Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Home News Reports Nepal PM faces setback as his proposed constitutional amendment to adopt new map incorporating...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Nepal PM faces setback as his proposed constitutional amendment to adopt new map incorporating Indian territories delayed by political parties

Though the incumbent Nepal Communist Party holds a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly, it still needs backing from other political parties to get the proposal passed through the Lower House

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Nepal puts on hold constitutional amendment to update its map
KP Oli(Source: Outlook India)
4

The discussions to amend the constitution for updating the country’s map have been held back as political parties in Nepal have sought national consensus on the matter.

Nepal PM KP Oli aggressively pushed the constitutional amendment to update Nepal’s map. But, he couldn’t muster consensus from the political rivals who saw through his efforts to invoke nationalistic fervour against India. The government had floated an amendment proposal on May 22 after releasing the controversial map that showed Indian territories of Kalapani, Limpiyadhura and Lipulekh in Nepal. The map was allegedly released after India inaugurated its road via Lipulekh to Kailash Mansarovar in Tibet.

The release of the new map triggered a stern response from India, describing the unveiling of a new political map with Indian areas as Nepali territory as an “unjustified cartographic assertion” that is unacceptable to her. Condemning Nepal’s actions, MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, “The Government of Nepal has released a revised official map of Nepal today that includes parts of Indian territory. This unilateral action is not based on historical facts and evidence.”

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The constitutional amendment was initially planned to be tabled on Tuesday. However, a leader claimed that it could not be tabled on Tuesday as the prime minister was keen on holding an all-party meet to discuss the issue. A constitutional amendment requires a two-thirds majority vote and therefore Oli had convened a meeting of all political parties on Tuesday.

Though the incumbent Nepal Communist Party holds a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly, it still needs backing from other political parties to get the proposal passed through the Lower House, as it lacks the required majority by 10 seats.

However, Nepal PM KP Oli’s plan to forge a national consensus seemed to fall apart as the principal opposition party—Nepali Congress claimed that it could not take a definitive stand on the matter until it is decided upon by the Central Working Committee after deliberating within the party.

“Our support is for the territorial integrity of the country and we also back government’s release of the map,” Krishna Prasad Situala, a Nepali Congress leader said. However, he added, “The decision on the amendment to update the map will be taken at the upcoming Central Working Committee meeting. So we requested that the amendment be put on hold for the time being.”

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Two other opposition parties, the Samajbadi Party Nepal and the Rastriya Janata Party Nepal have also demanded that their calls for amendments to the constitution also should be incorporated in the proposed amendment.

Communist Party of Nepal’s aggression against India

Earlier this month, KP Oli also made expansionist claims in a speech in the parliament where he asserted that Nepal would “bring back at any cost” the Indian territories of Kalapani-Limpiyadhura-Lipulekh area. Nepal’s newfound belligerence against India partly stems from Beijing, which considers New Delhi as a threat to its global ambitions. Many attribute Nepal’s bellicosity against India to China who is rapidly expanding its footprint in the communist-ruled Kathmandu.

It is also worth noting that Nepal’s defiance against India has come 10 days after the Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated a link road on the Kailash Mansarovar route in Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand, leading to Lipulekh.

The foreign ministry of Nepal had issued a press release voicing their protest against the move, claiming the link road passed through Nepali territory. However, India rejected the claims, saying “the link road lies completely within the territory of India”

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

India claims that the link road follows the pre-existing road that was used by the pilgrims to visit Kailash Mansarovar. “Under the recent project, the same road has been made more robust for the ease and convenience of the pilgrims,” an official said.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Nepal PM faces setback as his proposed constitutional amendment to adopt new map incorporating Indian territories delayed by political parties

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier this month, Nepal PM KP Oli's cabinet had approved a new map, showing Indian areas of Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani as parts of Nepal
Read more
Media

‘We are shocked at the brazen and desperate strong-arm tactics of the State Home Minister’, Republic TV accuses Maharashtra govt of vendetta

OpIndia Staff -
The Republic TV also accused the Maharashtra government of re-opening cases against the media houses for after it exposed fake claims made by the Maharashtra government regarding the unavailability of trains.
Read more
News Reports

US President Trump offers to mediate between India and China in border standoff

OpIndia Staff -
Trump says USA is "ready, willing and able to mediate or arbitrate India and China's now raging border dispute".
Read more
News Reports

Opposition parties choose politics over human life, states run by them have approved far less Shramik Special Trains compared to NDA run states

OpIndia Staff -
Compared to NDA run states, opposition run states have given approval for a very small number of Shramik Special Trains
Read more
News Reports

Kent RO apologises, takes down ad after it received backlash for insensitive advertisement portraying domestic helps as infection carriers

OpIndia Staff -
Kent RO Systems was found promoting its new Bread and Atta maker machine with an insensitive ad campaign that insinuated that domestic helps are infection carriers.
Read more
Editor's picks

Ancient Roman mosaic of a villa unearthed at a Vineyard in Northern Italy

OpIndia Staff -
The surveyors in the commune of Negrar di Valpolicella, which is in the north of Verona, have unearthed mosaic floor recently and also published images of the well-preserved tiles buried beneath the earth.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Mumbai Police issues prohibitory order, to take action against messages on social media: Here is how it curbs criticism against Uddhav Govt

OpIndia Staff -
For MLA Aaditya Thackeray too, the most worrying aspect of the pandemic in Maharashtra is the ‘hate on social media'
Read more
Politics

Rahul Gandhi distances Congress from the Coronavirus mess in Maharashtra, shifts blame squarely to Uddhav Thackeray: Read how

OpIndia Staff -
Today, during a press conference held by Rahul Gandhi, he was asked about the Coronavirus pandemic and its spread in Maharashtra and he squarely shifted the blame to Uddhav Thackeray
Read more
Social Media

Loksatta deletes its Twitter poll after people vote in favour of BJP’s demand to impose President rule in Maharashtra

OpIndia Staff -
Within 5 hours of the 24-hour Twitter poll, the LokSatta deleted its tweet after 51 per cent of voters voted in favour of the BJP's demand.
Read more
News Reports

Paatal Lok morphed image of Yogi, other leaders to show corrupt character in the story: BJP MLA files complaint against Anushka Sharma

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is yet to respond to the allegations meted out against her web series Paatal Lok
Read more
News Reports

Fact-check: Did South African Church pastor make congregants drink Dettol to ‘cure coronavirus’

OpIndia Staff -
Prophet Rufus Phala of AK Spiritual Christian Church has a history of making his followers drink disinfectants such as Dettol
Read more

Connect with us

228,241FansLike
351,566FollowersFollow
242,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com