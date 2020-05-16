From sexual harassment to pushing fake currencies into India to stealing wallets, Pakistani diplomats abroad embarrass Islamabad

While the reputation of Pakistan is degrading around the globe due to its alleged links with terror activities, the diplomats of the Islamic nation seem to be contributing to worsening the country’s global image. As per reports, a Pakistani diplomat named Waqar Ahmed who was posted in the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv, was removed from the service after a local Ukrainian employee accused him of sexual assault.

The accused Waqar Ahmad was posted as Pakistan Service Officer posted as First Secretary in Kiev. According to Pakistan’s foreign office, serious charges like gross misconduct that is, “conduct unbecoming of an officer and gentleman and conduct prejudicial to good order and service discipline” have been registered against him.

Pakistani diplomats’ run-in with law

This is not the first time when diplomats of Pakistan have embarrassed their country by being accused of such crimes. Even Pakistan’s Permanent representative at the United Nations, Munir Akram has also been accused of domestic violence by his live-in partner. He was excused due to diplomatic immunity.

As per reports, Assistant Visa officer at Pakistan high commission, Bangladesh, Mohamed Mazhar Khan was arrested after his role in the syndicate was busted. The syndicate used to smuggle FICN through Assam and West Bengal border. During the investigation, the documents recovered from his possession exposed his links with members of terrorist group Hizb-ut-Tahrir.

In a similar incident, another Pakistan diplomat Farina Arshad who was Second Secretary at the Pakistan High Commission in Bangladesh was charged after a militant of jamaat-ul-Mujahideen (JMB) Idris Sheikh admitted her links with the militant organization.

Another diplomat, Amir Zubair Siddiqui who was serving as a councilor (Visa) at the Pakistan embassy in Sri Lanka from 2009-2016 was accused of conspiracy to attack nuclear installations, defense establishments, the US Consulate in Chennai, the Israeli Consulate in Bengaluru and other Indian ports.

In 2001, a Pakistani diplomat named Mohammed Arshad Cheema was arrested by Kathmandu police with 16 kg RDX. He was serving as a First Secretary in Pakistan High Commission, Nepal. It is also said that Cheema had links with the terrorists who conducted 1999 highjacking of Indian Airlines Flight IC 184. As per reports, he allegedly also met them before the flight took off for Delhi on December 24, 1999.

In 2018, a Pakistani diplomat was caught stealing wallet of his Kuwaiti counterpart.

Grade 20 GoP officer stealing a Kuwaiti official's wallet – the official was part of a visiting delegation which had come to meet the PM pic.twitter.com/axODYL3SaZ — omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) September 28, 2018

Due to the worsening image of the Pakistani diplomats, the United States government had imposed travel restrictions banning their movement beyond a 25-miles radius around Washington DC without approval between May 2018 and May 2019.

Meanwhile, a Pakistani doctor who is US on an H1B visa who was employed as a research coordinator at a reputed medical clinic expressed his desire to carry out ‘lone wolf attacks’ in the US.