cabin crew wear a lap gown, face mask and face shield.
Read more
News Reports

UP government to monitor people buying cold, cough and fever medicines, asks medical stores to collect information of buyers and send to govt

OpIndia Staff -
Medical stores will have keep details of people buying fever, cough and cold medicines and send to the health department on daily basis
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Trading platform Zerodha crashes as stock market gains in early trade after PM Modi’s Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package announcement

OpIndia Staff -
Zerodha Kite platform's server crashed yet another on Wednesday due to some technical glitch and stock traders could not able to access the platform.
Read more
News Reports

Lawyer who was representing the sadhus in the Palghar lynching case dies in road accident while going to the court: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Digvijay Trivedi, a lawyer representing Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Palghar lynching case, died in a road accident yesterday
Read more
Social Media

“You people are terrible terrorist of India. You all have to be killed,” Marriott International employee’s Hinduphobic tweets go viral

OpIndia Staff -
Calling Hindus as 'racist', Vinny Bailam threatened Hindus of dangerous consequences if Muslims and Christians of the country unite against them.
Read more
Social Media

Poet Munawwar Rana displays Hinduphobia, says there are 100 crore ‘animals’ and 35 crore ‘humans’ in India

OpIndia Staff -
Addressing BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, Munawwar Rana was criticising government of India's measures to combat coronavirus.
Read more
News Reports

Nirav Modi defended in UK court by former Judge who had joined Congress after meeting Rahul Gandhi

OpIndia Staff -
Retired Bombay High Court judge and Congress leader Abhay Thipsay on Wednesday defended fugitive businessman Nirav Modi in a London court via video conference
Read more

Connect with us

225,946FansLike
332,309FollowersFollow
233,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com