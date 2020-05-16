Saturday, May 16, 2020
Home News Reports From sexual harassment to pushing fake currencies into India to stealing wallets, Pakistani diplomats...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

From sexual harassment to pushing fake currencies into India to stealing wallets, Pakistani diplomats abroad embarrass Islamabad

This is not the first time when diplomats of Pakistan have embarrassed their country by being accused of such crimes.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (image courtesy: OneIndia.com)
282

While the reputation of Pakistan is degrading around the globe due to its alleged links with terror activities, the diplomats of the Islamic nation seem to be contributing to worsening the country’s global image. As per reports, a Pakistani diplomat named Waqar Ahmed who was posted in the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv, was removed from the service after a local Ukrainian employee accused him of sexual assault.

The accused Waqar Ahmad was posted as Pakistan Service Officer posted as First Secretary in Kiev. According to Pakistan’s foreign office, serious charges like gross misconduct that is, “conduct unbecoming of an officer and gentleman and conduct prejudicial to good order and service discipline” have been registered against him.

Pakistani diplomats’ run-in with law

This is not the first time when diplomats of Pakistan have embarrassed their country by being accused of such crimes. Even Pakistan’s Permanent representative at the United Nations, Munir Akram has also been accused of domestic violence by his live-in partner. He was excused due to diplomatic immunity.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

As per reports, Assistant Visa officer at Pakistan high commission, Bangladesh, Mohamed Mazhar Khan was arrested after his role in the syndicate was busted. The syndicate used to smuggle FICN through Assam and West Bengal border. During the investigation, the documents recovered from his possession exposed his links with members of terrorist group Hizb-ut-Tahrir.

In a similar incident, another Pakistan diplomat Farina Arshad who was Second Secretary at the Pakistan High Commission in Bangladesh was charged after a militant of jamaat-ul-Mujahideen (JMB) Idris Sheikh admitted her links with the militant organization.

Another diplomat, Amir Zubair Siddiqui who was serving as a councilor (Visa) at the Pakistan embassy in Sri Lanka from 2009-2016 was accused of conspiracy to attack nuclear installations, defense establishments, the US Consulate in Chennai, the Israeli Consulate in Bengaluru and other Indian ports.

In 2001, a Pakistani diplomat named Mohammed Arshad Cheema was arrested by Kathmandu police with 16 kg RDX. He was serving as a First Secretary in Pakistan High Commission, Nepal. It is also said that Cheema had links with the terrorists who conducted 1999 highjacking of Indian Airlines Flight IC 184. As per reports, he allegedly also met them before the flight took off for Delhi on December 24, 1999.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

In 2018, a Pakistani diplomat was caught stealing wallet of his Kuwaiti counterpart.

Due to the worsening image of the Pakistani diplomats, the United States government had imposed travel restrictions banning their movement beyond a 25-miles radius around Washington DC without approval between May 2018 and May 2019.

Meanwhile, a Pakistani doctor who is US on an H1B visa who was employed as a research coordinator at a reputed medical clinic expressed his desire to carry out ‘lone wolf attacks’ in the US.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termspakistani diplomat steals wallet, pakistani diplomat,

Latest News

News Reports

Gopalganj murder case: Kateya police SHO suspended after parents of the murdered boy had alleged misbehaviour towards them

OpIndia Staff -
Bihar DGP Gupteswar Pandey visited Bela Dih village under Kateya police station to probe the murder case and suspened the SHO for his behaviour
Read more
News Reports

“How could you embarrass an embarrassment?”: Union Minister Smriti Irani on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

OpIndia Staff -
Smriti Gandhi said Rahul Gandhi does not evoke an iota of respect since he has never had any productive job in 50 years of his life
Read more
News Reports

Lava International to shift mobile phone manufacturing, R&D from China to India, to invest ₹800 crores in next 5 years

OpIndia Staff -
Lava International has announced that it will shift its Design, Manufacturing, and R & D hub from China to India in next 6 months
Read more
News Reports

Mahants of Kashi Vishvanath Mandir bans entry of Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan after he asked govt to appropriate all gold from Hindu temples

OpIndia Staff -
Mahant of Jyotirlinga Kashi Vishvanath temple has decided to ban Prithviraj Chavan and his family from entering the temple
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus: 20 people repatriated from Dubai to Mangaluru on special flight on Tuesday test positive for COVID-19

OpIndia Staff -
Before boarding the flight from Dubai to Mangaluru, all of the 168 passengers were tested through rapid sampling but all came negative
Read more
News Reports

From sexual harassment to pushing fake currencies into India to stealing wallets, Pakistani diplomats abroad embarrass Islamabad

OpIndia Staff -
While the reputation of Pakistan is degrading around the globe due to its alleged links with terror activities, the diplomats of the Islamic nation seem to be contributing to worsening the country's global image.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Lawyer who was representing the sadhus in the Palghar lynching case dies in road accident while going to the court: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Digvijay Trivedi, a lawyer representing Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Palghar lynching case, died in a road accident yesterday
Read more
News Reports

Shekhar Gupta’s The Print urges opposition parties to spread fake news to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi

OpIndia Staff -
An article on The Print argues that liberals should spread fake news in their war on Prime Minister Modi.
Read more
News Reports

Youth commits suicide after Dalits thrash and force him to drink urine, Brahmin community delegation demands Rs 1 crore compensation

OpIndia Staff -
After the shocking death of the youth Vikas Sharma, a delegation from the Brahmin community has submitted a memorandum to Shivpuri district administration addressed to the Madhya Pradesh CM, demanding Rs 1 crore as compensation to the bereaved family.
Read more
Editor's picks

West Bengal: Ex-IPS officer commits suicide, leaves note saying Mamata Banerjee victimised him for 10 years

OpIndia Staff -
Citing his alleged harassment and suffering as the reason, Dutt has written, "I decided to take the drastic step to highlight genuine problems faced by honest officers in West Bengal, and other parts of India."
Read more
News Reports

‘Activist’ Rehana Fathima, who had tried to desecrate Sabarimala temple, sacked from her job at BSNL

OpIndia Staff -
For 18 months, Rehana Fathima was under suspension after BSNL had received complaints from the public about her abusive posts
Read more

Connect with us

226,179FansLike
333,565FollowersFollow
235,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com